Chainsaw Man season 2 rumored to be in production

Chainsaw Man season 2 is likely in the production stage as per @MangaEarlyBird, a leaker on Twitter. As per their statement, Chainsaw Man season 2 and a movie are currently in the making. However, it is extremely important to note that this piece of information has not been confirmed by official sources i.e. MAPPA or the official Twitter page of the anime and manga series.

This information has caused quite a stir on the internet as fans are elated to receive news regarding the continuation of their favorite anime series.

What to expect in Chainsaw Man season 2

So far, the anime series has covered a total of four story arcs - Introduction arc, Bat Devil arc, Eternity Devil arc, and Katana Man arc. Given that the first season had only 12 episodes, it is highly possible that Chainsaw Man season 2 will also have a total of 12 episodes.

The aforementioned arcs account for 39 chapters in total. This means each episode adapts a little over 3 chapters on average. With that figure in mind, the upcoming season could adapt the next three story arcs, which are the Bomb Girl arc, International Assassins arc, and Gun Devil arc.

As for the animation studio, it is highly unlikely that fans will witness a shift, since the first season of the anime was highly praised for its art style, despite the heavy usage of CGI. Therefore, it is expected that MAPPA will continue animating the next season and will ensure top-tier production for the second installment of the anime and manga series.

Status of the anime and manga series

Anime

As stated earlier, only one season has been released so far. The second season's production has not been confirmed by official sources, but rumors suggest that the studio has begun working on it. The first season was animated by MAPPA, and all the episodes aired on Netflix and Crunchyroll. It is possible that both these platforms will also stream season 2 of the title.

Manga

A total of 132 chapters have been released in the manga, which make up 11 story arcs. They are as follows:

Introduction arc - Chapters 1-4 Bat Devil arc - Chapters 5-12 Eternity Devil arc - Chapters 13-21 Katana Man arc - Chapters 22-39 Bomb Girl arc - Chapters 40-52 International Assassins arc - Chapters 53-70 Gun Devil arc - Chapters 71-79 Control Devil arc - Chapters 80-97 Justice Devil arc - Chapters 98-111 Dating Denji arc - Chapters 112-120 Falling Devil arc - Chapters 121-132

In case fans wish to pick up the manga ahead of Chainsaw Man season 2, they can do so by starting with chapter 40. Chapter 133 is set to release on June 21, 2023, at 12 am JST. All the latest chapters are available on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and on Viz.

