Chainsaw Man chapter 117: Asa battles the Eternity devil, Yoru tries to weaponize Denji

Chainsaw Man chapter 117 was released on Tuesday, January 10, bringing with it an exciting and revelatory issue. The issue moves the story of the series' second part along at a breakneck pace, which many fans of the smash-hit manga series seem to appreciate.

Chapter 117 of Chainsaw Man also provides some great Denji-centric moments, albeit those being few and far between in the issue. Nevertheless, the chapter is an enjoyable one that appropriately puts Denji on the backburner as the Return of the Eternity Devil arc is wrapped up.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Chainsaw Man chapter 117.

Chainsaw Man chapter 117 sets up Asa and Denji finally finding each other out in issue’s final moments

Chainsaw Man chapter 117: Aquarium Spear

kira (لائبہ ) @ayecyy it's finally csm day, I'm both scared and excited for today's chapter. i hope we see yoru and kiga today, i miss them. it's finally csm day, I'm both scared and excited for today's chapter. i hope we see yoru and kiga today, i miss them. https://t.co/mGeXagiY9G

Chainsaw Man chapter 117 begins immediately where the last issue left off. A rumbling onomatopoeia that appears throughout the first page of the manga tells readers that Asa is indeed turning the aquarium into a weapon. Denji, meanwhile, questions what he’s doing, since he decided to stop his mindless obedience.

However, he remembers that if he listens to her, she’ll grant any request, seemingly convincing him to continue doing so as the rumbling continues. The next page sees a penguin appear in front of Denji as he’s facing the wall, which he reaches out and picks up with his hands. As he does this, the hallway of the aquarium disappears and turns into a city street, with fish all over the ground.

Chainsaw Man chapter 117 then shows Asa holding the Aquarium Spear, facing off against the Eternity Devil who has finally been exposed. The Eternity Devil calls her a moron, saying that a “measly million yen” isn’t enough to buy an aquarium. The other members of the Devil Hunter Club are all excited and shocked to witness their freedom.

Chainsaw Man Unleashed @DenjiUnleashed Denji's face when he couldn't take the Penguin home with him :(... Painsaw Man at it again smh Denji's face when he couldn't take the Penguin home with him :(... Painsaw Man at it again smh https://t.co/jQCAywCwas

Meanwhile, the Eternity Devil curses the Famine Devil (Fami), saying that this wasn’t the deal they made with one another. He then curses Asa as he prepares to hit her with his fist. However, Hirofumi Yoshida uses his Octopus Devil to intervene, restraining Eternity Devil’s hand while saying he needs it to die because the sky has never looked more beautiful, and he now appreciates it more.

Yoshida then slices the Eternity Devil’s hand off, while the War Devil (Yoru) takes over Asa’s body and comments on how Asa really does feel guilty over ruining an aquarium, saying it’s just like her. The Eternity Devil attacks Yoru, but she twirls the Aquarium Spear to block Eternity’s attack. She then repeats his comment about 1 million yen not being enough to buy an aquarium, saying she’s got the rest “right here.”

Telling him to take it, Chainsaw Man chapter 117 then sees Yoru launch the spear at the Eternity Devil’s chest. Upon impact, it bursts through his back with a flurry of sharks, fish, and other aquatic creatures swimming amidst the sea of intestines and blood. Haruki Iseumi seems to recognize what her power is, while the other Devil Hunter Club members stand silently shocked.

Chainsaw Man chapter 117: Danger avoided…?

Chainsaw Man Unleashed @DenjiUnleashed Yoshida's definitely taken Makima's spot in the CSM as the most mysterious character. I'm torn between deciding whether he's a creepy stalker who will likely become a villain later on or someone who's been tasked with a job he doesn't want to do and doesn't take it serious at all Yoshida's definitely taken Makima's spot in the CSM as the most mysterious character. I'm torn between deciding whether he's a creepy stalker who will likely become a villain later on or someone who's been tasked with a job he doesn't want to do and doesn't take it serious at all https://t.co/NTgFTzZPac

Denji, meanwhile, is still obsessed with his penguin, calling him “so cute” and saying he wants to keep him. The Famine Devil, meanwhile, watches from above, commenting on how that idea didn’t go too well. She and Yoshida seem to lock eyes here for a second, possibly hinting that Yoshida is aware of the Four Horsemen Devil’s existence to the point of knowing who Fami is.

Chainsaw Man chapter 117 then shifts perspective. Readers see the arrival of police and Public Safety Devil Hunters, with Iseumi summarizing the situation to them. Denji, meanwhile, is saddened by his penguin friend being taken away from him, as Asa watches with a morose expression. The issue then sees Denji walking Asa home, where the latter comments on how that must’ve been the worst date ever.

Denji cheerfully says that it wasn’t so bad since he got to touch a penguin, which Asa seems uninterested in at best. Denji then asks her if she remembers saying she'd grant him any request, which she confirms. The two then face each other, with Denji asking her to go on another date with him.

helia @denjictrl yoru im begging you to back off this one like look at how cute they are yoru im begging you to back off this one like look at how cute they are https://t.co/A5TeypjcXx

Chainsaw Man chapter 117 sees Denji hilariously say that he has more experience dating, and will teach her how to have the best dates ever. After a brief moment of silence, Asa agrees and asks him to teach her, prompting Denji to put up a peace sign as the two look and smile at each other.

However, Yoru then appears, saying that “this feeling must be love,” causing Asa to begin blushing. Yoru is in disbelief that she feels any affection at all for “this punk,” before pointing out it’s only a result of sharing a brain with Asa. Asa, meanwhile, is fully embarrassed at this point and is internally taken aback by what Yoru is saying.

Chainsaw Man chapter 117 takes a dark turn in its final pages, with Yoru happily saying that this means they can still proceed with their plan. A confused Asa asks what she means, as Yoru takes over her body, puts her hand on Denji’s forehead, and says “Denji Spinal Cord Sword” in the issue’s final panels. Thankfully, the series will not be going on break, giving fans answers sooner rather than later.

Chainsaw Man chapter 117: In summation

ELLA @n06ara the chainsaw man reading experience the chainsaw man reading experience https://t.co/IeAPOVjx3n

Chainsaw Man chapter 117 is an incredibly exciting end to the Return of the Eternity Devil arc, albeit one which has fans concerned for protagonist Denji. Nonetheless, the second part of the story appears to be picking up speed remarkably fast, and doing so in a way that makes the series impossible to put down.

Chapter 117 of Chainsaw Man also looks to the future by setting up Hirofumi Yoshida’s being somewhat knowledgeable of the Four Horsemen Devils, or at least Fami. This could see Yoshida and Denji finally join forces with one another, especially with Yoru making her true intentions known to Denji at the end of this issue.

Without a doubt, however, the most intriguing development from Chainsaw Man chapter 117 is undoubtedly Yoru’s attempt to turn Denji into a weapon. While it likely will not come to fruition, what still remains is for Fujimoto to write a satisfying explanation that sensibly explains exactly why Denji isn’t turned into a weapon.

Follow along for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes