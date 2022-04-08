5 Naruto Characters Shisui Uchicha can beat effortlessly (& 5 he never will)

Shisui is arguably one of the most popular characters in the Naruto series owing to his abilities. He had the potential to be among the strongest in the show. However, he died quite early in the series.

Fans have been wondering since then about the characters that could potentially beat Shisui in a fight, given that they got a glimpse of his powers in the series. They also wonder about the scenarios in which Shisui would emerge victorious.

Characters that Shisui can beat from the Naruto series

Let’s take a look at how some of these characters fare against Shisui and why they would lose.

1) Orochimaru

While Orochimaru would have given Shisui a tough time, it would not have been impossible for the latter to beat the former. But, since Shisui barely received any screen time, one would have to rely on the characters within the Naruto series who have judged his ability to fight. Itachi once mentioned that Shisui is stronger than him, and given that Itachi was able to beat Orochimaru, Shisui would be able to beat Orochimaru.

2) Neji

Neji is a taijutsu expert who relies on Byakugan to view the flow of chakra and critical chakra points. However, given Shisui’s mastery of genjutsu and his Magekyou Sharingan abilities, he would be able to beat Neji in the Naruto series. He also had the ability to create a Susanoo which would allow him to defend Neji’s attacks and withstand a ton of damage without getting hurt. Neji has no chance of beating Shisui.

3) Ino

Ino Yamanaka (image via Pierrot)

Ino is a talented young kunoichi who has exceptional sensory perception, but that will not give her the victory against someone as strong as Shisui. Her taijutsu is not up to the level of Shisui’s, considering that the latter could beat the likes of Itachi Uchiha. Shisui’s genjutsu would easily tilt the odds in his favors and he could end the battle in an instant.

4) Sakura

Sakura Chart @SakuraChart “I wanted to become strong. I didn’t want to always be staring at Naruto and your father’s backs. I wanted to walk alongside them.” — Sakura Uchiha



Those who said Sakura learned medical ninjutsu only because of Sasuke are now quiet 🤪 “I wanted to become strong. I didn’t want to always be staring at Naruto and your father’s backs. I wanted to walk alongside them.” — Sakura UchihaThose who said Sakura learned medical ninjutsu only because of Sasuke are now quiet 🤪 https://t.co/vwTcAgiO5v

Sakura is extremely strong and has great chakra control since she was able to use the Hundred Healings jutsu which gave her invincibilty for a short period of time. However, given that Shisui has Kotoamatsukami in his arsenal, there’s nothing Sakura can do to defeat him. Shisui would be able to win this battle with ease.

5) Shikamaru

Shikamaru’s clan specializes in a jutsu that happens to be quite situational. Shisui has Mangekyou Sharingan, and his ability to fight is supposed to be just as good as Itachi’s if not better. Once we add Shisui's Kotoamatsukami into the equation, Shikamaru would not stand a chance.

Characters in the Naruto series that can beat Shisui Uchiha

On the other hand, the following characters have a high chance of beating Shisui.

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki from the series (image via Pierrot)

We don’t know much about Shisui since he died quite early in the show. But, it is clear that even his Mangekyou Sharingan would not defend him against an actual God. Kaguya Otsutsuki has the Rinne Sharingan which is a superior doujutsu compared to the Mangekyou Sharingan. She is also capable of opening portals to different dimensions. She would be able to beat Shisui with ease.

2) Ten Tail Jinchuriki Madara

, @Jubiruto Thoughts on Uchiha Madara's Sage of the Six Paths mode? http://t.co/v0uEn4Aq3q Thoughts on Uchiha Madara's Sage of the Six Paths mode? http://t.co/v0uEn4Aq3q

Madara in his base form might have found it difficult to beat Shisui, but he was far stronger in his Ten Tail Jinchuriki form. He had Hashirama’s cells, access to Sage Mode and Rinnegan at this stage. His Truth Seeking Orbs are capable of nullifying any ninjutsu. Given that Madara is a genjutsu specialist with the Rinnegan, the effects of any genjutsu technique will be low. If Madara lands a Ten Tail Beast Bomb on Shisui, it would end the battle in an instant.

3) Six Path Sage Mode Naruto

Naruto, after receiving powers from Hagoromo, is one of the most overpowered characters in the series. He is also a perfect jinchuriki, which means even if Naruto falls prey to Shisui’s Kotoamatsukami, Kurama is capable of removing Naruto from the genjutsu. The protagonist was so strong towards the end of the series that he was able to go toe-to-toe with Kaguya Otsutsuki who was a literal God. Naruto would beat Shisui, no questions asked.

4) Sasuke

Sasuke from the series (image via Pierrot)

Shisui’s kotoamatsukami is ridiculously overpowered. We know that Shisui cannot constantly use this technique and the cooldown is about 10 years, as stated by Itachi. Sasuke, towards the end of the series, became one of the strongest reincarnations of Indra Otsutsuki. He had the Rinnegan and jutsus like Indra’s Arrow, which is considered to be one of the strongest offensive techniques in the series.

5) Ten Tail Jinchuriki Obito

Ten Tail Jinchuriki Obito from the series (image via Pierrot)

Obito in his base form had strong abilities like the Kamui. While he might have had a tough time beating Shisui in base form, there is no way that Ten Tail Jinchuriki Obito would lose against Shisui. Obito at this point had the Rinnegan, Truth Seeking Orbs, the Ten Tailed Beast, access to Six Paths powers and Kamui.

Note: The article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee