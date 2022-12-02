Chainsaw Man Episode 9: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man Episode 9 is set to be released on Wednesday, December 7, at 12 am JST. With the tragic death of Himeno kicking off the Katana Man arc, fans can expect the fight to continue in the upcoming episode of the anime series. With Katana Man being yet to be confirmed dead, it’s almost a certainty that more action is soon to follow.

The upcoming installment will also see further explanation of the mysterious group that’s targeting Tokyo Special Division 4 and their intentions in doing so. Since Katana Man suggested that it’s because the Gun Devil wants Denji’s heart, this may be a red herring. However, the plausibility of this suggestion raises more questions than it provides answers.

Follow along as this article reveals all the available information on Chainsaw Man Episode 9 and what to expect from the upcoming episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Chainsaw Man Episode 8.

Chainsaw Man Episode 9 will likely see Denji enter the fray with Katana Man

Release date, time, and where to watch

Chainsaw Man Episode 9 will be broadcast on local Japanese channels at 12 am JST on December 7, 2022. For most international viewers, this means a daytime release will be observed on Tuesday, December 6. Moreover, fans from selective regions will also see the episode release in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 7.

Unfortunately, the series will be delayed by an hour from its Japanese premiere to be available on Crunchyroll. While Asian fans will be able to stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video and various MediaLink outlets, other international fans are forced to wait an hour for the episode to be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Here's a list of a few time zones and when international viewers can watch Chainsaw Man Episode 9:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Tuesday, December 6

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Tuesday, December 6

British Summer Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, December 6

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Tuesday, December 6

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Tuesday, December 6

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, December 6

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, December 7

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Wednesday, December 7

What to expect

Based on the last episode’s final shots of Aki realizing Himeno is dead, Chainsaw Man Episode 9 will most likely open with an anime-original flashback of their relationship with one another. As fans might recall from the series' trailer, one of the segments showed Aki and Himeno together in an intimate scene. While this was not featured in the manga panels, the anime-original scene can be expected to show Aki reminscing about his time with Himeno after her death.

Beyond this, the episode will focus on Denji entering the fray with Katana Man. While the show's protagonist was shot in the head, this is far from likely to have killed a Human-Devil Hybrid. This is especially true when considering how powerful the Chainsaw Devil is.

Chainsaw Man Episode 9 will likely clarify Makima’s status and showcase her next moves following the assault on Tokyo Special Division 4. Thankfully, with her currently on the way to meet with Public Safety “big wigs,” she is at least in a position to get her team the support they need as quickly as possible.

What happened last time

Chainsaw Man Episode 8 was a rollercoaster of emotions as it starts with a sequence showing Himeno in a vulnerable state. The scene soon takes an excitable turn with an intimate scene between Denji and Himeno. However, the blond protagonist goes through a revelation as he realizes that his love for Makima has more worth than submitting to his carnal desires.

The following morning sees Denji and Himeno form an alliance to set up each other with Makima and Aki, respectively. The scene soon transitions to show Makima inside a train headed for Kyoto. However, the overwrought segment builds on the artistic and technical brilliance that MAPPA employs to execute this sequence. The suspenseful music and tone then abruptly cuts to a series of gunshot sounds, further building the anxiety with the unexpected attack on Tokyo Special Division 4.

The next segment shows Aki, Denji, Power, and Himeno fighting the Katana Man and the Snake Devil. With the introduction of Curse and Ghost Devil, the tension in the narrative finally reaches its climax, culminating in the disappearance of Himeno. With this, the episode comes to an end, but it sets up the action for the upcoming ones.

