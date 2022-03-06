10 Marvel characters who can defeat Madara Uchiha from Naruto

The most terrifying Uchiha of all time in Naruto, Madara Uchiha was the legendary leader of his clan. He is undoubtedly the strongest character in the show, whose capabilities were outmatched by others except for Hashirama Senju.

Even after being reincarnated, he was not an inch below in the aspects of power, as he was capable of going head-on against the entire Shinobi Alliance as well as the Five Kages.

The Marvel Universe has tons of characters with unimaginable powers, and few of them are one step closer to Gods, who can defeat the notorious Uchiha with ease.

While scaling power or comparing characters out of fictional borders is difficult. However, fans still want to know the outcome if a character from the Marvel Universe fought Madara.

Marvel characters who can defeat Madara Uchiha of Naruto

10) Mephisto

Mephisto (Image via Marvel)

Mephisto is a powerful extra-dimensional demon who is the ruler of hell. One of Mephisto’s unique power is manipulating memories, which overshadows Madara’s manipulation of influencing people to do his deeds.

In terms of physical power, Mephisto possesses superhuman strength that is far superior to the likes of Madara Uchiha.

The natural source of Mephisto’s powers is the evil within humans, and Madara in Naruto is one of the most evil characters in Naruto. So it will be a win for Mephisto if he goes against Madara Uchiha.

9) Silver Surfer

Silver Surfer (Image via Marvel)

Silver Surfer is one of the strongest heroes in the Marvel Universe. Instead of going with the ocean tides, he is a humanoid who tends to surf space. He is the most powerful wielder of Power Cosmic after Galactus.

Madara would be an inferior opponent to Silver Surfer as he is not human. For starters, he can also absorb and manipulate the universe’s ambient energy. He has an arsenal of abilities, and with just a fraction of it, he can destroy Madara’s existence.

8) Deadpool

Deadpool (Image via Marvel)

Deadpool is nowhere behind when it comes to defeating characters outside of his league. He is invincible and can't die, which is his most powerful ability. Deadpool has also mastered weapons and can use almost any weapon with ease.

Naruto's Madara would lose his breath fighting Deadpool for days before eventually being killed by the latter.

7) Hela

Hela (Image via Marvel)

Hela is the firstborn of Odin and the Goddess of Death. She possesses superhuman strength, speed, stamina, agility, reflexes, and durability at levels that can surpass any powerful being.

Her most potent ability is her Hand of Glory, which enhances the powers of her punches enough to put an Asgardian down. Hela is a proficient swordsman, and her capabilities will overpower Naruto's Madara.

6) Apocalypse

Apocalypse (Image via Marvel)

Apocalypse is one of the most powerful mutants in the Marvel Universe. He was born nearly five thousand years ago and is the ancestor of all the mutants who exist.

Apocalypse can absorb the powers of its opponents and can also grant others superhuman skills. If Madara in Naruto crosses his path with Apocalypse, he will lose miserably.

5) Thanos

Thanos (Image via Marvel)

The Mad Titan, Thanos doesn't hold the title of a God, but he indeed became the self-proclaimed version of God by exhibiting his powers. He is a powerful deviant who possesses superhuman strength, durability, and stamina.

After wielding the Infinity Gauntlet, he became one of the unstoppable deadliest forces capable of removing the existence of his opponents. Naruto's Madara has to think twice more to go against the likes of Thanos.

4) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch (Image via Marvel)

Wand Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, is regarded as one of the most powerful magic users in the Marvel Universe. Her main power is the superhuman ability to manipulate Chaos Magic.

She is the best in witchcraft and psychokinesis and can undermine her opponent’s abilities. Madara’s Genjutsu will have little to no effect on Scarlet Witch.

She can change physical or spiritual laws by literally changing reality itself or even constructing a new aspect of reality.

3) Jean Grey

Jean Grey (Image via Marvel)

Jean Grey is a mutant who was born with superhuman abilities like telepathy and telekinetic powers. She is an Omega-level mutant known as the physical manifestation of the Pheonix Force.

Jean can also manipulate matter at an atomic level and disintegrate her targets into dust.

Her powers are way beyond the perception of a human mind, and as for Madara in Naruto, he would never go against the likes of her in a million lifetimes.

2) Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel (Image via Marvel)

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, is one of the most potent Marvel superheroes whose powers can inflict fear onto the Mad Titan, Thanos.

She possesses superhuman strength, durability, agility, and reflexes, as well as can propel herself throughout the void of space.

Madara, in Naruto, can’t even put a scratch on her while she can bury him at the core of the planet.

1) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange (Image via Marvel)

Stephen Strange, aka Doctor Strange, is the Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Universe who transitioned from an ordinary surgeon to the Master of the Mystic Arts.

He has phenomenal, magical abilities that can kill a mortal human being with the mere twitch of his finger. Strange can defeat Madara in countless ways without even unleashing half of his true potential.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

