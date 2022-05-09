Every Mangekyo Sharingan awakening in Naruto ranked

Sharingan is regarded as the most powerful Kekkei Genkai Dōjutsu in Naruto. A Sharingan user is capable of copying any Jutsu with utmost precision. However, without the Mangekyo Sharingan, the user cannot summon a Susanoo. Although Sharingan has many deadly abilities, the most noteworthy one is its Genjutsu, which can’t be easily dispelled.

Though it was common among Uchihas to awaken their Mangekyo Sharingan by killing people close to them, it was later revealed that it only gets activated from witnessing a nerve-racking trauma. This article will list every Mangekyo Sharingan in Naruto, ranked based on their awakening.

Mangekyo Sharingan's awakening in Naruto ranked

7) Fugaku Uchiha

While not much of Fugaku was shown in Naruto, he was regarded as the strongest Uchiha who was among the chosen people eligible for the Fourth Hokage’s position. His Ninjutsu prowess was comparable to the likes of Minato Namikaze and the Sannins.

Fugaku possessed great knowledge regarding the Mangekyo Sharingan and like his predecessors, he also believed that killing the person close to him was the only way to awaken it. However, Fugaku never killed anyone to achieve it. Instead, his friend sacrificed his life to protect him, thereby triggering a great shock and allowing him to awaken his Mangekyou Sharingan.

6) Izuna Uchiha

Despite being the younger brother of Madara Uchiha, Izuna possessed tremendous skills that were considered equal to the former. Both he and his brother were regarded as the strongest members of their clan in their lifetimes in Naruto.

Izuna was highly skilled with his Fire Release, as he was capable of dispersing a Water Release: Water Dragon Bullet with his Fireball technique.

As a natural-born prodigy, Izuna achieved his awakened Sharingan early and gained mastery over it at a very young age. Izuna was the first person besides his brother in the Uchiha clan who managed to awaken the Mangekyo Sharingan after killing his clanmate, to whom he was emotionally attached.

5) Madara Uchiha

Madara is a legendary shinobi who is regarded as one of the greatest Uchihas to ever live in Naruto. He gained proficiency in all aspects of shinobi techniques, which is why he had an arsenal of skills within his sleeve, and the only person who could stop him at this point was Hashirama Senju. Similar to his brother, Madara awakened his Mangekyou Sharingan after killing someone close to him amidst a battle.

Being an acclaimed genius, Madara was capable of discerning others’ Mangekyo ability with precision. However, Madara later overused his Mangekyou Sharingan which resulted in poor eyesight. He then took his brother’s eyes and awakened the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan.

4) Shisui Uchiha

As the predecessor of Kagami Uchiha, Shisui carried the will of fire within him and never got consumed by his clan’s curse of hatred. He was one of the rarest prodigies to be born in the Uchiha clan in Naruto. Shisui awakened his Mangekou Sharingan after witnessing the death of his friend-cum-rival.

He mastered the Mangekyo Sharingan in little to no time and gained the ability to use Kotoamatsukami in each eye, which is the second most powerful Genjutsu technique, behind the Infinite Tsukuyomi.

3) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi was one of the most prodigious members of the Uchiha clan who, even at a young age, thought very much like a full-fledged Hokage. Due to his immense Ninjutsu and Dōjutsu prowess, he became an Anbu member at the age of 11 and subsequently climbed up to the position of squad captain in just two years. Itachi awakened his Sharingan at the tender age of 8 in Naruto.

As Itachi was a pacifist, he never would have acquired the Mangekyo Sharingan at the cost of someone else’s life. However, after witnessing the death of Shisui Uchiha, he gained its immense power. Mastering his eyes expeditiously, Itachi was able to summon two powerful ethereal weapons, cast a powerful Genjutsu, Izanami, and burn his targets to crisps with Amaterasu, the highest level of fire release.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

After Itachi massacred the entire Uchiha clan, Sasuke became the only surviving member of it. Witnessing the deaths of his family and clanmates at the hands of his beloved elder brother caused Sasuke to awaken his Sharingan at the young age of 7. Sasuke then made up his mind to kill his brother for his crimes and avenge the Uchiha clan and his family, and he successfully managed to do so.

Even though Sasuke harbored a deep sense of hatred for his brother, he was the most precious person to him, which is why watching him die awakened his Mangekyo Sharingan. Sasuke Uchiha is the greatest Mangekyo Sharingan user till date in Naruto.

1) Obito & Kakashi

Although Kakashi wielded the Sharingan, he belonged to the Hatake clan and was never an Uchiha or related to the clan in any way in Naruto. One fated day when Obito got crushed beneath a boulder where his chances of survival were zero, he gave one of his eyes to Kakashi. After Obito was saved and brought back to life by Madara Uchiha, he honed his remaining Sharingan to the greatest extent.

Later, witnessing the death of Rin Nohara at the hands of Kakashi, the two of them awakened their Mangekyo Sharingan at precisely the same time. Both of them were capable of using Kamui, but where Kakashi could only warp the targets to a dimensional space, Obito was able to teleport targets and even his entire body to the dimensional space.

