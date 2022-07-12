Chainsaw Man part 2 leaks raise debate between a time skip and a new character

Chainsaw Man part 2 will be a weekly digital release on Shonen Jump+ and should not have a viable way of getting leaked as the print releases. However, the website Bilibili has officially made these leaks available, presumably to promote the release of the first chapter on July 12.

While the leaks have been circulating since July 4, the legitimacy of these scans was under scrutiny. However, the fandom recently found them on Bilibili’s official website, lending them a verifiable authenticity.

Now that these scans have been proven to be correct, a debate has risen around the character depicted in them, and whether or not they are a new addition to the cast or an indication towards a time-skip.

Disclaimer: This article contains Chainsaw Man part 2 spoilers, canon-typical amounts of violence and gore, and the leaked scans in question. Viewer discretion is heavily requested. Please keep in mind that these scans can turn out to be false.

Chainsaw Man part 2 leaks show a character who can be a grown-up Nayuta

‘CHAINSAW MAN’ Perfect Shots @CSPerfectShot So the leak for part 2 of Chainsaw Man is actually Real, it’s was leaked from a Popular Chinese Website Called (bilibili) which showed a Preview of it so i guess it isn’t a fanart or an edit! #ChainsawSpoiler So the leak for part 2 of Chainsaw Man is actually Real, it’s was leaked from a Popular Chinese Website Called (bilibili) which showed a Preview of it so i guess it isn’t a fanart or an edit! #ChainsawSpoiler https://t.co/BgVxxewUkI

Alongside a cover image of sorts, the leak features several shots of a new character. Donning a school uniform. she has dark hair and is seen cutting down several devils with a piece of equipment similar to a chainsaw. The girl bears a striking resemblance to both Kobeni and Nayuta if the latter was a teenager. However, she could easily be an entirely new character.

Chainsaw Man part 2 is supposed to begin a high school arc that picks up from the end of part 1, where Denji becomes a high school student. It’s perfectly logical for him to meet this new character at school, with her uniform also supporting this theory.

Whether she is a devil hunter or a human with a contract remains to be seen. The leaks show her hugging something that resembles a headless chicken, which can be a devil similar to Pochita.

Kumi @D_Kumii new Chainsaw Man Part 2 illustrations new Chainsaw Man Part 2 illustrations https://t.co/CNVJZVGBgz

Many theorize that this girl is the grown-up version of Nayuta, the second incarnation of the Control Devil. In part one, Nayuta is a five to eight-year-old girl. It is unknown how the Control Devil reincarnates itself, as speculation exists around whether it is born anew or takes complete possession of an existing body.

If Nayuta was born or brought into existence after Makima’s death, then it can be reasoned that she grew by five years, at the very least, in less than three months. For her to grow into a 15-year-old should logically take about six months or less.

grim @grimBTG In regards to the Chainsaw Man Part 2 leak that went around (that’s been confirmed real), I’m certain that the female character pictured in the leak isn’t Nayuta. The reason being the only official look we’ve gotten at part 2 shows an adolescent Nayuta with Denji. In regards to the Chainsaw Man Part 2 leak that went around (that’s been confirmed real), I’m certain that the female character pictured in the leak isn’t Nayuta. The reason being the only official look we’ve gotten at part 2 shows an adolescent Nayuta with Denji. https://t.co/8jYMNHoWRK

However, this official art released previously shows Denji carrying an adolescent Nayuta. In light of that, the girl from Chainsaw Man part 2 leaks is likely to be a new character whom Denji meets at his school. Part 1 ended with the statement that the Chainsaw Man continued his stint of killing devils, but his status as a high-school student is presently known to all.

It is possible that this character is a similar public figure who went around hunting devils in the same fashion as Denji before he merged with Pochita. Fujimoto did reveal in Jump Festa 2022 that Denji will have a new love interest in Chainsaw Man part 2.

In conclusion

i eat cigarettes @HeatherMasonfan Goodbye, Eri seems really great, Fujimoto is a genius. But tbh it seems really sad so idk if I'm gonna read it for a while Goodbye, Eri seems really great, Fujimoto is a genius. But tbh it seems really sad so idk if I'm gonna read it for a while https://t.co/cCx0qvTsGy

An interesting point is that the girl’s uniform resembles Eri’s attire from Goodbye Eri, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s one-shot. Furthermore, there is a panel in Chainsaw Man part 2 leaks that hearkens back to the one from Goodbye Eri.

Hopefully, these panels won’t turn out to be an elaborate prank from the website or fans. With that being said, some fans refuse to lend any importance to these leaks and prefer to wait for the actual chapter to release on 00.00 JST, July 13.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far