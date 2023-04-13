Boruto chapter 80 (theory): How Sasuke could save Boruto from the entire village

Despite Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ declining popularity, the manga is heading in an exciting direction. The most recent chapter flipped the table on the main character and he’s in an extremely sensitive situation.

The entire Konohagakure village is on high alert and characters like Eida have made their move. Naruto, the Seventh Hokage is unfortunately not in a position to intervene. Sasuke is back in action and fans believe that only he is capable of saving his student in this situation.

Given that Sasuke no longer possesses the power and abilities he once did in his prime, he still has one trick up his sleeve that could come into play.

Disclaimer: This article explores a fan theory. We urge the fanbase to wait for the upcoming chapter and take this information with a grain of salt.

Eida switches Kawaki with the protagonist and the entire village is out to hunt him in Boruto

In the latest chapter of Boruto, Eida used her abilities to help Kawaki, who was being hunted by the entire Leaf Village. The latter sealed Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata in a dimension where time is frozen and the two wouldn’t die of hunger or thirst.

Ever since the Seventh Hokage’s chakra trace disappeared, they realized the person behind this, and hence, chased Kawaki. Eida found Kawaki and used her ability to alter the memories of the entire globe. She reversed Kawaki and Boruto’s identity, which is why the village is now out to hunt the latter instead.

Fans believe that Sasuke Uchiha’s Izanagi could come into play, which allows the genjutsu caster to apply the illusion to reality itself. This means that Sasuke could use this to rewrite reality. If he is informed about the two characters’ true identities, Sasuke could indeed use Izanagi for his student’s sake.

In a fight, he could get himself to be on the receiving end of a fatal attack, and subsequently, use the Izanagi. People are banking on the fact that this technique is applied to the Leaf Village shinobis around Sasuke as well.

This would, however, come at the cost of him going completely blind, which could be a great character progression for Sasuke. The powers he received were during the time when he plunged into the greatest depths of darkness. His sacrifice of those very powers for his student’s sake would be quite poetic as well.

Sasuke could use the Izanagi in the Boruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

He and Boruto could go into hiding and train for the next couple of years. This, in turn, would be a setup for the Timeskip arc, which would give us the necessary context for the final faceoff between Kawaki and the protagonist.

This theory also has a few plotholes, which isn’t uncommon in the series. All of this hinges on the fact of Izanagi being applied to those around Sasuke as well. The only time we could witness this was in a filler episode of the Naruto: Shippuden series.

There are plenty of other theories as well. The protagonist has been put in this situation only because of Eida’s feelings for Kwaki. There is a sliver of a chance in which Eida could reverse or bring back everyone’s memories once she sees just how far Kawaki has fallen. It’ll be interesting to see how the next chapter progresses and whether or not Sasuke will play a role in saving his student.

