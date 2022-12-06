Chainsaw Man chapter 113: Famine Devil introduced, and the Eternity Devil reappears on Asa and Denji's date

Chainsaw Man chapter 113 was released on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, bringing with it an exciting start to Denji and Asa’s date. However, things hardly go as planned, especially in terms of Asa’s strategy to ensure the perfect date with Denji.

Chainsaw Man chapter 113 sees the Famine Devil’s appearance confirmed, with her being the girl who resurrected Yuko several issues prior. The issue may also see the return of the Eternity Devil based on a line from Denji, but fans seem to be of several different minds on this matter specifically.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man chapter 113 sees Part 2 differentiate itself while still continuing to follow Part 1’s steps

Chainsaw Man chapter 113: Date time with Asa Mitaka, Marine Biologist

Chainsaw Man chapter 113, titled I Wanna See Penguins!, begins in Asa Mitaka’s house, where she finishes getting ready for her date with Denji by abandoning wearing a hairpin. Yoru calls her “so plain,” asking if she can add more flair to her outfit. However, Asa tells her to drop it, saying her outfit is fine.

Yoru reminds her that she needs to seduce Denji to turn him into a weapon, but she says it’ll be too easy. She explains that “boys fall for anyone who can show them a fraction of a good time,” adding that Yoru wouldn’t get it because she’s a Devil. Asa then looks in the mirror and thinks that she’s “pretty darn cute,” promising that Denji will be head over heels for her once they hang out for a bit.

Chainsaw Man chapter 113 then cuts to the Tanashi Aquarium, where Denji and Asa are already on their date. The two are seen standing in front of a tank with various sea life inside, such as sea anemones, clownfish, and starfish. Asa is lecturing Denji about sea anemones and various facts about them, such as their relatives, diet, and so on.

While Asa seems somewhat engaged in her lectures, Denji appears bored listening to Asa talk. She interestingly begins discussing how there are fish that live inside sea anemones called anemonefish, more commonly known as clownfish. She explains the symbiotic relationship between the two, which thematically parallels Asa’s relationship with Yoru and Denji’s with Pochita.

Chainsaw Man chapter 113 then sees Denji tell Asa that he’s sick of sea anemones and wants to look at the penguins. However, she tells him that they’re supposed to look at the sea anemones for 10 more minutes, according to her “perfect plan for enjoying the aquarium.” She again reaffirms that they aren’t deviating from the plan, seemingly confusing Denji.

Asa then once more begins lecturing Denji about sea anemones, discussing how they’ll latch onto coral reefs or rocks in tropical waters. She then begins discussing starfish as well, with no major thematic parallels to her and Denji’s situation being apparent here. After another long-winded lecture, Denji says that he’s heard enough about starfish and wants to see the penguins.

Chainsaw Man chapter 113: Date ruined and Famine Devil introduced

However, Chainsaw Man chapter 113 sees Asa tell him that her plan says to look at starfish for another 30 minutes. She continues with her lecture as Denji is in disbelief over 30 more minutes of starfish talk. Internally, Asa says that he should be falling for her around now, with her basis being that “even the aquarium employees couldn’t give explanations this interesting.”

Denji calmly asks her if they can ignore the plan for a little bit and go see the penguins, with Asa instead coldly asking him to shut up. She reaffirms that they’ll have fun as long as they stick to her plan, telling Denji he doesn’t need to think about a thing. This seemingly triggers Denji from his days of being manipulated by Makima, with him proudly proclaiming that he decided to think about stuff in his own way.

He then tells Asa that he’s looking at the penguins with or without her since he’s never seen penguins before. She calls out to him, but he’s already gone by the time she does. Yoru suggests going after him, but Asa asks why she should, saying that Denji is in the wrong here since he interrupted her explanations and ran off on his own.

Chainsaw Man chapter 113 sees a shocked Yoru suggest that Asa is a total bore, explaining that Denji looked bored of her “long-winded lectures” and that they also bored her. Asa instead says that Yoru and Denji are the bores, pointing out how she studied ocean facts at the library for their date.

Yoru says she gets it, suggesting that Asa go after Denji. However, Asa continues ranting, saying that Yoru doesn’t get her explanations because she’s a devil and that if she could understand them, then they’d be interesting. She again reaffirms that she did everything right when the girl with spiral eyes from the Devil Hunter Club suddenly appears.

Chainsaw Man chapter 113 sees her agree with Asa, saying that Denji is someone who doesn’t know the first thing about right and wrong. However, she tells Asa that she’s incorrect in her proclamation of being able to turn Denji into a weapon. She elaborates that Asa cannot turn any person into a weapon, pointing out how she always has to do the right thing.

A shocked and scared Asa asks her what she knows about her power, with the Devil Hunter Club girl formally introducing herself as the Famine Devil, the War Devil’s big sister. She tells Asa to call her Fami, as Yoru begins freaking out and telling Asa not to listen to the Famine Devil. However, with a snap of the Famine Devil’s fingers, Asa and Yoru suddenly disappear.

Chainsaw Man chapter 113: Eternity Devil returns

Chainsaw Man chapter 113 then sees Fami’s hat fall to the ground, with Asa unable to find Yoru anywhere nearby. Fami explains that she took Yoru outside, calling it temporary, which seems to confuse Asa even more. Fami then claims that anyone should be able to abandon morality when they’re starving, saying she’ll create the right stage for Asa.

Fami then tells Asa that she isn’t leaving the aquarium until she can turn Denji into a weapon, saying that she’ll see Asa soon. As she says this, Denji returns, saying there’s an emergency and asking for confirmation that the aquarium isn’t that big. Asa says it isn’t, but Denji shares that no matter how far he walks down the hall, he couldn’t get out.

A shocked Asa remains silent, as Denji says, “that pain in the butt’s back from Hell.” The final panel of the issue sees Denji and Asa staring down a seemingly endless aquarium corridor, looking eerily similar to the 8th floor of the hotel from the original Eternity Devil arc. This, combined with Denji’s comments, has led many fans to believe that the Eternity Devil has returned.

Chainsaw Man chapter 113: In summation

Although it unfortunately marks the series’ return to bi-weekly serialization, Chainsaw Man chapter 113 is exciting and engaging. The formal introduction of the Famine Devil, combined with the apparent return of the Eternity Devil, makes for an interesting setup arc to what will likely be the future of the series’ second part.

Chainsaw Man chapter 113 is also intriguing for the look into Asa’s psyche. Based on her date with Denji, she seems to equate structure and education with a fun time, which couldn’t be farther from Denji’s outlook. Considering the saying “opposites attract,” author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto may be setting these two up to eventually be a couple.

Chainsaw Man chapter 113 is also engaging as a result of the Famine Devil’s kidnapping of the War Devil, though temporarily. It raises many questions about what the two could be discussing and exactly what the Famine Devil’s powers and abilities are. Unfortunately, Fujimoto will likely offscreen their discussion, leaving readers completely in the dark (at least for now).

