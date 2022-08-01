Every known Dojutsu in the Naruto Universe ranked from weakest to strongest

In Naruto, Dojutsu is an the ocular-based kekkei genkai technique that only a few clans and shinobis have the prowess to manifest. An individual can acquire Dojutsu naturally through their blood ties or by simply transplanting. Apart from the three great Dojutsu, there are a few others that require a lot of attention.

Each Dojutsu has its unique abilities, and there are only a few individuals who learned to master it in a relatively short period. Although Dojutsu is transferable, only a few can withstand its effects like Kakashi, Danzo, and Ao. This article will list every Dojustu in the Naruto universe ranked based on their strength.

From Jogan to Tenseigan, ranking every Dojutsu in the Naruto Universe

13) Shion’s Dojutsu

Shion’s Dojutsu, as seen in Naruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Viz Media/Studio Pierrot)

In Naruto Shippuden the Movie, Shion, the priestess of the Land of Demon, possesses a unique unnamed Dojutsu. Her Dojutsu does not grant her any offensive or defensive-based techniques. Instead, it gives her the ability to determine the fate of a person by showing them their eventual death.

Activating her Dojutsu involuntarily, Shion can partially control future events. However, Shion was once proven wrong while predicting Naruto’s death.

12) Yome’s Dojutsu

Yome’s Dojutsu, as seen in Naruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Viz Media/Studio Pierrot)

Yome’s Dojutsu is far more superior to Byakugan in terms of range. Fixating her sight in a particular direction, she can see up to several kilometers. By dilating her pupils, she can also track the movements of her enemies through the reflection of tiny water droplets. Yome’s Dojutsu is limited due to the sun’s exposure, as it evaporates the water droplets quickly.

This technique also gives her the advantage of evading lethal attacks, which is in conjunction with her flexibility. The only drawback of her Dojutsu is its sensitivity to extreme light exposures.

11) Ranmaru’s Dojutsu

Ranmaru’s Dojutsu, as seen in Naruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Viz Media/Studio Pierrot)

Ranmaru’s Dojutsu is yet another unnamed eye technique. This Jutsu is also said to be remarkably similar to Byakugan. This specific Dojutsu mainly focuses on extrasensory perception, giving him the ability to see through objects. Moreover, it increases his analytical prowess to read the opponents' inner thoughts with utmost ease.

His Dojutsu can also negate the effects of other visual prowess by hindering the ability to see chakra. This eye technique is so efficient and powerful that it can even overcome Genjutsu. Using this Dojutsu, Ranmaru can transfer some of his life force to nearly dead individuals to bring them back to life.

10) Ketsuryugan

Ketsuryugan, as seen in Naruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Viz Media/Studio Pierrot)

In Naruto, the Ketsuryugan is a kekkei genkai Dojutsu belonging to the Chinoike clan, among which the only known member to possess this ability is Chino. Ketsuryugan is also noted to be one of the strongest visual techniques since it is often compared to the Three Great Dojutsus. In addition, the wielders of this Jutsu have the ability to cast Genjutsu via eye or skin contact.

Upon hypnotizing their target, the user can delve deep into their mind to extract crucial information. However, appropriate to its moniker “eye as red as blood,” the Ketsuryugan can manipulate iron within the bloodstream of the targets or any liquid rich in iron. Chino can even control the iron within her own blood if she wants to.

9) Jogan

Jogan, as seen in Boruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Viz Media/Studio Pierrot)

Only limited to the Otsutsuki clan, Boruto is the first human to possess the Jogan. This ability is also similar to Byakugan as it gives the user the visual prowess of seeing the Chakra pathway system and the Tenketsu.

In the beginning, Jogan used to activate involuntarily. However, Boruto later learned to control and manifest its abilities at will. Since the ability can see through invisible barriers that connect between dimensions, it can predict where Yomotsu Hirsaka will occur.

8) Byakugan

Byakugan, as seen in Naruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Viz Media/Studio Pierrot)

Commonly associated with the Hyuga clan, Byakugan is one of the "Three Great Dojutsu" in Naruto. The users of the said eyes have a dominating advantage in close ranged combat due to the 360-degree field of vision their eyes grant them, with only a small blindspot behind their necks in the upper thoracic vertebrae.

Byakugan’s vision can penetrate through any object and track people from far away. Where most wielders with these eyes can see up to 50 to 60 meters, prodigies like Neji Hyuga are capable of seeing approximately 800 meters within their range.

A major advantage that Byakugan users have over Sharingan is their ability to see Chakra to a greater degree. This particular Dojutsu can also determine if someone is performing any kind of Jutsu or if someone is under the influence of a Genjutsu. Over time, the Hyuga clan managed to utilize Byakugan’s ability to devise Gentle Fist art, taking complete control of their target's chakra in combat.

7) Sharingan

Sharingan as seen in Naruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Viz Media/Studio Pierrot)

Among the "Three Great Dojutsu" in Naruto, Sharingan is the second most powerful eye technique. Like Byakugan, this ability is specific to the Uchiha clan. The Sharingan grants the users two prominent abilities: “Eye of Insight” and “Eye of Hypnotism.” These eyes also enable the users to see Chakra but to a limited extent.

Sharingan's unique non-combat ability, Genjutsu, is regarded as one of the most powerful Dojutsu as it can control the target's five senses completely. Utilizing the Sharingan’s exceptional perception abilities, a user can predict the movements of their opponents with precision. Users can also copy any powerful Jutsu such as Kekkei Mora and Nature transformations.

6) Isshiki Dojutsu

Isshiki Dojutsu, as seen in Naruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Viz Media/Studio Pierrot)

Isshiki’s Dojutsu is another nameless powerful eye technique introduced in Boruto: Naruto’s Next Generations. One of the most common techniques of this Dojutsu is Sakunahikona, which grants the user to shrink themselves to any inanimate or nonliving object within their sight at will.

The other impressive technique of this Jutsu is the Daikokuten, a pocket dimension in which Isshiki stores anything he has previously shrunk. In this dimension, time does not flow at all, which is why each object remains in pristine condition. Isshiki can retrieve the objects at such a speed that even Sharingan looks useless.

5) Mangekyo Sharingan

Mangekyo Sharingan, as seen in Naruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Viz Media/Studio Pierrot)

Mangekyo Sharingan is an advanced form of the Sharingan that only a few Uchiha have been capable of activating. Apart from retaining all the generic Dojutsu abilities, Mangekyo Sharingan grants powerful techniques that differ between the two eyes. An example of this can be seen when Itachi Uchiha was able to cast Amaterasu from his right eye and Tsukuyomi from the left.

Another dominant advantage of Mangekyo Sharingan is that the users' capability to conjure Susanoo, an enormous humanoid avatar entirely made of chakra. Though this form of the original ability can be transplanted into a non-Uchiha, it comes at the cost of using a tremendous amount of Chakra.

4) Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan

Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan, as seen in Naruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Viz Media/Studio Pierrot)

Since the use of Mangekyo Sharingan takes a huge toll on users, it leaves their bodies in excruciating pain, causing deterioration to their vision. The only way to restore their vision is by transplanting the ability from another Uchiha to awaken the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan.

The said eye retains all the original techniques of both the wielders. Since there are no negative side effects from using these eyes, this second evolution gives the user a certain level of invincibility. Surprisingly, using this form can even reduce the chakra-draining to a surprisingly minimal level.

3) Tenseigan

Tenseigan, as seen in Naruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Viz Media/Studio Pierrot)

Tenseigan is an evolved form of Byakugan that only gets activated when an Otsutsuki member is implanted with the Byakugan of a Hyuga. The said eye allows the users to control of attractive and repulsive forces. With complete control over Tenseigan, Toneri was capable of activating Chakra Mode to increase his strength, speed, and durability.

Additionally, by utilizing truth-seeking balls to perform the Golden and Silver Wheel Reincarnation Explosion technique, Toneri was able to almost destroy the crust of the Moon.

2) Rinnegan

Rinnegan, as seen in Naruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Viz Media/Studio Pierrot)

Rinnegan is the most powerful eye among the “Three Great Dojutsu." The only way that a Sharingan wielder can awaken the said eye is by acquiring a tremendous amount of Chakra from the Sage of Six Paths. Only Madara Uchiha was capable of acquiring Rinnegan by fusing his body with Hashirama cells, but the evolution took a lot of time.

Due to the enormous ocular power granted by Rinnegan, even a single eye will turn the individual into an ultimate powerhouse. Moreover, a user can utilize six abilities, collectively known as the Six Paths Technique. In fact, the wielders of Rinnegan are said to be sent down from the heavens to either become the "God of Creation" or the "God of Destruction."

1) Rinne Sharingan

Rinne Sharingan, as seen in Naruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Viz Media/Studio Pierrot)

Rinne Sharingan is the only Dojutsu that falls into the category of Kekkei Mora. It is the predecessor of both Sharingan and Byakugan in the Naruto universe. Kaguya Otsutsuki first manifested Rinne Sharingan as a third eye after she ate the Chakra fruit from the God Tree.

Apart from Infinite Tsukuyomi, Rinne Sharingan has other destructive techniques that only Kaguya can perform as it requires a tremendous amount of Chakra. Using Amenominaka, Kaguya can replace the world around her with one of her personal dimensions.

While information regarding several Dojutsu is still limited, we can only hope to learn more about them in the Boruto series. Maybe we will be introduced to even more variations of such Eye Techniques. But whatever might be the case, do let us know about your favorite Dojutsu from this list in the comment section below!

