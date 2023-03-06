Boruto chapter 79: Release date, where to read, and more

Boruto chapter 79 is set to be released on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 12 am JST. Since the Boruto manga is currently at an interesting stage, the next chapter could show the aftermath of Kawaki's ruckus. Moreover, it seems like the highly anticipated timeskip, which was shown in the first chapter of the manga, is right around the corner.

The previous chapter's events shocked readers of the series, as Kawaki's determination to protect Naruto led him to take some immeasurable steps. However, the consequences of Kawaki's actions might be harsh.

Boruto chapter 79 might shed light on Boruto's vision that he saw back in chapter 75

Release date and time

Kawaki and Mitsuki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Ufotable)

After an intense previous chapter, readers are now predicting that the fateful timeskip might be right around the corner. Boruto chapter 79 will be published by Shueisha, and fans can read the chapter on the official website and app of MangaPlus.

Boruto chapter 79 will be available to read globally at the following times and dates:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, March 18

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, March 18

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Saturday, March 18

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, March 18

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Saturday, March 18

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Saturday, March 18

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Sunday, March 19

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Sunday, March 19

What is to be expected in Boruto chapter 79?

The release of Boruto chapter 79 bring an installment full of unexpected twists. The chapter will likely focus on Kawaki after he escapes from the edge of Sasuke’s blade as he tries to run out of the village. At this point, the authorities of Konoha may declare Kawaki a rogue shinobi.

In Boruto chapter 79, the blond protagonist's vision might become a reality. Previously, in chapter 75, titled The domain of God, the titular protagonist had a vision through his Jougan, where Mistuki, Sarada, and Shikadai’s team surround Kawaki, who was in Isshiki mode. Moreover, since Mitsuki was seen in his sage mode, his new empowered state might finally be explored in the next chapter.

Apart from that, it remains to be seen whether or not the blond protagonist can control his Jougan. In addition, there is a possibility that Boruto chapter 79 may show him finally awakening Jougan permanently.

Recap of Boruto chapter 78

In chapter 78 of Boruto, Shikamaru discovers that Naruto and Hinata's chakra had vanished from their home while Kawaki's chakra was registered there. Eida confirmed Kawaki's activity, and everyone panicked. Boruto rushed out to find Kawaki, and Eida used her Senrigan to confirm that Kawaki planned to kill Boruto again. Meanwhile, Sarada learned for the first time that Kawaki killed Boruto, and Shikamaru explained his motives.

In the next scene, Boruto confronted Kawaki, who revealed that he had used a jutsu to send Naruto and Hinata to a place where time had stopped. As the two fought, Sarada tried to intervene but proved to be no match for Kawaki. However, as Boruto jumped in to save her, he got a scar on the right eye. Later, Konohamaru, Shikamaru, Mitsuki, and Sasuke arrived to stop Kawaki, but had already Momoshiki taken control of Boruto and saved Kawaki, leaving everyone shocked.

Momoshiki also told Boruto that he had already lost one of his blue eyes and was just the start of losing everything. This shows that the villain's prophecy is coming true and that the timeskip is coming soon.

