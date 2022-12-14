Chainsaw Man: How the Eternity Devil returned, explained

Chainsaw Man Chapter 113 was released on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, bringing with it the beginning of Asa and Denji’s date at the aquarium. While fans watched as Asa’s supposed “perfect date plan” went up in flames, they were also made privy to a host of information, including the Famine Devil’s debut.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 113 has also seemingly teased the return of the Eternity Devil, with Denji commenting on how one of the aquarium’s hallways is seemingly endless. The issue even ends with Denji saying how “that pain in the butt” is back from hell, further suggesting that this is indeed the Eternity Devil’s doing.

However, fans seem incredibly confused as to how the Eternity Devil could be back in action following his defeat at Denji’s hands in the first part. Thankfully, there is an easy explanation as to how this is possible. Follow along as this article fully breaks down and explains how the Eternity Devil was able to return in Chainsaw Man Chapter 113.

Chainsaw Man’s latest Devil is giving fans a serious case of deja vu, has them wondering how a return is possible

When fans last saw the Eternity Devil in Chainsaw Man’s first part, Denji had successfully tortured the Devil into offering itself up for death at his own hands. This was done in order to free Denji, Aki, Himeno, and the rest of Tokyo Special Division 4 from the neverending 8th floor of the hotel they were trapped in.

After Denji sliced it’s heart in two, the Eternity Devil seemingly died, relinquishing its grip on the hotel's reality and freeing Tokyo Special Division 4 as a result. Not much was said on the Eternity Devil after this, with Denji and company simply leaving the hotel happy to be alive and in possession of a Gun Devil flesh chunk.

Much, much later on in the first part, fans learned that the Chainsaw Devil is able to erase the names and existences of any Devils it eats, making it the Devil that other Devils fear most. However, it’s also emphasized that if the Chainsaw Devil doesn’t eat another Devil, it returns to hell, where it’s reborn and allowed to live out its life.

After dying once more in hell, however, the Devil is then sent back to Earth, being given the opportunity to terrorize Devil Hunters and humankind once again. With Denji having not eaten the Eternity Devil’s body, and therefore not eliminating it from existence, the Eternity Devil likely went through this cycle of death and rebirth in hell.

While this makes it clear as to how the Eternity Devil has returned, exactly why it has returned is still a mystery. From a literary standpoint, Chainsaw Man creator, author, and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto is obviously looking for narrative parity to the series’ first part. The reintroduction of the Bat Devil early in part 2 further suggests this to readers.

In terms of the in-series motivations and reasons, one possible hint could be the Eternity Devil’s reappearance alongside the Famine Devil’s formal introduction. This could imply that the two are working together, with each having a shared goal of taking down and getting revenge on Denji and the Chainsaw Devil.

Chainsaw Man’s Famine Devil isn’t the only one who could be working with the Eternity Devil, with Yoru possibly having orchestrated this as well, whether by herself or with Famine. While the two Horseman Devils seem to be enemies at odds with one another, this could have been a charade for Asa’s sake, with both Yoru and Famine looking to have Denji turned into a weapon.

However, one plothole with this could be that the Eternity Devil recognizes Denji as the true contractee of the Chainsaw Devil. Having fought him once before, it’s entirely possible that he would remember Denji’s face and powers. This would then allow both Yoru and Famine to learn that Denji isn’t someone to turn into a weapon to fight Chainsaw Man, but rather is the eponymous hero himself.

One easy workaround, however, comes from a comment made by the Angel Devil, who specifies that none of the Devils they’ve talked to, remember Hell or their past lives. That being said, it could be different for the Eternity Devil, possibly being one of his abilities, thanks to his concept being one of never-ending time and reality.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

