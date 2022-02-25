10 strongest Dojutsu users in Naruto, ranked 

Naruto is a popular shonen anime and manga series that has introduced a myriad of sources that grants its users strength. One of the biggest aspects of the show is Dojutsu or Ocular Jutsu.

The show is replete with characters that have unique eyes, which grants them special powers and the ability to perform certain techniques. Let's take a look at some of the Dojutsu users.

Note: The list reflects the author's opinions and features characters that have been shown in the Naruto series only.

Naruto: Ranking the Dojutsu users

10) Neji Hyuga

Neji is one of the strongest members of the Hyuga clan. His ability to use Byakugan and apply it in combat is unparalleled. His Dojutsu gives him the ability to look at the chakra points and the channels, allowing him to strike the points in a manner that stops the flow of chakra. Neji was an extremely strong individual in the Naruto series.

9) Shisui

Shisui was one of the strongest Uchihas and could even rival Itachi. However, he died young and we couldn’t really see his full potential in the Naruto.

He also had the skill to trap multiple people in genjutsu from afar. If he wasn't killed, there's no doubt that he would be higher on this list.

8) Nagato

Nagato had the Rinnegan and could utilize it well since he was an Uzumaki. The Uzumaki clan is known to have great chakra reserves which is also seen in Naruto.

Nagato is exceptionally strong and is capable of using Six Paths of Pain. He pushed Naruto to his limits and his ability to destroy an entire village using a single move shows just how strong he was.

7) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake was another strong user of Doujutsu since he activated Mangekyo Sharingan. His specialty in the Naruto series was to copy the jutsus that his enemies would use.

One such example was the fight against Zabuza when he managed to copy all of his jutsus perfectly. He was also capable of performing the Kamui.

6) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha is another strong Dojutsu user in the Naruto series, especially when he was the Ten-Tails Jinchuriki. One of the most powerful moves Obito had in his arsenal was the Kamui.

It was extremely powerful and he could use it multiple times. He was also extremely good at Genjutsu.

5) Itachi Uchiha

While Itachi's Sharingan might not be as strong as Sasuke’s, his knowledge of Dojutsu is superior. His specialty is his ability to use Genjutsu using his Sharingan. One of his strongest moves involves him summoning his Susanoo.

Having the Yata Mirror in this form, Itachi can deflect some of the strongest jutsus in the series.

4) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha was a user of the Rinnegan and even developed a perfect Susanoo towards the end of Naruto Shippuden. He is capable of using the time-space Ninjutsus, which makes him a powerful character in the series.

He was also able to retain the Mangekyo’s abilities and could perform impressive jutsus like Amaterasu.

3) Hagoromo

Hagoromo was the first character to have received the Rinnegan and utilized the full potential of the ocular jutsu. He was able to use the Six Paths Technique, which grants its users God-like abilities.

Hagoromo was Kaguya Otsutsuk’s son which meant that he had extremely high chakra reserves in order to utilize the full potential of his dojutsu. He also had the Mangekyo Sharingan, which allowed him to execute powerful genjutsu techniques.

2) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha was the only person apart from Kaguya to activate the Rinnesharingan. His ability to use Genjutsu is unmatched and is capable of executing jutsus like Limbo: Border Jail. Madara is one of the strongest Dojutsu users in the series.

1) Kaguya

Kaguya Otsutsuki was undoubtedly the strongest villain that was introduced in the Naruto series. She posed a threat to the very existence and freedom of humanity and it took a lot of effort to take her down.

While the true extent of her powers weren’t shown, she possessed Rinnesharingan. It could be used to cast the Infinite Tsukuyomi, which allowed her to open portals to other dimensions on the fly.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul