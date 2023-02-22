5 twists to expect from Boruto chapter 79

Boruto chapter 78 is finally out, and the wait for Boruto chapter 79 begins. It is expected to release on March 20, 2023, and will be available to read on the MangaPlus and Shonen Jump apps.

After chapter 78's beautiful illustration, fans have a lot to say about what they think will happen in Boruto chapter 79. Many questions are left unanswered in chapter 78, which leads the fanbase to visualize their ideas about what could happen in Boruto chapter 79.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and reflects the author's views.

Due to the chaos in Konoha, 5 twists fans might get in Boruto chapter 79

1) Kawaki’s name in the bingo book

TheLegend3303 @Hyperlion333

Its gonna be chaos

Sasuke also appears. Need this chap already

#Borutoch78spoilers We getting Boruto vs Kawaki in ch 78Its gonna be chaosSasuke also appears. Need this chap already We getting Boruto vs Kawaki in ch 78Its gonna be chaos 🔥Sasuke also appears. Need this chap already #Borutoch78spoilers https://t.co/L5zpsuxarF

After making Naruto and Hinata disappear with Dai-kokuten, Kawaki went for his plan to kill Boruto. But the plan failed due to the interference of Sarada, Sasuke, Shikamaru, and Mitsuki, and Kawaki left after Momoshiki helped him escape.

In Boruto chapter 79, Kawaki may escape from the village and plan to kill Boruto again. Additionally, having been involved in several revolting acts, Kawaki could be considered a rogue. Furthermore, as word spreads to other villages, they will also look for him. So, it’s likely that his name will go in the bingo book in Boruto chapter 79.

2) Boruto learns to use Jougan

Borunks_darkfuture⬛ @BorutoManga33 Lol! I get it now... People gotta 1st get over it, The Jougan is Cannon.

Momoshiki says he lost his Normal Blue Eye but he got the Jougan Activated, It will never go back to his Normal Blue Eye, Thats why Boruto was shown to Cover 1 eye, Just like Kakashi who couldnt Revert back. Lol! I get it now... People gotta 1st get over it, The Jougan is Cannon.Momoshiki says he lost his Normal Blue Eye but he got the Jougan Activated, It will never go back to his Normal Blue Eye, Thats why Boruto was shown to Cover 1 eye, Just like Kakashi who couldnt Revert back. https://t.co/8iIat08Hx0

In Boruto chapter 78, we saw that Sarada tried to get in between Kawaki and Boruto’s fight. Meanwhile, Kawaki was ready to kill Sarada. Boruto jumped in to save Sarada; that was when he got a scar on his right eye similar to the post-time skip.

When Boruto opened his right eye, Momoshiki took control of him, and Jougan appeared in his right eye. In Boruto chapter 79, Boruto might train with Sasuke to learn how to use Jougan without giving control to Momoshiki. At the beginning of the Boruto series, it’s seen that Boruto can manifest Jougan and control it as he wills.

3) Eida and Daemon leave Konoha

narcissist IX @vampumar #borutochapter79 theory. I think Kawaki will run away from the village because he’s outnumbered. They will chase after him and then we will see the vision Boruto had. Kawaki vs Mitsuki might happen. Daemon and Eida will most likely leave the village as well #borutochapter79 theory. I think Kawaki will run away from the village because he’s outnumbered. They will chase after him and then we will see the vision Boruto had. Kawaki vs Mitsuki might happen. Daemon and Eida will most likely leave the village as well

Eida seems to be cooperating with Shikamaru. She helped Shikamaru find out the reason for Naruto and Hinata’s absence. Eida also confirmed to Shikamaru that Kawaki was planning to kill Boruto again.

Eida already mentioned that she has special feelings for Kawaki. She came to Konoha to live close to Kawaki and learn more about him. But if Kawaki leaves Konoha, Eida and Daemon could also leave the village. And, due to Eida’s power to make anyone fall under her charm, no one can stop them.

4) Boruto’s vision comes to reality

Pandamakiii @Pandamakiii07



- We will probably see this panel again around chapter 79 or 80

- chapter 79 might just be a chapter for everyone to relax and then trying to heal boruto’s injuries while everyone else goes on a hunt for Kawaki

- Kawaki will somehow escape again tbh MY #BORUTO THEORY(pt2)- We will probably see this panel again around chapter 79 or 80- chapter 79 might just be a chapter for everyone to relax and then trying to heal boruto’s injuries while everyone else goes on a hunt for Kawaki- Kawaki will somehow escape again tbh MY #BORUTO THEORY(pt2)- We will probably see this panel again around chapter 79 or 80- chapter 79 might just be a chapter for everyone to relax and then trying to heal boruto’s injuries while everyone else goes on a hunt for Kawaki- Kawaki will somehow escape again tbh https://t.co/FnjZjQQjq3

Boruto chapter 75, titled The domain of God, showed that Boruto had a vision through his Jougan that Shikadai, Chocho, and Inojin surrounded someone near the Hokage-face stone and said that friends didn’t act like that. Additionally, in that vision, Boruto saw Sarada saying she found the one they were looking for. Mitsuki was also in Sage mode and stated that he was furious.

In Boruto chapter 79, it is possible that the authorities will launch a search party for Kawaki, while Shikadai’s team, Sarada, and Mitsuki will try to stop him. As they are Boruto’s friends, it seems like they are angry because Kawaki intends to kill Boruto.

Mitsu 🦊 @MitsuTheFox

Is this mean that we're going to see Momoshiki take over Boruto again? Momoshiki controls Boruto's body to battle against Sarada and Mitsuki. Borushiki vs Sage mode Mitsuki in Chapter 79. Will this happen? 🤔

#borutochapter78 Mitsuki has a mean glare at Boruto in Chapter 78.Is this mean that we're going to see Momoshiki take over Boruto again? Momoshiki controls Boruto's body to battle against Sarada and Mitsuki. Borushiki vs Sage mode Mitsuki in Chapter 79. Will this happen? 🤔 Mitsuki has a mean glare at Boruto in Chapter 78.Is this mean that we're going to see Momoshiki take over Boruto again? Momoshiki controls Boruto's body to battle against Sarada and Mitsuki. Borushiki vs Sage mode Mitsuki in Chapter 79. Will this happen? 🤔#borutochapter78 https://t.co/xCEilOr4FL

On a different note, they may be fighting Boruto. Momoshiki could take control over Boruto again and go rampant in the village. But the fact that Kawaki is also present in the vision makes this theory hard to prove for Boruto chapter 79.

5) Code’s appearance in Konoha

Bolt 🔩 @Bolt_Otsutsuki Boruto Ch. 79 should end in a another big cliffhanger…



remember Boruto Chapter 80 is the last chapter for Boruto Volume 20… so Code showing up at the end of Boruto Chapter 79 while Everyone is fighting is win-win situation



But we got to wait to see how this plays out Boruto Ch. 79 should end in a another big cliffhanger… remember Boruto Chapter 80 is the last chapter for Boruto Volume 20… so Code showing up at the end of Boruto Chapter 79 while Everyone is fighting is win-win situation But we got to wait to see how this plays out https://t.co/ni5wPpcVxl

As seen in chapter 77, Eida revealed Kawaki’s plan to Shikamaru. Code was creating soldiers by splitting the Ten-tails, named “Claw Grimes.” Eida confirmed that the number is still growing. Also, earlier chapters showed that Code had a grudge against Konoha because Daemon tried to kill him, and he ran away.

After the disappearance of Naruto, the village will be in chaos, and this could be the perfect chance for Code to attack Konoha. Also, Code is too powerful after his limiter was removed. Shinobis from Konoha will have a hard time tackling him. The scene could take place in Boruto chapter 79 or chapter 80.

Final thoughts

Kermik Z @ZKermik

1. Borushiki vs Sasuke (prob he died)

2. Mitsuki Sage Mode vs Kawashiki (Mitsuki lose)

At least for now

#boruto #BorutoCh78spoilers For my logical prediction for Boruto chapter 79 be like this (fights):1. Borushiki vs Sasuke (prob he died)2. Mitsuki Sage Mode vs Kawashiki (Mitsuki lose)At least for now For my logical prediction for Boruto chapter 79 be like this (fights):1. Borushiki vs Sasuke (prob he died)2. Mitsuki Sage Mode vs Kawashiki (Mitsuki lose)At least for now#boruto #BorutoCh78spoilers https://t.co/iYFEHwO4Od

Fans are already stunned after the release of Boruto chapter 78. It has shown many key events and indicated that the Boruto time skip is near. The internet is surging with predictions from the fandom.

But the suspense remains for Boruto chapter 79. War will likely break out, which will take a toll on Konoha. It’s just a matter of time before we see how the new generation of Konoha handles the situation.

