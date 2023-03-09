Boruto finale episode to air in March

The finale of Boruto Part 1 is set to premiere on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST.

Rumors regarding the Boruto anime going on hiatus have been circulating on the internet for a while now. This left fans shocked and sparked a debate about whether it would be a good decision or a bad one.

On March 9, 2023, the official Naruto website announced that the conclusion to Part 1 will air later this month. It can thus be deduced that the anime will then go on a short break before returning with Part 2.

Boruto episode 293 will be the finale of Part 1

VIZ @VIZMedia Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Part 1 finale airs on Sunday, 3/26! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Part 1 finale airs on Sunday, 3/26! https://t.co/uqw6N7k3nC

Earlier today on the official Naruto website, it was announced that Episode 293 will be the final episode of Part 1, and will air on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The announcement read:

"Naruto Next Generations began in April of 2017. Six years have passed since then, but episode 293, set to air on March 26th (JST), will mark the last episode of the first part of the series."

Other than this announcement, the website also conveyed the news that Part 2 is under production. However, they didn’t mention an approximate premiere date for the same.

Furthermore, the website also informed fans that a Naruto 20th-anniversary-special anime project will begin in September 2023. It will comprise four episodes.

After taking a long break from adapting manga stories, the Boruto anime started adapting them once again on January 8, 2023, when it began the Sasuke Retsuden arc. Later, on February 12, 2023, the anime finally entered the Code Arc of the manga, written by Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto.

After starting to adapt the Code arc since episode 287, the anime created quite a buzz among fans, many of whom claimed they were overwhelmed by the story and the animation done by Studio Pierrot. As a result, when rumors of the anime going on hiatus began making rounds on the internet, many were on board with the idea.

Additionally, after the airing of episode 290, fans are now predicting that episode 291 will be one of the most eminent episodes of the Naruto franchise. The episode is expected to air on March 12. It will be followed by episode 292 on March 19, before the finale on March 26.

Final thoughts

After hearing rumors about the anime going on hiatus, fans were shocked and went into a frenzy on the internet.

Some thought it would be a good decision because the studio would be able to offer better animation. The anime adaptation is also getting close to the latest chapter. So, a hiatus could also provide enough resources to animate the chapters perfectly. However, the latest news has revealed that the hiatus will be a break between two parts of the anime.

The production team didn’t mention a specific time for the release of Boruto Part 2. So, it’s uncertain how much longer fans need to wait for the second part. Until then, fans can enjoy the manga. It also seems like the Boruto timeskip is very close.

