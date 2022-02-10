10 Rinnegan users in Naruto, ranked from most powerful to least

The term "Rinnegan" is not unfamiliar to Genins and Hokages in the Naruto world.

Rinnegan is one of the Three Great Dojutsu, and many hold it in high regard for its incredible power. The dojutsu can be identified by concentric circles that cover the entirety of the wielder's eyeball.

Based on the user, Rinnegan can create an invisible world of Limbo or obliterate anything that exists in the current universe.

The following article lists the best Rinnegan users in the famous Naruto series.

10 most powerful Rinnegan wielders in Naruto

10) Black Zetsu

There is no reason why Black Zetsu shouldn't be at the bottom of this list. Being the manifestation of Kaguya's will, it became one-half of the Zetsu from the Akatsuki clan that led to the start of the Fourth Shinobi War.

Towards the final stages of the Shinobi War arc, Black Zetsu used Obito Uchiha's body to gain access to the Rinnegan. However, its power was very limited and was used only to bring Madara back to life.

9) Kara's Ten-Tails

The tailed beast, captured by a secret organization known as Kara, is a juvenile entity kept crippled inside a separate dimension. Despite being smaller than the Ten-Tails on Earth, it is still considerably larger than the Kyubi.

While the Rinnegan on Kara's Ten-Tails carries Tomoe, it might just be as powerful as Kaguya's Ten-Tails. These entities hold the capability to devour entire oceans and shatter planets.

8) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha is one of the most notorious names in the Uchiha clan. He founded Konohagakure alongside his friend Hashirama with the intent to start an era of tranquility.

Madara's Rinnegan can use all the abilities of the Six Paths Technique. This includes absorbing Chakra and Chibaku Tensei. Through these abilities, he is able to summon large bolide structures to cause devastation on a large scale.

7) Obito Uchiha

One of the main antagonists of the Naruto series, Obito Uchiha took it upon himself to create an ideal world alongside Madara. He was presumed dead during the Third Shinobi War but was later found by White Zetsu.

Obito was the one who declared the Fourth Shinobi War against the six nations. He taught himself how to use everything related to the Six Paths Technique, from summoning Demonic Statues to creating Chakra Chains.

6) Nagato Uzumaki

One of the founding members of the Akatsuki, Nagato was a descendant of the Uzumaki clan. Alongside his childhood friend Konan, the antogonist wanted to bring peace to the world by any means necessary.

Using his Rinnegan, Nagato formed the "Six Paths of Pain," which helped him control six corpses remotely as though they were his own body. Nagato distributed one skill from the Six Paths Technique to each corpse.

Nagato's Rinnegan wasn't the most powerful, but his control over it was efficient and polished.

5) Juubi Madara

Madara Uchiha makes his second appearance on this list, but this time in his Jinchuriki form. This form increases the number of his Limbo clones to four and enhances their abilities.

In sage mode, Madara had one Limbo clone, which could only be detected via Rinnegan and a Six Paths Chakra.

Juubi Madara's Rinne Sharingan, the Infinite Tsukuyomi, can reflect his eye to the moon to cast Genjitsu on everyone besides himself.

4) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha, one of the main characters in the Naruto series, played a vital role in ending the Fourth Shinobi War. This is partly due to the fact that he acquired the Rinnegan from half of Hagoromo Otsutsuki's chakra.

Sasuke mastered a lot of abilities through the Rinnegan. Some of them include:

The Amenotejikara, which allows him to swap places with anyone within the vicinity

Trapping individuals and entities in Chibaku Tensei

Absorbing chakra

Repelling the effects of Infinite Tsukuyomi

Sasuke learned to do most of these things seconds after gaining the Rinnegan.

3) Momoshiki

In the Naruto series, Momoshiki, a member of the Otsutsuki clan, was seen investigating the whereabouts of Kaguya and her God Tree. He wielded the Byakugan in both of his eyes as well as the Rinnegan on his palms and forehead.

Momoshiki's Rinnegan was colored red, as opposed to the usual light purple. He could absorb any chakra-based technique into his right hand and release the same ability with more power through his left.

The other Rinnegan on his forehead might have been used to cast Shinra Tensei. This ability was showcased during his fight against Naruto and Sasuke.

2) Hagoromo

One of the most powerful characters in the Naruto series, Hagoromo Otsutsuki is widely known as the Sage of Six Paths. He got his Dojutsu (the Rinnegan) from his mother Kaguya.

Hagoromo can use all the abilities of the Six Paths Technique. He can also summon souls from Pure Land using the Outer Path.

Additionally, Hagoromo can undo the Impure World Reincarnation, where each soul can be sent back to the Pure Land.

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

The matriarch of a branch family, Kaguya Otsutsuki, was a member of the Otsutsuki clan. She became the first wielder of chakra after consuming fruit from the God Tree. She possesses three eyes in total, two being Byakugan and the other being Rinne Sharingan.

The Rinne Sharingan on Kaguya's forehead is red-colored with nine Tomoe. This grants her the ability to cast Infinite Tsukuyomi on any selected individual. She can erase anyone's chakra and teleport her opponents into different dimensions.

