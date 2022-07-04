Mob Psycho 100 season 3 to be released in October, reveals opening song title

Mob Psycho 100 is a well-known manga series written by ONE, the same person who created One Punch Man. The series garnered a lot of attention when it received an anime adaptation, and its popularity had skyrocketed since then.

The second season didn’t disappoint the fanbase and it’s safe to say that they’re eagerly waiting for the third season to make it to the screens.

Mob Psycho 100 recently announced that the series will be releasing the third season in a few months. The latest episodes of the series can be streamed on Crunchyroll. The team also released a key visual for the third season.

Here, we take a look at the announcement and other details surrounding the series’ upcoming season.

Disclaimer: Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media usage unless otherwise stated.

Mob Psycho 100 makes important announcements at Anime Expo

At Anime Expo 2022, the series announced that their third season will air sometime in October. Given that the expo is one of the biggest anime conventions that takes place every year in Los Angeles, many anime and manga series often take the opportunity to release latest news here and keep fans updated.

In a similar vein, Mob Psycho 100 took the opportunity to showcase the opening song for the upcoming season, called 1. The song will be performed by Mob Choir.

The series also released a key visual that was drawn by Yoshimichi Kameda.

Kameda is responsible for the character design for the third season and was the animation director for some of the episodes in One Punch Man as well.

Fans are excited to see his work and hope that the overall execution of the series is just as good as the previous season, if not better.

Fans who flew to Los Angeles for Anime Expo were certainly not disappointed, since they got exclusive access to the first two episodes of the series. The screening of the episodes at the convention was well-received, thereby raising hopes about it.

The trailer, which was released in May, gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect in the upcoming season. Now that Shigeo is closer to his graduation, his career decisions will affect his life. However, he seems quite unclear with respect to what he should do.

That doesn’t seem like his only concern, since something mysterious is affecting the entire city and Shigeo feels like he is the only one that can help out in this time of difficulty. The premise certainly seems promising and fans hope that the upcoming season will not disappoint.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far