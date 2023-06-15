Chainsaw Man chapter 133: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 133 is set to release on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 12 AM JST. Following last week’s sudden and confusing paradigm shift, fans have no idea what to expect from the upcoming release. Likewise, many are scouring all corners of the internet for any and all potential spoilers for the upcoming issue.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 133 at the time of this article’s writing. Fans do, however, have definite release information for the issue. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 133, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

With Chainsaw Man chapter 133 set to start a new arc, truly anything is possible from Fujimoto’s series

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 133 is set to be released on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 12 AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, June 21, 2023, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. Conversely, the lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 133 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 AM, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 AM, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 PM, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Chapter 132 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 132 began with Nayuta in school, where she discussed with her friends how so many kids were absent lately. She hilariously uses her Control Devil powers to manipulate them into giving her their desserts as well. However, the fun was quickly over, as armed guards rushed through the school and captured Nayuta without explanation.

The perspective then shifted to Asa Mitaka, who woke up in a hospital after having her recurring dream. A TV broadcast playing nearby discussed how Chainsaw Man was humanity’s only hope with the prophecy of Nostradamus looming. This was revealed to be Haruka Iseumi speaking on a variety show at Famine Devil Fami’s request. Backstage, Iseumi questioned why they were making a mockery of himself by promoting the Chainsaw Man Society for World Peace.

An unseen individual then spoke to Iseumi, saying that he doesn’t need to worry about the why and should just do what he’s told to make a world without evil like he wants. The episode concluded with Denji in Hirofumi Yoshida’s custody, who revealed that he and his organization had captured Denji and Nayuta and that they had nothing to worry about, yet.

What to expect (speculative)

With how little is known about the series’ current events, Chainsaw Man chapter 133 could truly go in any one of a number of different directions. However, the most likely is a focus on Denji and Yoshida, whose conversation will continue in the coming release. This should at least provide some context on why Denji and Nayuta have been restrained.

Chainsaw Man chapter 133 will also perhaps reveal who Yoshida is working for, which should put to rest the debate over whether or not he’s a Public Safety Devil Hunter currently. If he is revealed to be a Public Safety Devil Hunter, fans can expect a Kishibe cameo to come soon, likely to the effect of asking Denji to rejoin the force.

