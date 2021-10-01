Why Naruto vs Isshiki in 'Boruto' Episode 217 was surreal

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime has perhaps peaked with Episode 217, as fans got to see the much-awaited Baryon Mode in action. The episode had a lot to offer, although the upcoming episodes should have more in store.

Those following the Boruto manga already knew of the Baryon Mode a few months ago. However, seeing it in action was a visual treat for everyone.

Although Boruto occasionally treats fans to their favorite Hokage throwing hands, the Naruto vs Isshiki fight was extraordinary in every way. Overall, Episode 217 was fairly dense in terms of material.

Highlights of 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 217

There is a lot to be said about the latest episode of the Boruto. The episode is based on manga chapters that show the return of the OG Masashi Kishimoto at the helm of the manga storyline. Sadly, the first thing he did was send Kurama to his grave.

Episode 217 had a lot more in store in addition to Baryon Mode Naruto taking on Isshiki. Observant fans noticed the tribute this episode paid to the original Naruto anime.

The taijutsu moves Naruto used on Isshiki are the same as those on Sasuke to prevent him from deserting Konoha at the Final Valley.

Apart from this, it also shows how far Kawaki is willing to go for the Seventh Hokage, as he sees the difference between Naruto and Jigen as a father figure more clearly. The episode ends with a resolute Kawaki ready to take down the strongest Otsutsuki in the show yet.

Those who have read the manga are already aware of the incredible powers Kawaki shows in this fight and how he ultimately manages to neutralize the threat.

Although Episode 217 of Boruto took the community by storm, the upcoming episodes will be heartbreakingly sad with some unexpected developments. However, fans will be able to move past it, as the anime has reached the most exciting stage of the story.

