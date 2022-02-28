10 strongest kekkei genkai in Naruto

Naruto features a plethora of fascinating ninjutsu, genjutsu, and taijutsu techniques throughout the entire series. Few are as spectacular or coveted as the kekkei genkai, jutsu that are unique to certain clans which can only be wielded to their true potential by members of those clans. The Uchiha kekkei genkai is especially important, with the Sharingan playing a massive role in the plot of the series. However, there are several other powerful kekkei genkai which have awed Naruto fans with both their versatility and power.

Of course, kekkei genkai isn’t a prerequisite for becoming a legendary shinobi, with many characters in the show including Naruto himself, being extremely powerful even without having a kekkei genkai. However, these unique abilities make for some interesting and dangerous opponents in the Naruto universe.

These are some of the strongest kekkei genkai in the Naruto series

10) Jūgo's Clan's kekkei genkai

Jūgo's Clan's kekkei genkai has the unique ability to absorb natural energy passively. The ability is very difficult to control, making those born with this kekkei genkai susceptible to violent, bloodthirsty urges. But once mastered, this kekkei genkai allows the user to transform parts of their body, changing their appearance. Other than Jūgo, users of this ability in the Naruto series include Orochimaru and Kabuto. In Boruto, Mitsuki can also use this ability.

9) Ice Release

This was a kekkei genkai featured in the very first arc of pre-Shippuden Naruto, used by Haku of the Yuki clan. This ability is nature transformation jutsu, created by combining Wind and Water Release. The way Ice Release is used varies between users, with Haku’s unique technique being to create heat-resistant mirrors of ice which he could enter and leave at will.

8) Lava Release

Lava Release was first shown in Naruto Shippuden during the Five Kage Summit arc. A nature transformation jutsu created by combining Fire and Earth Release, this is another kekkei genkai which varies depending on the user. The Fifth Mizukage used this ability to spit out acidic mud which not only melts anything in its path, but also releases steam which can act as a smokescreen. Later, this kekkei genkai appears as molten rock created by the Four Tails’ jinchuuriki, Roshi.

7) Magnet Release

Magnet Release is another nature release kekkei genkai which is made from a combination of Wind and Earth Release. This ability is seen among shinobi from Sunagakure, namely Gaara and the Third Kazekage. Magnet Release converts chakra into magnetic force, creating Gaara's Iron Sand technique. In Boruto, Gaara’s adopted son Shinki is also seen using this kekkei genkai.

6) Shikotsumyaku

Shikotsumyaku, or Macabre Bone Pulse is a rare kekkei genkai that manifests among some members of the Kaguya clan, granting them the ability to manipulate their own bones. The only known user of this kekkei genkai in Naruto is Kimimaro, who was the prime candidate to become Orochimaru’s next vessel before the latter found Sasuke. Shikotsumyaku allows a user to create, detach, manipulate and even harden their bones, making for a fearsome opponent.

5) Byakugan

Byakugan is one of the most celebrated kekkei genkai in the Naruto series. It is considered one of the “Three Great Dojutsu,” descending from the Otsutsuki clan through Otsutsuki Hamura. The Byakugan is unique to members of the Hyuga clan, and easily recognizable by the milky white eyes of the users.

This ocular ability allows users to see the flow of chakra around them, and within other people’s bodies, and can even distinguish between individual chakra signatures. The kekkei genkai also enhances the Hyuga clan’s signature taijutsu style called Gentle Fist, where Byakgugan users can attack enemies by pressing cardinal chakra points in their body, immobilizing them.

4) Isshiki’s dojutsu

A range of interesting kekkei genkai appears in Boruto as well, Otsutsuki Isshiki’s dojutsu being one of them. Easily recognizable by his yellow pupil with a black wheel-like pattern on it, this kekkei genkai allowed Isshiki to use the ability “Sukunahikona” to shrink any non-living object or himself and revert them back to their original size as well as “Daikokuten,” which let him summon four giant cubes from a pocket dimension. After awakening his karma mode, Kawaki is also able to use this kekkei genkai.

3) Wood Release

Wood Release is a powerful kekkei genkai in Naruto, wielded by the first Hokage, Senju Hashirama. A nature transformation ability created by combining Water and Earth Release, Hashirama was the only shinobi who was a natural user of this style, and it became impossible for anyone to use Wood Release without his cells.

Wood Release can convert chakra into a source of life, allowing Hashirama to create huge forests and mold wood into whatever shape he desires. This kekkei genkai also had the ability to suppress Tailed Beasts, making it an extremely powerful weapon. Both Yamato and the reincarnated Madara were able to use Wood Release after having Hashirama’s cells implanted into them.

2) Sharingan

The second of the Three Great Dojutsu, also descended from the Otsutsuki clan, is the Sharingan. This ocular jutsu, belonging to the Uchiha clan, is possibly one of the most significant abilities in the series and an extremely versatile kekkei genkai. In its base form, the Sharingan’s abilities range from superior genjutsu casting to enhanced vision, perception, and reflexes.

When the Sharingan evolves into Mangekyo Sharingan, it gives various specific abilities like Itachi and Sasuke’s Amaterasu, and Obito’s kamui. Every Mangekyo Sharingan user can use Susanoo.

1) Rinnegan

Rinnegan is arguably the most fascinating and powerful kekkei genkai in the series. The ability was originally awakened by Hagoromo Otsutsuki, whose mother Kaguya possessed the Rinne Sharingan. It was later obtained by Uchiha Madara, a reincarnation of Hagoromo’s son Indra Otsutsuki, after Black Zetsu implanted Hashirama’s cells into his body, thus combining Indra and Ashura’s chakra.

The Rinnegan allows a wielder to see the flow of chakra within the body, invisible barriers, master all five nature transformations and use the Six Paths, among other techniques. This kekkei genkai has a legendary reputation in the Naruto universe, with its holders being touted as either a “God of Creation” or a “God of Destruction.”

