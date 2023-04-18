Earlier today, raw scans of Boruto chapter 80 were finally released, much to the excitement of fans who have been eagerly anticipating it. The chapter has so far been met with a lot of enthusiasm. However, many fans are disappointed to hear that the series is going on a long hiatus and will not return until August 2023, which means that the anime will likely have to include more filler episodes in the future.

Nonetheless, there are many great moments in chapter 80. One of the most significant events is when Sarada awakens the Mangekyo Sharingan. More importantly, the way the Mangekyo Sharingan is activated is also essential to how Kishimoto's theme of breaking the circle of hatred comes into play.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Sarada's unexpected awakening of the Mangekyo saves the young Uzumaki in Boruto chapter 80

Sasuke's Mangekyo Sharingan awakened after Itachi's death as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Curse of Hatred which afflicts the Uchiha clan can turn their love into hatred when they lose the object of their affection. This hatred drives them to do whatever it takes to achieve their goals, even if it means causing harm to others. Commonly, this curse is brought on by the despair of losing a loved one, which causes a unique chakra to manifest in Uchiha's brain. This affects their optic nerves, leading to the activation of the Sharingan.

The Mangekyo Sharingan, too, demands the user to undergo excruciating emotional pain. The first person to awaken the Mangekyo Sharingan, Indra, was consumed by rage and jealousy towards his brother and waged war against him. Similarly, Sasuke fell prey to the Curse of Hatred, desiring revenge on those who wronged his clan and became engulfed by darkness, eventually seeking only destruction.

It had been well established in the manga that Sarada, Sasuke's daughter, would ultimately awaken her Mangekyo Sharingan but fans expected it to occur through a traumatic event such as Sasuke's death. Recently, there seemed to be hints that Sasuke would soon die trying to protect Boruto. While that is not off the charts, in the latest chapter, the trigger for the awakening of the Mangekyo Sharingan is Sarada's love for the young Uzumaki.

Sasuke Uchiha and Sarada as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto chapter 80, Sarada tries to convince Sasuke that young Uzumaki is not responsible for Naruto's death, but Sasuke remains under the influence of Eida's power. Nevertheless, her love for her friend leads her to awaken her Mangekyo Sharingan, which not only surprises Sasuke but also convinces him that Boruto is not their enemy. As a result, he decides to go and save him.

While the power of the Mangekyo Sharingan is indeed incredible, it comes at a great cost to the user's emotional life. Sarada's awakening of her Mangekyo Sharingan through love instead of hatred is a significant turning point in the series and shows that even the most powerful curses can be overcome through the power of love.

Poll : 0 votes