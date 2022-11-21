Boruto chapter 75: Amado reveals Eida’s age and connection to the Otsutsuki, Boruto and Momoshiki talk

Boruto chapter 74 signaled the beginning of Team 7’s newest mission, which involved maintaining 24x7 surveillance upon Eida. However, the siblings proved to be difficult, with Eida charming Inojin, Cho-Cho, and Mitsuki at a single glance. Daemon showed himself to be a formidable opponent, using his ability to turn the tables on the two karma bearers.

Chapter 75 leaked spoilers significantly shifted the focus away from the situation, with Amado revealing some shocking truths regarding Eida and Delta’s origins. However, the official English translation proved the spoilers to be only a small percentage of the information disclosed. This article attempts to break down and highlight the major events in Boruto chapter 75.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto manga.

Boruto chapter 75 summary and highlights

Amado reveals Eida and Daemon’s abilities

Boruto chapter 75, titled The Domain of Gods, featured Daemon on the cover and began with Amado providing Shikamaru, Naruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, Kawaki, and Boruto with a gist of Eida’s abilities. He explained that her enchantment worked on everyone except the Otsutsukis and her younger brother.

Her Senrigan enabled her to see and listen to everything happening anywhere in the world and even allowed her to browse through past memories. However, she couldn’t see anything that occurred before her birth, with Amado stating that she is currently 16 years old in the manga. He then went on to describe Daemon’s ability to reflect on any attack directed towards him, adding that the effect of his ability extended to intent as well.

Eida's Senrigan (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Amado warned them all never to harbor the intent to kill Daemon when in his presence, or the intent would backfire. Kawaki even tested it out, with an invisible blow striking his face as he imagined beating the cyborg up.

The Otsutsuki god

After finding out about Eida and Daemon’s powers, Naruto asked how Amado had developed such unbelievable abilities. The scientist replied that rather than develop them, he had simply transplanted already existing abilities into the cyborg siblings while creating them.

Amado then revealed the existence of an Otsutsuki god called Shibai, who had evolved by consuming countless chakra fruits and repeatedly resurrecting himself using karma. While Shibai no longer existed in their dimension, Amado had gained access to his remains, possibly through Jigen, and harvested his DNA. Transplanting the god’s DNA into his cyborgs had caused them to awaken one or more of his abilities.

Amado's hypothesis regarding Shibai's fate (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

A highly skeptical Shikamaru had Katasuke confirm if Amado’s claims were technically possible, who stated that while complicated, Kawaki’s body modifications and the Kara airship made him believe that it was not impossible.

Amado went on to explain that the godlike abilities that Shibai manifested were termed "shinjutsu," and added that similar to the cyborg siblings’ powers, Code’s claw marks and the karma seal were also types of shinjutsu. Sarada was offended when Amado stated that ninjutsu attempted to recreate the effects of shinjutsu by weaving hand signs and concentrating on chakra, but Shikamaru had a more pressing question regarding Shibai’s current whereabouts.

Youngwiz @YoungwiMn



#borutochapter75 Man I love naruto so much,bro is completely lost he really hasn't changed at all Man I love naruto so much,bro is completely lost he really hasn't changed at all😭😭 #borutochapter75 https://t.co/veG4I6M71F

Amado admitted that it was all conjecture and stated that the Otsutsuki god might have been killed, but he suggested that there was also a possibility that he had willingly discarded his body after achieving godhood.

Amado’s plan to revive his daughter

Amado fails to revive his daughter (Image via Masasi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Boruto chapter 75 then showed Amado revealing his true motives behind reconstructing Kawaki’s karma. The scientist revealed that his daughter, Akebi, had died from an unknown disease 12 years ago, so he planned to create a new body for her and transfer his daughter’s memories and consciousness into the clone. The flashback revealed that the clone he created was none other than Delta, who suddenly landed in front of Sarada and Mitsuki, begging them to let her meet Eida.

Sumire soon followed and activated Delta’s emergency shutdown command, putting her to sleep. Amado, while successful in creating a body and transferring all of Akebi’s memories, was unable to recreate her personality. That was when Jigen found him and promised to revive Akebi in exchange for Amado’s help in creating the perfect vessel for Isshiki.

However, Jigen never specified how he would revive Akebi, and Amado considered the possibility that the man might have had no intention of helping him. So, he decided to take matters into his own hands, taking down Isshiki Otsutsuki and inputting Akebi’s genetic data into Kawaki’s karma so that the boy can implant a karma on another body Amado prepares, resurrecting his daughter.

Despite Naruto’s protests, Shikamaru asked Eida to look into the past and corroborate Amado’s claims once again. While Eida confirmed that Amado was telling the truth, Boruto was suddenly startled by Momoshiki’s voice, asking him to react if he could hear the Otsutsuki.

Momoshiki’s suspicions

Breeze @Breezenn_



#borutochapter75 Ohh hell naw it could mean that shibai have ascended to a higher dimensional being. It's a really bad news if that's the case #borutochapter75 spoilers #BORUTO Ohh hell naw it could mean that shibai have ascended to a higher dimensional being. It's a really bad news if that's the case 😭😭#borutochapter75 #borutochapter75spoilers #BORUTO https://t.co/GEsKQBTzbk

Chapter 75 then shifted the focus to Boruto and Momoshiki’s mental conversation, with the latter revealing that their thoughts were spilling into each other’s consciousness as a side effect of the Otsutsuki healing his vessel’s body using his genetic material. Momoshiki seemed annoyed with the development, but simply warned the younger Uzumaki to make sure that Kawaki didn’t find out what was going on.

Momoshiki then explained why he had contacted his vessel, stating that there was something off with Amado that had told them all. He confirmed that Shibai Otsutsuki existed but was no longer present in this dimension, although he had no way to confirm Amado’s story about his daughter.

Momoshiki voices his suspicions (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

However, Momoshiki added that as a being who had been around for a long time, he was aware of all extant shinjutsu. He further emphasized his point by saying that while Eida’s Senrigan was definitely shinjutsu, her ability to enchant people wasn’t.

Boruto asked out loud if the cyborg’s love charm was a scientific ninja tool, but he phrased it vaguely enough that Eida could not discern what he was talking about. The Otsutsuki agreed that it might be a kind of scientific ninja technology and that Amado might be lying to them.

Boruto’s vision

sara @nam_do_tae

#borutochapter75 Tenho várias teorias pra essa visão do boruto aqui Tenho várias teorias pra essa visão do boruto aqui #borutochapter75 https://t.co/zKe4DrmTsS

Boruto continued to argue with Momoshiki, suspicious that the Otsutsuki might be trying to trick him. However, Momoshiki’s dojutsu suddenly manifested in the younger Uzumaki’s eye, giving him a peek into the future. The vision showed Konoha village in disarray, with several shinobi running around in search of someone.

He saw Shikadai using Shadow Binding jutsu, stating that this wasn’t something friends did, while Inojin and Cho-Cho looked on apprehensively. Sarada called out to Mitsuki, having found the person they were searching for, and an enraged Mitsuki appeared in sage mode.

Boruto's vision (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

The vision ended with Kawaki in his karma form and blood splattered on his face, looking down at someone on the ground. Boruto chapter 75 ended with Eida noticing that something was going on with Boruto, while Momoshiki’s expression suggested that his vessel was not supposed to see that vision.

Final thoughts

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 BORUTO Chapter 75 PV by VJUMP! BORUTO Chapter 75 PV by VJUMP! https://t.co/je3HiPNTje

Boruto chapter 75 raised several new questions after the conclusion of Amado’s extensive info dump upon Naruto, Shikamaru, and the others. Momoshiki’s suspicion suggested that Amado might have neglected to mention some important facts to his benefactors at Konoha or was flat-out lying.

The possibility makes Eida’s origin dodgier, hinting that Amado may have created the love charm himself. It would also explain why Eida blamed Amado specifically for her predicament and inability to find true love. The manifestation of Momoshiki’s dojutsu suggests that the younger Uzumaki might soon gain control over this ability, while the vision indicates that Kawaki might go rogue in the near future.

