Boruto finale leak teases major plot twist ahead of timeskip

Boruto episode 293 will be released on Sunday, March 26, at 5.30 pm JST. Leaks and spoilers for the episode are currently trending on social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit, revealing to fans a major twist that will transpire in the finale.

In the last episode, we saw Kawaki killing Boruto to eliminate the threat he poses to Naruto and others around him. Boruto and Kawaki agreed upon the plan as a final resort to stop Momoshiki Ōtsutsuki. Episode 292 concluded on a cliffhanger with the young protagonist seemingly dead.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for anime-only fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Boruto shown to be alive in leaked images from the finale

The much-anticipated finale, episode 293, adapting chapter 67 of the manga, will shock viewers with a major plot twist. A leaked screenshot from this upcoming episode shows the young Uzumaki dead on the ground. Manga readers are aware, however, that the story of the young protagonist is far from over.

According to spoilers, Boruto will return as the central character in the upcoming episode after being resurrected by Momoshiki, who uses a part of the karma. This will make it impossible for Momoshiki to resurrect himself in the future. He decided to save the protagonist for his self-interest.

The young Uzumaki is a vessel for the Ōtsutsuki, and his death would also lead to Momoshiki being extinguished from the real world. Hence, Momoshiki resurrects the protagonist.

He will also inform Boruto that he is now a complete Ōtsutsuki, ready to be sacrificed to Ten-Tails. Their conversation would end with Momoshiki reiterating that Boruto will lose everything in the future.

The upcoming episode will also see Kawaki fight against Code again, almost overpowering him in strength. The fight, however, wouldn't end well for Kawaki as Code will summon Daemon to assist him. Overall, episode 293 will be an action-packed finale that will also see Naruto's son getting resurrected.

On Twitter, fans have shown excitement over the leaked screenshot, with many agreeing that the main character looks good in the shot. Some anime-only fans were also seen expressing grief over the young Uzumaki's death, hoping for his return to the anime after the time skip.

Here are a few fan reactions to the leaked screenshot from episode 293, which depicts the young Uzumaki dead on the ground:

This boy Boruto looks good even while being dead Gonna be one hell of an episode!

We know how early screenshots always looks way worse than the actual episode, yeah? But this one looks SO GOOD already! Imagine the actual episode

The tweets above show the general reaction among fans right now, with several people praising the animation quality of episode 293. More often than not, screenshots from anime end up looking way worse than the actual episode. Thus, episode 293 screenshots looking this good can only be a testament to the episode's quality.

The rest of the tweets show some more reactions to the screenshot of episode 293 as we see fans cheering for the young Uzumaki to wake up and referring to the upcoming episode as peak fiction.

The fandom is currently enjoying some well-deserved success, with the series' manga and anime both being received by fans with hype and excitement.

It will be interesting to see how well episode 293 ends up being and how great of an impression it creates before the anime goes into hiatus. Fans will hope for the finale to be memorable so that the anime ends on a thrilling note, keeping fans excited for its return.

