5 best waifus from Chainsaw Man (and 5 best husbandos)

Author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man series has become a staple in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, as well as amongst general new-gen series.

The ultraviolent, insanity-filled manga has become a hit largely in part to its main cast, their development, as well as the lore of the series’ world and how absurd the artwork and plot can be at times.

Even amongst all this insanity, the manga community still wasn’t phased with their usual duties, such as debating who the best husbandos and waifus in the series are. While every Chainsaw Man fan has different opinions on the matter, there are a few who clearly stand out as being fan-favorites.

Quanxi and 4 other Chainsaw Man waifus form the crème de la crème of the series

1) Himeno

Himeno (center) as seen with Aki (right) in the trailer for the Chainsaw Man anime (Image Credits: Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Chainsaw Man)

Fans fell in love with Himeno very early on in her appearances in the series, mainly for how strong of a person she was and its juxtaposition with her goofy personality. She’s shown to be a caring and empathetic person both on and off the Devil Hunting job several times, prioritizing the safety of her comrades while on duty and their happiness when off.

This is particularly shown via her relationship with Aki, with the two having a very close bond which can be considered, at times, somewhat romantic. At the very least, the two are incredibly close due to Himeno having trained him, with her even questioning sacrificing Denji to save Aki at one point.

2) Makima

Makima (right) seen with Denji (left) in the series' anime trailer (Image Credits: Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Chainsaw Man)

Despite being the big baddie of the series’ first part, Makima is still an incredibly beloved waifu by fans of the series. Her cruel, unforgiving personality and approach to getting what she wants is weirdly endearing to many, only further buoyed by her authoritative role in the series.

What also helped endear her to fans was Pochita’s explanation of what Makima’s true desire was, that being a legitimate family.

As the Control Devil, Makima could never organically form a true, unconditional bond of love with anyone, and was thus never able to form a family as a result. This expansion on her character and personality swung the opinion of many fans back to a favorable one.

3) Quanxi

They/Them Stone Singer @loger_the @hyenasandgin I'll always love how Fujimoto drew young Kishibe as probably the most conventionally attractive male in CSM all just emphasize how Quanxi really isn't into dudes lol @hyenasandgin I'll always love how Fujimoto drew young Kishibe as probably the most conventionally attractive male in CSM all just emphasize how Quanxi really isn't into dudes lol https://t.co/nKMWB4HIE5

Quanxi had it all going for her in terms of receiving love from fans, from her debut alongside her harem of fiends to the reveal of her powers and her cruel, pragmatic philosophy.

While she showed herself to be incredibly cruel on the battlefield, fighting a temporary ally as soon as their truce ended, she’s shown to care for her harem as well as old friend Kishibe.

This loving, more emotional side of her is what greatly endeared fans to her, and allowed her to flourish as more than an internationally renowned Devil Hunter in terms of her character. As a result, Quanxi has become one of Chainsaw Man’s best waifus as far as fans are concerned.

4) Kobeni Higashiyama

Kanon @P_KAN0N CSM shilled kobeni onto ddr CSM shilled kobeni onto ddr https://t.co/ZEQyuSz901

The main, unique appeal of Kobeni Higashiyama’s character throughout Chainsaw Man is how downright hilarious she is, which infects every situation she’s in like a virus. From her first mission as a Devil Hunter to her reunion with Denji in the final chapters of part 1, Kobeni absolutely steals the spotlight every time she appears.

While her comedic panicking is often what fans see from her, she’s also shown to have an incredibly serious and competent side, as seen when she fought off the Katana Man. In a weird, failing upwards way, Kobeni has undoubtedly solidified herself as one of the series’ best waifus.

5) Power

Power as seen in the trailer for the Chainsaw Man anime (Image Credits: Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Chainsaw Man)

Finally, Power is not only called the best waifu by fans of the series, but even the best girl in the series and amongst new-gen anime and manga overall. Her devotion to friends Aki and Denji is seen several times throughout the series, even if there are just as many times where she seems to sell them out and not care about them.

While much of the growth in her personality and character is done via her relationship with pet cat Meowy, the lessons learned and realizations made there apply to her friendships elsewhere.

Despite being rude, crass, and somewhat filthy, fans absolutely love her for the incredibly relatable feelings she has for her closest friends, Aki, and Denji.

Aki Hayakawa and 4 other Chainsaw Man husbandos stand above the rest

1) Angel Devil

The Angel Devil is a particularly interesting case, whose existence and name in and of themselves seem like cruel oxymorons. Regardless, they are aptly done so, with the Angel Devil showing a dichotomous split in his being several times throughout the series. One example is his belief that humans ought to die in pain, juxtaposed with his comforting humans who are facing their death.

He’s also seen apologizing to those whose lifespans he’s stolen when using them to create weapons, further indicating compassion for humans. Despite, or perhaps due to, the juxtaposition of his character, fans have absolutely fallen in love with him, calling him one of the series’ best husbandos.

2) Kishibe

Kishibe as seen in the trailer for the Chainsaw Man anime (Image Credits: Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Chainsaw Man)

Despite being much older than other humans on this list, Kishibe was still a massive hit with fans thanks to his stoic, leader-esque character and compassion for his soldiers. One of the key moments that shows this is his growing close to, and caring for, Power and Denji, despite his deep hatred of both Fiends and Devils.

His true, loving nature is also seen when he refuses to look at the corpse of old friend Quanxi, despite the two at one time wanting to kill each other. It emphasizes the true, compassionate nature Kishibe hides behind his stoic facade throughout the series.

3) Aki Hayakawa

Aki as seen in the trailer for the Chainsaw Man anime (Image Credits: Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Chainsaw Man)

Aki Hayakawa is a fan-favorite amongst readers of the series, and is considered one of the best husbandos for very good reason. His stoic exterior comes crumbling down when he’s alone or in his own head, revealing a very caring and compassionate person who loves his friends deeply.

He’s even shown crying over Himeno’s death, showing him to be one of few veteran Devil Hunters who haven’t closed themselves off emotionally. Aki's hidden vulnerability helped fans relate to him, further endearing them to him and solidifying his status as one of the series’ best husbandos.

4) Beam

matty ! @imMitsuya PRETTIEST CSM CHARACTER POLL



5TH PLACE: BEAM

1589 votes PRETTIEST CSM CHARACTER POLL5TH PLACE: BEAM1589 votes ‼PRETTIEST CSM CHARACTER POLL ‼5TH PLACE: BEAM1589 votes https://t.co/lzHRkGAcgi

Despite his awkward appearance, Beam is an incredibly beloved husbando in the Chainsaw Man fandom thanks to his personality. His reverence for the Chainsaw Devil has also been shown to extend to Denji himself, with the Shark Fiend going along with the former’s plans as a result of his respect for both aspects of him.

He’s also shown to be capable of being incredibly brave even when he’s absolutely terrified, seen when fighting the Bomb Devil after being backed into a corner with no other options. His eccentric personality, deep respect for Denji, and loyalty to his friends are all reasons why fans call him one of the series’ best husbandos.

5) Hirofumi Yoshida

TK's CSM Nonsense @Chainsawctopus_ omg i used this pic as reference while drawing and i realized fujimoto forgot yoshida's mole, but in the colored version they added it back omg i used this pic as reference while drawing and i realized fujimoto forgot yoshida's mole, but in the colored version they added it back https://t.co/plSr33ZARi

Finally, Hirofumi Yoshida is one of the Private Sector Devil Hunters that Makima hires to help keep Denji safe during Chainsaw Man’s International Assassins arc. While not much is revealed about Yoshida during his short time in the story, fans were drawn to him for his mischievous and playful personality, which especially came out during combat.

Juxtapositionally, fans also love him for how ruthless he’s shown to be in battle, mercilessly and silently slaughtering a target after popping up behind them unnoticed. Despite his short appearance in the series, he’s loved for how memorable he, his abilities, and his personality is.

