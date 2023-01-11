Who is Fami in Chainsaw Man? One of the Four Horsemen Devils, explained

So far, one of the most exciting aspects of the Chainsaw Man manga’s second part has been the introduction of additional Horsemen Devils. The Horsemen Devils are a group of Devils meant to represent the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse popularly associated with Christianity.

Based on Christian beliefs, the Horsemen are typically viewed as harbingers of the apocalypse. In the Chainsaw Man world, this belief has understandably led to a great deal of fear surrounding the Horsemen and the things they represent. Fans have already met the Control Devil, representing the Horseman of Conquest, and the War Devil, representing the Horseman of War.

However, the second part of the series recently introduced the Famine Devil, representing the Horseman of Famine. Since her introduction, fans are curious to learn more about her and are looking forward to know what’s next.

Here is everything that’s known about Fami, the Famine Devil, in Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man’s Famine Devil and her mysterious introduction has fans guessing about her powers

Who is the Famine Devil? Explained

Fami is the nickname of the Famine Devil in Chainsaw Man, who first appeared in the Justice Devil arc. Following Asa’s sword attack on Yuko, she appears without revealing her identity, telling the former that she could bring Yuko back to life. She also says that she’ll do anything for her sister, cryptically referring to either Asa or Yoru at the moment.

Fami makes good on her word, reviving Yuko in a now-gigantic form. However, she disappears shortly after, revealing nothing about herself. She makes a brief reappearance a little later, when it’s revealed that she’s posing as a student at Asa’s school, and is in fact a member of the Devil Hunter Club.

Chainsaw Man fans next see the Famine Devil at the Tanashi Aquarium, where she formally introduces herself as the Famine Devil. She also specifies that she’s the War Devil’s “big sister,” suggesting she has some form of seniority over Yoru. She then snaps her fingers and temporarily separates Yoru from Asa, telling the latter that she needs to turn Denji into a weapon if she wants to escape the aquarium.

After Asa and the others successfully defeat the Eternity Devil and leave the aquarium, Fami is seen standing on top of a building while talking about her failed plan. She then notices Hirofumi Yoshida looking directly at her while smirking, prompting the two to engage in a staredown before the scene changes.

Unfortunately, this is all fans have seen of Fami in Chainsaw Man so far. While she’ll undoubtedly reappear, it’s unknown when fans will get to learn significant details about her. All fans know about her for sure, at least for now, has been gathered from her few appearances in the series so far.

Summing up

Thus, Fami, otherwise known as the Famine Devil, is one of the Four Horsemen Devils who once fought the Chainsaw Devil. She poses as a high school student, going to the same school as Asa Mitaka, who is possessed by Yoru, the War Devil. She also portrays herself as a senior to Yoru, emphasizing her role as Yoru’s “big sister.” This may be what allows her to separate Asa and Yoru for some time.

In terms of powers beyond standard Devil abilities, she seems to be able to heal people instantly, even if they’re on the brink of death. Fami also appears to possess the ability to disappear at a moment’s notice and talk to someone telepathically. Furthermore, she seems to have some dominion over other Hybrids, being able to block Asa and Yoru’s communications with each other for a period of time.

Fami and Hirofumi Yoshida also seem to be somewhat aware of each other’s true identities, or at least suspicious of one another. He seems especially interested in her, and was the one to initiate their staring contest at the end of Chainsaw Man Chapter 117. In any case, fans will have to wait for future issues to find out more about Fami, the Famine Devil.

