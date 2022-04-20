10 anime you should watch if you loved Naruto

The Naruto anime is incredibly iconic and is loved by fans worldwide. Since the anime's beginning in 2002, Naruto has shaped the lives of many. Fans got to watch Naruto Uzumaki, the titular protagonist, as he aimed to become the Hokage in a world filled with Shinobi. The anime ended with the final episode of Naruto Shippuden airing in March 2017. Since then, fans have been searching for shows that would give them the same enjoyment as Naruto.

With this in mind, here is a list of 10 anime you could watch if you loved Naruto.

10 Anime that fans of 'Naruto' should consider watching

1) Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Since Boruto is the immediate sequel to Naruto, it is the most obvious anime to watch if you've just finished it. Like Naruto, Boruto is an action fantasy anime that revolves around Shinobi. It started in the Spring 2017 anime season and is currently airing as of right now. The anime has 242 episodes with one movie, and the movie corresponds with the anime's Versus Momoshiki Arc.

Boruto is the son of the Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki, and the anime follows him as he is always the center of attention due to his parentage. Boruto is constantly under pressure to be like his father, and he despises this. The anime follows Boruto as he strives to forge his own path and follow his own dreams. He fights some of the most powerful villains in the series and defends the Age of Shinobi.

2) Jujutsu Kaisen

The main cast of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen was an instant hit when episode one aired in Fall 2020. It has one season with 24 episodes and one movie that came out recently. Season two is set to air sometime in 2023. It is currently being adapted by MAPPA and has many more seasons to come.

Both Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto feature three-person teams with an instructor to lead them. The show follows the lives of Itadori, Fushiguro, Nobara, and their Jujutsu instructor, Gojo, as they go on various missions to exorcize beings known as cursed spirits. They each have different motivations to become Jujutsu sorcerers, but they can work together nonetheless.

3) Hunter x Hunter (2011)

Hunter x Hunter (2011) is the 2011 adaptation of the manga by Yoshihiro Togashi. It has 148 episodes and two movies overall. Another adaptation came out in 1999, but it did not fare as well as the 2011 adaptation.

The show revolves around Hunters who devote their lives to completing dangerous missions. To become a Hunter, one must pass the Hunter Exam, and this is where the main characters Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio meet each other. They each have a backstory for why they want to become Hunters and do whatever it takes to accomplish that goal.

Although the anime has ended and the manga is on an indefinite hiatus, the adventures of Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio are nowhere near finished.

4) One Piece

The Straw Hats as they appear in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece is probably the most intimidating show on this list. It has 1014 episodes and 17 movies and is still in the middle of airing with no sign of slowing down. Despite this, every moment of this anime is enjoyable, and everyone should watch it.

The anime follows Monkey D. Luffy as he explores the world as a pirate to satisfy his never-ending wonder. He creates many friends and recruits them to join his crew known as the Straw Hats on his journey. They travel across the Grand Line, battle dangerous enemies, have crazy adventures, and unravel dark conspiracies. All of this is cultivating into one primary goal: finding the legendary One Piece.

5) Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals

This anime is a non-canon spin-off of Naruto Shippuden and is pure comedy. It has 51 episodes and premiered during the Spring 2012 anime season.

The show follows Team Guy rather than Team Seven, and Rock Lee is the main character. It depicts Rock Lee and the rest of the Konoha 11 as they go on wacky adventures and use creative fighting techniques. It also provides a hilarious take on the Naruto series' main villains, such as Orochimaru and Pain.

6) Dragon Ball (Original, Z/Kai, GT, and Super)

The Dragon Ball series is one of the most notable anime and manga of all time and has shaped the shounen genre into what it is today. Here are the number of episodes in each Dragon Ball anime:

Original Dragon Ball anime: 153 episodes

Dragon Ball Z/Kai: 291 and 97 episodes, respectively

Dragon Ball GT: 64 episodes

Dragon Ball Super: 131 episodes

There is also a total of 18 movies, with one of them being released this year.

The Dragon Ball series follows Goku and the rest of the Dragon Team as they defend Earth from countless intergalactic threats. These dangers tend to overpower Goku and Vegeta in their initial fights, but the Saiyan duo always find a way to get stronger and win the second time around.

7) My Hero Academia

Izuku Midoriya as he appears in the anime (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia is a more recent shounen anime. The show began in Spring 2016 and has had five, going on six, seasons in total. Each season has 25 episodes, with season one being the shortest at only 13 episodes. There are also three non-canon movies out there for everyone to watch.

The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a quirkless boy, as he grows up in a society highly reliant on quirks with the dream of becoming the greatest Pro Hero Japan has ever known. He constantly goes against different villains who want nothing more than to tear done society, but he does his best to prevent this from happening with All Might, the number one Pro Hero, as his mentor and his friends in Class 1-A.

8) Fairy Tail

The main cast of 'Fairy Tail' (Image via Satelight, A-1 Pictures)

The Fairy Tail anime first aired in Fall 2009 and has had everyone's attention ever since. The anime has over 300 episodes overall and two movies.

The story follows Lucy Heartfilia as she befriends Natsu Dragneel, a member of the infamous Fairy Tail guild, and goes on adventures with him. She ends up joining Fairy Tail and making friends with all sorts of strange and powerful wizards. Fairy Tail is a story about camaraderie and makes everyone who watches it feel like they are a part of this special family.

9) Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic and The Kingdom of Magic

The Magi anime follows the manga's adaptation with the same name, written by Shinobu Ohtaka. It may be primarily an action-shouen anime, but it also has terrific comedy. The anime comprises two seasons, the Labyrinth of Magic and the Kingdom of Magic, and both seasons have 25 episodes each.

Magi follows the adventures of Aladdin, young magi who have yet to realize his special powers entirely, and his friends Alibaba Saluja and Morgiana. The three go on spectacular journeys together and face some of the mightiest foes in the series. They learn about the world's mysteries while a dark force brews in the background.

10) Gintama

Although not as long and intimidating as One Piece, Gintama still has many episodes. Here is a list of each season with their corresponding episode counts:

Gintama: 201 episodes

Gintama Season 2: 51 episodes

Gintama- Enchousen: 13 episodes

Gintama Season 4: 51 episodes

Gintama Season 5: 12 episodes

Gintama- Slip Arc: 13 episodes

Gintama- Silver Soul Arc: 12 episodes

On top of these episodes, there are three movies in the Gintama series.

Gintama is an anime filled with eccentricities. It takes place during the Edo Period, and one day, alien creatures referred to as the Amanto arrived on Earth. The story follows Gintoki Sakata and his friends as he performs many odd jobs to survive. They keep getting caught up in all sorts of shenanigans that are guaranteed to make everyone laugh, whether intentionally or unintentionally.

