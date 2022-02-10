10 Marvel superheroes who can beat Demon Slayer's Muzan

The main antagonist of Demon Slayer is Muzan Kibutsuji, the Demon King. This fearsome fiend essentially created all other demons and commands the most powerful demons in the world, the Twelve Kizuki. Even the demons who can defeat a Hashira fear Muzan's terrifying wrath.

Although it can be difficult to measure strength across fictional universes, anime fans are sometimes curious about how anime characters would stand up to other fictional fighters. This article will list 10 Marvel superheroes who could beat down even the monstrous Muzan from Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer's Muzan Kibutsuji would stand no chance against these 10 Marvel heroes

1) Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel is even more powerful in the comics than she is in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Carol Danvers is not just incredibly strong. The hero is indestructible, capable of interstellar flight, and able to fire photon beams. Additionally, she can manipulate light, gravity, radiation and magic. Although Muzan could likely put up a fight, Captain Marvel would eventually overwhelm the Demon Slayer king and take his head.

2) Dr. Strange

As a magician of the highest caliber, Dr. Steven Strange has mastered magic. Because of this, he is one of the greatest Sorcerers Supremes of all time. Even without his arsenal of mind-blowing spells, Dr. Strange can use the Time Stone to view all possible outcomes of reality. In a fight with Demon Slayer's Muzan, Dr. Strange could figure out how to defeat him before they even met.

3) Deadpool

The "merc with a mouth" is virtually unkillable. He boasts superhuman physical capabilities and proficiency with a multitude of weapons. Considering that he is essentially immortal, Deadpool would eventually be able to find an opening thread while fighting Muzan and slice off his head with his famous Wade Wilson katanas. The Demon Slayer powerhouse would likely take down Deadpool multiple times, but Wade's immortality is overpowered.

4) Thor

Nearly no one in the universe can match the strength of an Asgardian God. Some of the powers of this Norse god are the ability to destroy planets, control the weather, manipulate lighting, fly at the speed of light, and even break adamantium. He also wields the mighty hammer of legend, Mjolnir. Even the Demon Slayer demon king might tremble in front of a bonafide God.

5) Hyperion

Hyperion is an Eternal who lost his memory. It has been proven that he is one of the most powerful heroes on Earth, if not the most powerful hero. Some realities show him as a villain capable of killing anyone who stands in his way.

In the Incursions storyline, Hyperion became a member of the Avengers. During that time, he proved to be one of the team's most powerful members, exceeding everyone else's power. A titanic force on a cosmic scale, Hyperion can beat anyone, not just the Demon Slayer antagonist.

6) The Vision

Ultron intended for Vision to destroy the Avengers, but he overcame his programming and became a hero despite his android father's will. Vision's super strength, flight, and energy blasts have always placed him in the upper echelons of the Avengers team. Using his Density control power, Vision could phase through any of Muzan's attacks and dissemble him on an atomic level.

7) Franklin Richards

Franklin Richards is the son of Reed Richards and Susan Storm. He is far more powerful than any member of his parents’ Fantastic Four team. His powers allow him to alter reality and create pocket universes using his mind alone. Since he defeated Celestials, it stands to reason that he possesses powers equal to or even greater than those universe masters. That being said, fighting the Demon Slayer antagonist would be just another day at the office for this prodigy.

8) Scarlet Witch

This Marvel hero can fly, manipulate energy blasts, perform telekinesis and telepathy, and cast probability-altering hexes. Her chaotic magic and ability to alter the fabric of reality itself would make her a massive challenge for the Demon Slayer king. She could easily immobilize Muzan as she did to Thanos and then tear him apart.

9) Black Bolt

Black Bolt is the king of the Inhumans. He boasts super strength, durability, and the ability to fly. However, all of those powers are irrelevant compared to his ability to control electrons and weaponize his voice. With just a whisper, Black Bolt could disintegrate any Demon Slayer character.

10) Silver Surfer

Silver Surfer is amongst the strongest heroes in the entire Marvel universe. He has mastered the Power Cosmic and can harness cosmic energy, move faster than the speed light, and manipulate matter. This superhero's power is as great as the cosmos itself. Although Demon Slayer's Muzan is incredibly powerful in the anime world, Silver Surfer would claim his head before he even knew what was happening.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

