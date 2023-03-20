Boruto episode 292 sets up the finale as Naruto's son dies a terrible death

Boruto episode 292, titled Hunger, was released today, Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST. In this episode, viewers see central characters such as Kawaki, Momoshiki, and Code fight against each other as Naruto and Shikimaru spectate their battle.

The episode, although action-heavy, takes a darker turn towards the end where Boruto is seen getting pierced by Kawaki as Naruto watches on in horror at the death of his only son. It is an emotional scene where the protagonist accepts the risk he is to everyone around him and asks Kawaki to end his own life.

Boruto episode 292 sees the protagonist die at the hands of Kawaki as Naruto watches on

Howlxiart🔩 @howlxiart

The OST cut off was literally perfect, this moment gave me more chills than in the manga



Imagine seeing your child get killed in front of you and you're the most helpless person 11/10 Adaptation

This... This is THE moment.The OST cut off was literally perfect, this moment gave me more chills than in the mangaImagine seeing your child get killed in front of you and you're the most helpless person11/10 Adaptation

In episode 292, Code fights against Momoshiki while he's in Boruto's body. However, their fight becomes heavily one-sided, forcing Code to try and escape along with Kawaki. Apart from that, his plan was thwarted by Momoshiki, who hit him with a compressed Rasengan, injuring him significantly.

At this point, Naruto and Shikamaru arrive at the scene and see Momoshiki once again in control of the body. This prompts Shikamaru to use Shadow Possession Jutsu on Momoshiki to keep him in control. However, Code takes advantage of this situation and manages to take Shikamaru hostage. He also eggs on Momoshiki to take revenge on Naruto as this was the perfect opportunity.

Kawaki, seeing Naruto in danger, again manages to activate his Karma seal following which a drawn out fight ensues. In the end, he is able to get the upper hand on Momoshiki, at which point Boruto once again regains control over his body.

A scene from episode 292 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Seeing the consequences of losing control over his body, the young protagonist realizes the danger he poses to everyone around him. After this, he asks Kawaki to go through with their plan, saying that he was okay with it as long as Momoshiki is kept at bay.

This is followed by Kawaki piercing Boruto's chest with his attack, as Naruto looks on in horror at the scene unfolding. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, with the young protagnoist lying on the ground with a gaping hole in his chest. The sacrifice made by him cannot be overlooked as it has shocked the entire fandom.

yadontnow1 (ヤドン) @yadontnow1 )



Thank you might never be enough to repay all the staff, producing an episode like this with a very tight schedule, they really went above and beyond today. A very great episode, a spectacular masterpiece from the director, Masayuki Kouda.

The Boruto anime will go on a hiatus after the release of episode 293, making this death the catalyst for a major development that will take place in the next episode. Moreover, with this shocking turn of events, the anime series will also try to end the final episode on a major cliffhanger.

Fans on Twitter have mourned the death of the protagonist at the hands of Kawaki, with anime-only fans shocked at his sudden demise. The fandom is currently in a frenzy at the turn of events, with many feeling sad at Naruto's helplessness and tweeting about how cruel fate has been towards him. Some fans are also commenting on the quality of episode 292, saying that the fight between Momoshiki and Kawaki was beautifully animated.

dasien @dasiennn Boruto #292 is the Greatest Episode in Anime history. Boruto #292 is the Greatest Episode in Anime history. https://t.co/2GtLu350uB

I Ren @Irenych

Boruto episode 292 10/10

Taijutsu, and Boruto sacrifice

Boruto episode 292 10/10
Taijutsu, and Boruto sacrifice
Can't wait to see last episode and part 2 of Kawaki anime Thank you Pierrot.

🔥Jake Dragneel 🔥 @jakesakuraba also that ending of the episode im giving this one a 9/10 im satisfied. Okay i watched Boruto episode 292 and bro I LOVED EVERY MINUTE OF THIS EPISODE! Kouda-sensei and everyone involved in this episode did fantastic!also that ending of the episodeim giving this one a 9/10 im satisfied. Okay i watched Boruto episode 292 and bro I LOVED EVERY MINUTE OF THIS EPISODE! Kouda-sensei and everyone involved in this episode did fantastic! 🔥🔥🔥also that ending of the episode 😭😭😭 im giving this one a 9/10 im satisfied. https://t.co/cbDi2SoIE4

soso🎨🥝🔩☔ @kawaki30349767 #Boruto #kawaki #Naruto They gave Naruto the manga mantle. I can't believe it in episode 292 They gave Naruto the manga mantle. I can't believe it in episode 292 😭 #Boruto #kawaki #Naruto https://t.co/ibCDm4Wavi

𝕭𝖗𝖚𝖓𝖔 🍥 CW: JoJo's PT5 @fybrunoo Just watched the 6th Episode of Code Arc (Boruto episode 292) and the wait was definitely worth it this time. An absolute banger of an episode with amazing fighting choreography and good cinematography. While it wasn't perfect, I still enjoyed it and thought it looked great 1/? Just watched the 6th Episode of Code Arc (Boruto episode 292) and the wait was definitely worth it this time. An absolute banger of an episode with amazing fighting choreography and good cinematography. While it wasn't perfect, I still enjoyed it and thought it looked great 1/? https://t.co/Q0bff67AQT

The aforementioned tweets give an idea of how fans feel about episode 292. As can be seen, most fans are happy with the animation quality of the episode and are celebrating the fact that the story followed the manga material closely and did justice to heavy scenes such as the death of Boruto at the hands of Kawaki.

At the same time, the scene where Naruto looked horrified at his son's decision to sacrifice himself is also being praised by fans as it shows the importance and depth of the incident. Overall, it was an action-heavy episode, which quickly turned emotional towards the end as Naruto witnessed the death of his son. The sacrifice made by Boruto also deserves to be mentioned as he didn’t hesitate to lay down his life for his father and everyone else's sake.

