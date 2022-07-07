Chainsaw Man Part 2: Release date, what to expect, and more

The long wait for Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man part 2 is finally approaching its end, much to the joy of fans everywhere. The series is set to return in mid-July with its continuation from part 1, which was dubbed the Public Safety arc.

Chainsaw Man part 2 will continue with Denji, and see the beginning of an arc which will follow Denji as he tries to go to high school and lead a somewhat normal life. While he likely will continue working with the Tokyo Special Division 4 group, the story will most certainly focus on his school life and his life with Nayuta, the reincarnation of Makima and the Control Devil.

Follow along as this article breaks down all the currently known release information for Chainsaw Man part 2, as well as speculates on what to expect.

Chainsaw Man part 2 finally approaches long-awaited release, continuing smash-hit story of Denji and Pochita

Release date, where to read

Kumi @D_Kumii just one week until Chainsaw Man Part 2 just one week until Chainsaw Man Part 2 https://t.co/EklmTdOUgl

As mentioned above, Chainsaw Man part 2 is finally set to release in the coming weeks, marking the return of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s smash-hit series. While no release time is currently available, the confirmed release date is July 13 in Japan. This will most likely translate to an afternoon to evening release time for most international viewers on July 12.

Readers can check out Chainsaw Man part 2 via Viz Media’s free MANGAPlus service, and Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ subscription service. The former will allow viewers to check out the first three and latest three issues of a series, while the latter lets users view a series in its entirety from start to finish.

What to expect (speculative)

char @g6bimaru CHAINSAW MAN PART 2 IS REAL! CHAINSAW MAN PART 2 IS REAL! https://t.co/8W36fcrwzY

As mentioned above, Chainsaw Man part 2 will most definitely focus on Denji’s attempts to balance his high school life with his work aiding Tokyo Special Division 4. Additionally, his brother-like role with regards to Nayuta will most likely come into play, given Pochita’s asking him to give her a true family she can be happy about.

With the Gun Devil deceased and having been eaten by Chainsaw Man, the series will most likely move on to another uber-powerful devil to serve as part 2’s main antagonist. There are many options, but there are a few who particularly stand out.

One such devil is the Darkness Devil, one of the most powerful currently known devils in the series. He and the Tokyo Special Division 4 group have been at odds with one another in the past, so his return is far from unlikely for the upcoming second part.

The Hell Devil is yet another option, being yet another one of the most powerful devils in the series. Both he and the Darkness Devil represent the primal fears of humanity, emphasizing just how powerful and strong they are in the series.

Exura @Exuwu_ The Chainsaw Man fandom is just built different ngl



How tf you do this when most the series is still images The Chainsaw Man fandom is just built different nglHow tf you do this when most the series is still images https://t.co/hA9h6URUF1

One of the more subtly-introduced groups of devils who could appear in the upcoming part 2 is the Four Horsemen Devils, of which Makima strongly implied herself to be one of them. Makima represents the Conquest Devil, while the other three are the Hunger, War, and Death Devils. These fears are incredibly instinctual for humanity, likely meaning they’re some of the strongest in the series.

Furthermore, Makima had said that the Four Horsemen Devils and the Weapon Devils once teamed up in Hell to fight against Pochita. However, Pochita apparently vanished at the height of the battle and was transported to Earth, where he then hid and was unable to be found by the Four Horsemen Devils who pursued him.

While her association and membership with them is implied via her telling Kishibe this story, Makima nevertheless confirms the existence of these Devils and this battle. As a result, it’s incredibly likely Tatsuki Fujimoto will build off of this tease for Chainsaw Man part 2’s overarching plot, both adding in lore to the world and building up a massive, epic battle in the true style of the series.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far