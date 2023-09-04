My Hero Academia chapter 400: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 400 is set to release on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 12 am JST. Following the use of what appeared to be All Might’s ultimate move in the previous issue, fans are simultaneously excited and extremely nervous to see what comes next.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm exactly what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 400 becomes available. Fans do at least have official release information for the highly anticipated upcoming issue, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

My Hero Academia chapter 400 set to indicate whether All Might or All For One will walk away victorious

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 400 will be officially released on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Monday, September 18. Select international readers, like Japanese fans, will see the issue release in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 19. Exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services which allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service which gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 400 is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Monday, September 18

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Monday, September 18

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Monday, September 18

Central European Time: 4 pm, Monday, September 18

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Monday, September 18

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Monday, September 18

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Tuesday, September 19

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Tuesday, September 19

Chapter 399 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 399 began with All Might assessing the current situation as he began using several new attachments, all named after Class 1-A students. After confirming that repeated massive damage does shorten All For One’s lifespan, he decided to lay a trap, sending the Anima birds to fetch something for him from Hercules.

All For One then began assaulting All Might with various Quirks, saying he was even conserving power while doing so. He damaged some of All Might’s attachments in the process, eventually ambushing him and saying he has no light left. The scene shifted to another battlefield as All Might said another would pick up his light, where Yuga Aoyama had seemingly been defeated by the Tartarus escape, Kunieda.

Aoyama fired off his Quirk despite not having his belt, initially missing Kunieda. However, Toru Hagakure then appeared, redirecting Aoyama’s lasers into a direct hit on Kunieda, defeating him as a result. The scene then cut back to All Might versus All For One, where the Anima robots had brought back what appeared to be a motorcycle version of Hercules. The issue ended with the floating motorcycle launching a massive beam attack called Can’t Stop Twinkling.

What to expect (speculative)?

Following what’s expected to be a massive blow to All For One, My Hero Academia chapter 400 will likely see him reverse his age even further as a result of the latest damage he sustained. While fans can expect him to try and counter or escape, All Might will likely find a way to land another massive attack on him, possibly with an ability that mimics Hagakure’s Quirk.

From here, My Hero Academia chapter 400 is likely to establish that both All Might and All For One are on their last legs. Both have spent a tremendous amount of energy fighting each other, with each landing severe blows of their own throughout. With All Might’s latest attack is likely to put the two on an even level in terms of stamina, truly anything could happen in the upcoming final round.

