Twitter outraged as Chainsaw Man Panel avoids releasing crucial information yet again

Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated shonen manga series that will be receiving an anime adaptation soon. Which is why fans were gearing up for an announcement about its release date at the Anime Expo - one of the biggest anime conventions that takes place every year at Los Angeles.

However, much to their disappointment, the only information that was revealed at the convention was that the series will not have any censorship and will stay true to the manga.

This obviously upset the entire fanbase, who had been waiting for months for some added information. Here, we take a look at how fans reacted to this.

Chainsaw Man: Lack of information regarding the anime series leaves fanbase upset

At the Anime Expo, anime and manga series usually take the opportunity to reveal new information and offer their audiences exclusive access to content. An example of this would be the key visual and opening song revealed by Mob Psycho 100.

Fans of Chainsaw Man were hoping for something similar in the form of a new trailer or a teaser that would give them a glimpse of what the anime would look like. Unfortunately, no such reveal came their way, as the already released trailer was showed once again.

As a result, many fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment. Here, we take a look at some of these reactions:

ズー 🐝 @halalcoomsumer Chainsaw man fans after not getting a PV today Chainsaw man fans after not getting a PV today https://t.co/JZNHsGlXvp

Jack @vzolio Chainsaw man fans after waiting a year and getting no real anime news Chainsaw man fans after waiting a year and getting no real anime news https://t.co/7ikzT7HUSj

Fans are now hoping that some news will be released in the upcoming Crunchyroll Expo, but no information regarding that has been confirmed.

breez_.mxles @Miles03929498 @vzolio @UllrMain Imagine barking in front of hole chainsaw man Team and mangaka and still getting no trailer. @vzolio @UllrMain Imagine barking in front of hole chainsaw man Team and mangaka and still getting no trailer. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/EBjPRbvxVR

One particular fan was upset that Bleach got a new trailer while Chainsaw Man didn't. The second part of the manga series has also been announced, but animation studio MAPPA did not reveal anything new at the convention, thereby dashing expectations.

Jack @vzolio Chainsaw man fans seeing bleach get a new trailer Chainsaw man fans seeing bleach get a new trailer https://t.co/padeXoIG4h

#Chainsawman Chainsaw Man fans really got humbled Chainsaw Man fans really got humbled 😭😭 #Chainsawman https://t.co/xOYh68ZLyR

Despite a good chunk of people being disappointed with how things turned out at AX, some ardent fans of the manga were happy to know that the series will not be censoring anything in the anime adaptation, according to what the team revealed at the expo.

This, in turn, means that all the gore will be shown as it is, which has fans quite hyped up about, since any adaptation will perform well when it is true to the source material.

ELA CSM PART II @heiisuke chainsaw man anime no censorship and closely following the manga chainsaw man anime no censorship and closely following the manga https://t.co/AADrHVTHqT

kira 👾 @kirawontmiss chainsaw man anime is not getting censored? yeah this shіt about to be insane chainsaw man anime is not getting censored? yeah this shіt about to be insane

Myles @25thMyles THEY CONFIRMED CHAINSAWMAN WILL HAVE NO CENSORSHIP BRO THIS IS GONNA BE ANIME OF THE YEAR THEY CONFIRMED CHAINSAWMAN WILL HAVE NO CENSORSHIP BRO THIS IS GONNA BE ANIME OF THE YEAR

Given animation studio MAPPA's impeccable track record, many are hoping that Chainsaw Man will be animated in a manner that will satisfy the entire fanbase.

With no crucial revelations made at Anime Expo, fans now have their hopes pinned on more information about the series being revealed at the upcoming Crunchyroll Expo. Given that the second part of the manga series will be resuming soon, news regarding the official release date can be expected in a few weeks' time.

