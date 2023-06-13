Chainsaw Man Chapter 132: Nayuta and Denji's school lives interrupted as all hell breaks loose

Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 was finally released on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, bringing with it a truly shocking and exciting sequence of events. While fans weren't expecting anything specific from the upcoming issue, the events contained within the official release were unexpected.

Although this may seem like a criticism, it’s actually a compliment to Chainsaw Man Chapter 132’s ability to dive right into a new, exciting, and enigmatic storyline following the Falling Devil arc. Despite the fact that the issue leaves fans with many unanswered questions, series author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto does an exceptional job of making them desire even more with each closing scene.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 takes fans on a non-stop, mysterious ride that foreshadows the series' future

Chainsaw Man Chapter 132: An unfortunate series of events

Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 begins with a focus on Nayuta, who is eating lunch at school with her friends Shota and Yumi. She’s hilariously shown demanding the two’s desserts, which they happily give her without issue. While it's not clear if they offered their desserts voluntarily, this would suggest that Nayuta is using her Control Devil powers to force her friends to give her their food.

The group then begins discussing how many kids are absent today, with one of them suggesting that many people are moving away from Tokyo. Another suggests that more kids are probably dead rather than moving. It’s then revealed that one of their friends named Miu is also currently missing, likely to have died.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 sees Nayuta passively involve herself in this discussion when armed soldiers are shown rushing through her school and into the cafeteria. They then point their guns directly at Nayuta, as the issue shifts perspectives to Asa Mitaka. In the subsequent section, a news report reveals how power outages are happening all over the Tokyo Metropolitan Area.

Asa, meanwhile, is seemingly having the same nightmare she always does, walking down a dark alley that is littered with chicken corpses, representing Bucky, the Chicken Devil. She then wakes up as the news discusses how confirmed casualties and missing persons exceed 2 thousand, with Asa’s surroundings suggesting she is in a hospital.

Chainsaw Man chapter 132 then sees an old woman next to Asa speak with her about her grandchild who is roughly the latter's age and got crushed by debris. While Asa ponders how Chainsaw Man saved her yet again, she hears one of the staff members request that those waiting for treatment make way.

The TV nearby then shows someone discussing how it wasn’t just Japan that was influenced by the Falling Devil’s appearance. Apparently, the Falling Devil’s gravity fluctuations triggered cave-ins and landslides all over the world. The broadcast then poses the question of whether or not politicians and Devil Hunters can be counted on in a world veering toward an apocalypse.

Chainsaw Man Thoughts ⛓️🪚🧍‍♂️💭 @CSM_analysis #csm132



Loved these panels, especially how only the reflection of Fami's face can be seen. Haruka is as transparent as it gets, and earnest to a fault. Too well-suited towards the role of a pawn. He's most definitely out of loop anywhere it counts. Loved these panels, especially how only the reflection of Fami's face can be seen. Haruka is as transparent as it gets, and earnest to a fault. Too well-suited towards the role of a pawn. He's most definitely out of loop anywhere it counts. #csm132Loved these panels, especially how only the reflection of Fami's face can be seen. Haruka is as transparent as it gets, and earnest to a fault. Too well-suited towards the role of a pawn. He's most definitely out of loop anywhere it counts. https://t.co/7zhm3j0Mn0

Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 then sees the broadcast assert that Chainsaw Man defeated both the Falling Devil and the Gun Devil. The perspective then shifts to inside the studio, where it’s revealed that Haruka Iseumi has been discussing these beliefs on a talk show. He emphasizes that he wants to work with Chainsaw Man due to his heroic deeds, and has likewise founded The Chainsaw Man Society for World Peace.

He asserts that the Society is recruiting like-minded, talented individuals to fight alongside Chainsaw Man on the front lines of the battle against Nostradamus’ prophecy. The studio audience begins cheering, while the talk show host questions if Iseumi truly believes in the Nostradamus prophecy.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 then sees the host somewhat belittle Iseumi, pointing out that he’s still in school and that if he fails college entrance exams, his life will end before the world does. The studio audience chuckles, as Iseumi is shown outraged backstage over having to appear on "that lowbrow variety show."

He criticizes how his words were spun into material for the host’s jokes, while Famine Devil Fami points out that the ridicule was the point of the appearance. Iseumi questions this, but she tells him he doesn’t need to think. This is when an unseen figure behind Iseumi puts their hand on the boy’s shoulder, telling him that it’s just as Fami says.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 sees the unknown individual tell him that his job is to be the face, while Fami is the brains, and together, they move the body that is the Chainsaw Man Society. Likewise, with that body, the two will walk toward a world without evil. Iseumi seemingly goes from scared to excited here, possibly hinting at this person or Devil’s identity, as he says he understands and that it’s all for Chainsaw Man’s sake.

The issue then shifts perspectives to a holding cell, where an almost-naked Denji is tied to a stool chair with Hirofumi Yoshida in the room. Yoshida says it’s a relief that he was able to get Denji to safety without issues. Denji questions whether or not he’s truly safe, pointing out how he fell asleep in class to wake up tied to a chair in an unknown location.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 sees Yoshida share that Asa is in the hospital with minor injuries. This prompts Denji to ask where Nayuta and his dogs are, to which Yoshida says “we’re protecting them, same as you.” Yoshida is likely making reference to the organization he’s allegedly a part of, as has been teased in the second part of the series prior to this point.

Denji then flings himself out of his chair, landing with his face at Yoshida’s feet. He threatens to murder Yoshida if he treats any of them as he treats Denji. He then demands to send all of them home right now, even offering intimate favors to do so. Yoshida rejects this, however, saying it’s unnecessary to guarantee Nayuta's or the dogs’ safety while they’re under the aforementioned protection as the issue ends.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 132: In summation

Zerø | ScarDuo Fanatic 🌆 @ZeroOnTwiter



#chainsawmam132

#csm132 Is it weird that I feel like horrible after that chapter. Like imagine how denji feels, he fought like crazy to survive and now his girlfriend is in a hospital, his sister is locked up along with his pets and he's trapped in a cage and he doesnt know why Is it weird that I feel like horrible after that chapter. Like imagine how denji feels, he fought like crazy to survive and now his girlfriend is in a hospital, his sister is locked up along with his pets and he's trapped in a cage and he doesnt know why#chainsawmam132#csm132 https://t.co/Nii69Z47d0

Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 may just be the most shocking and unpredictable issue for the series yet. While fans weren’t sure what to expect in this latest release, likely no one could have predicted exactly what has transpired in this latest installment. It seems that the motives of Yoshida, his organization, and Famine Devil Fami’s group will all become clear soon.

Likewise, it’ll be interesting to see what roles Denji, Asa, and Nayuta all play in what appears to be a battle between the two aforementioned factions. While Denji and Nayuta will find themselves in a situation where they’re forced to work with Yoshida’s group, it’ll be truly interesting to see where Asa and Yoru’s loyalties lie in the coming issues.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes