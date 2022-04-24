5 most powerful Genjutsu users in Naruto (and 5 who broke them)

In Naruto, Genjutsu is among the most popular forms of Jutsu. Unlike Taijutsu and Ninjutsu, Genjutsu does not need the user to establish physical contact with their opponent.

Skilled Genjutsu practitioners can perform their technique even from a comfortable distance. Masashi Kishimoto has presented a slew of formidable Genjutsu users to Naruto fans throughout the years, some of whom are the most powerful characters ever.

Five greatest Genjutsu users in Naruto

5) Kurenai

Kurenai is/was Konoha's most accomplished non-dojutsu Genjutsu user. She blends into the background in a misty manner, allowing her to pursue the victim undetected. When the target is close, he will lose all movement as he witnesses the illusion of a rapidly growing tree tangling around him.

Kurenai subsequently appears from the tree's trunk to strike or acquire information from the opponent, as shown against Itachi. It is a strong technique, but Itachi was proficient enough to counteract it, locking her in the process.

4) Gengetsu Hozuki

Dan’s Naruto Facts @danbito_ #DailyNarutoTrivia No. 74 - The Second Mizukage Gengetsu Hozuki and Second Tsuchikage died killing each other in the First Shinobi War #DailyNarutoTrivia No. 74 - The Second Mizukage Gengetsu Hozuki and Second Tsuchikage died killing each other in the First Shinobi War https://t.co/Y0kbsUZ4g9

During the Fourth Ninja War, Gengetsu Hozuki debuted. The second Hidden stone Tsuchikage, Mu, was his bitter opponent.

Gengetsu was a master of Genjutsu techniques. During the Great War, he demonstrated his abilities by eradicating many ninjas. Even while he was giving them indications about his powers, the ninjas couldn't defeat him because of his talent.

3) Obito

Obito Uchiha, as seen in 'Naruto' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito, an Uchiha clan member, was destined to be a master of Genjutsu due to his Sharingan. He improved his Genjutsu skills as he reawakened this force and continued to develop it.

When Obito was able to control Yagura, he demonstrated his Genjutsu proficiency.

2) Tobirama Senju

Tobirama Senju, as seen in 'Naruto' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tobirama possesses a Genjutsu known as "Bringer-of-Darkness," enabling him to create the illusion of darkness to blind his opponent. As a result, he may attack an opponent without being seen, as he demonstrated when he utilized the same against Hiruzen.

Although it removes sight, the opponent may still use their other senses. Therefore it isn't beneficial against users who are skilled at using them.

1) Fukasaku and Shima

Toad Confrontation Chant is a sound-based Genjutsu that Fukasaku and Shima could employ. It just needs to reach the enemy's ears, and anybody who hears it, regardless of quantity or skill, is affected by the Genjutsu.

Victims get trapped by four toad warriors who imprison them inside a barricade within the illusion. It does, however, require preparation, so the adversary must be kept busy until it is ready to reach their ears.

Five who broke all bounds

5) Shisui

Shisui, as seen in 'Naruto' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shisui's Mangekyo Sharingan enables him to employ the Genjutsu "Kotoamatsukami," enabling him to penetrate the psyche of anybody inside their visual field. He can also control them by inducing false experiences and making it appear as if they were acting of their own free choice.

Because the victim is utterly ignorant that they are probably being controlled, it is considered a high-level Genjutsu.

4) Itachi

Itachi Uchiha, as seen in 'Naruto' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi is arguably among the most proficient Genjutsu masters, capable of casting a variety of Genjutsu, some of which may be used with just the three Tomoe Sharingan to imprison even the strongest of characters. By simply pointing his digits straight at his opponent, he can perform Genjutsu.

"Tsukuyomi," his most potent Genjutsu, allows Itachi to manipulate the victim's sense of time, making them unaware of the passage of the same. As witnessed against Kakashi, he would utilize this to torment and finally break down his opponent. It does, however, require direct eye contact to be cast.

3) Sasuke

Sasuke Uchiha in 'Naruto' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi's younger brother, Sasuke, is presently one of the Narutoverse's most formidable shinobi. He knows how to do all three forms of Jutsu.

While it pertains to using Genjutsu, Sasuke appears to have mastered methods capable of quickly subduing even Tailed Beasts. After Hagoromo granted him several of his chakras, Sasuke was able to get Rinnegan.

His one-of-a-kind six-tomoe Rinnegan allows him to unleash Genjutsu on his foes. All of the nine-tailed creatures were readily trapped inside his Genjutsu. He was also able to utilize it on Sakura, previously thought to be "immune" to Genjutsu.

2) Madara

Madara Uchiha in 'Naruto' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Madara seldom uses Genjutsu in battle, although he is exceptionally competent in them, including some that are extremely strong. He could easily paralyze or convey information to his targeted individual by making brief eye contact. He could even capture and use the Nine-Tails as a combat weapon.

Madara utilized Izanagi to manipulate reality and revive himself when Hashirama murdered him. He could also perform Infinite Tsukuyomi after waking Rinne-Sharingan.

1) Kaguya

Kaguya, as seen in 'Naruto' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kaguya Otsutsuki is renowned as the Mother of Chakra, and she is widely regarded as Naruto's most potent known character and a master of all disciplines, including Genjutsu.

Kaguya, like Madara, possessed the ability to channel the infamous Infinite Tsukuyomi, a formidable Genjutsu that confined the whole population to an illusionary reality.

