5 times Naruto made the Uzumaki Clan proud (and 5 times Sasuke upheld the Uchiha pride)

Naruto and Sasuke have accomplished several things in their lives. They grew up without family or friends, so their lives were drastically different from most Shinobi.

They both had to overcome their individual trauma. The Hidden Village despised the protagonist for the Nine Tails while Sasuke had to learn to deal with the death of his family. Their dreams differed greatly, but that did not hinder their progress. While Naruto wished for the seat of the Hokage, Sasuke sought his brother’s head.

One reigning similarity between the two characters is that they both made their clans proud with their achievements over the course of the series. Considering that these Shinobi have become the respective patriarchs of their families, their accomplishments are highly valuable.

5 times Naruto made the Uzumaki Clan proud

1) Humbling Gaara

As a boy, Gaara was filled with hate and had murderous intent in his eyes. His life revolved around the fact that his soul was entwined with the One Tailed demon.

However, Naruto saw the good within him. He forced Gaara to look past his flaws by beating him to a pulp and forcing him to acknowledge the purity of his life. The Uzumaki clan would be proud of him for supporting his friend.

2) Pain's redemption

Pain was a disillusioned murderer who wished to plunge mankind into endless war so they could hopelessly wish for peace. However, Naruto was having none of it. He beat Pain up and convinced him that his methods were foolish.

He saved an entire village, which would have definitely made the Uzumaki clan proud. They would claim that his strength came from Kushina and their strong bloodline.

3) Sasuke

Sasuke was ultimately defeated (Image via Naruto Anime)

Sasuke was the counterpart to the show's titular character in every sense of the word. He wished to conquer the world through peace, but control it with violence. After a hard-fought battle, Naruto convinced Sasuke to change his delirious ways. The Uzumaki clan would be glad that their successor prioritized peace.

4) Byakugan inheritance

His daughter inherited the Byakugan (Image via Boruto Anime)

Naruto's ancestors would love that he married Hinata because their children would have the opportunity to inherit the Byakugan, which would make their line even more powerful.

The Uzumaki blood possesses a special quality that makes one age slower. Having a powerful Kekkei Genkai on top of that would make them nearly indestructible.

5) Becoming Hokage

Hokage at last. (Image via Naruto Manga)

An Uzumaki becoming Hokage would always make the clan proud because it was force others to accept that the Uzumaki Clan was the best in Hidden Leaf. Having an able world leader in the clan would truly cement their position at the top.

5 times Sasuke made the Uchiha Clan proud

1) Becoming stronger

Sasuke grew irritated at Naruto's progress and wished to become stronger, so he joined Orochimaru. While some may not appreciate him joining hands with a serial-killing lunatic, Orochimaru is a Sannin at the end of the day. Sasuke's father would be especially delighted that a Sannin was training his son.

After all, the Uchiha Clan hates Konoha, and Orochimaru is the farthest alternative from the Village Hidden in the Leaves.

2) Killing Itachi

Itachi murdered the Uchiha Clan, so killing him is retribution in their eyes. The spirits of the Uchiha clan probably rolled in their graves, screaming for vengeance. Itachi was also a meddler who stopped them from overthrowing the village, so his death was rather bittersweet.

3) Learning the Chidori

Sasuke’s chidori (Image via Naruto Anime)

When Sasuke couldn't find it in himself to care about the world, Kakashi saved him in a roundabout way. He taught Sasuke the Chidori, hoping that it would save him from a life of misery. The Chidori later became one of Sasuke's signature weapons, years after the fact.

4) Restoring the bloodline

Sarada Uchiha (Image via Boruto Anime)

By marrying Sakura Haruno and begetting a child, Sasuke officially restored the Uchiha Clan. The Sharingan has now been passed down to Sarada Uchiha. Clans want to survive as long as possible, and Sasuke preserving the bloodline would make his ancestors very proud indeed.

5) Becoming the god of chaos

To restore peace, Sasuke wished to become a god of chaos and wage war against the Hidden Villages. While it might seem a tad too extreme, Sasuke is nothing if not an opportunist. This would have surely made some of his clansmen proud because they could finally delight in having a god within the Uchiha Clan.

Life was not kind to either of these characters in many different instances, but they always managed to turn it around. That, ultimately, is a quality that any clan would be proud of.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee