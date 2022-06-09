Crunchyroll's Anime Expo 2022 set to feature Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, and more

Crunchyroll announced the full schedule for their upcoming Anime Expo convention yesterday, featuring series such as My Hero Academia and Chainsaw Man. Other hit series such as Rent-a-Girlfriend, Mob Psycho 100, Aoashi, and more will also make their presence felt at the convention.

Fans are particularly excited for the My Hero Academia and Chainsaw Man panels, with the former having two new OVAs set to drop in the coming weeks of summer. Additionally, fans suspect that the Chainsaw Man anime will see its first trailer debut at the upcoming convention.

Follow along as this article explains the full schedule for Crunchyroll’s convention, and speculates about what fans can expect from the My Hero Academia and Chainsaw Man panels.

My Hero Academia and Chainsaw Man fans can’t wait for Crunchyroll’s Anime Expo 2022

Full schedule

As mentioned above, Crunchyroll’s Anime Expo 2022 convention will feature plenty of series. Thankfully, the full schedule has already been released for the four-day convention.

Friday, July 1

Animehunch

animehunch.com/crunchyroll-to…

#animeExpo2022 #MyHeroAcademia #you_zitsu The Anime Expo at the LA Convention Center this year will kick off with new Anime premieres like My Hero Academia OVAs and Classroom of the Elite Season 2 even before the Japanese release, courtesy of @Crunchyroll The Anime Expo at the LA Convention Center this year will kick off with new Anime premieres like My Hero Academia OVAs and Classroom of the Elite Season 2 even before the Japanese release, courtesy of @Crunchyroll animehunch.com/crunchyroll-to…#animeExpo2022 #MyHeroAcademia #you_zitsu

Festivities for Friday, July 1, begin at 12PM PDT (3PM EDT/12:30AM IST/4AM JST) when My Hero Academia fans will be able to see the series' 2 new OVAs at their North American premiere. This will be followed by the Spy x Family English dub cast panel at 3PM PDT (6PM EDT/3:30AM IST/7AM JST). Fans will get to see a Q&A session with the English cast, a special message from the Japanese cast, and more.

Finally, Monday will come to an end with the Crunchyroll New Simulcast Premieres Round 1 panel, which is scheduled for 7PM PDT (10PM EDT/7:30AM IST/11AM JST). The first one to two episodes of new, upcoming series for the summer will premiere at the event. Shine On! Bakumatsu Bad Boys! will debut its first episode worldwide, while Utawarerumono Mask of Truth will internationally premiere its first two episodes.

Saturday, July 2

Saturday will kick off with the Crunchyroll New Simulcast Premieres Round 2 panel, beginning at 11:30AM PDT (2:30PM EDT/12AM IST/3:30AM JST). Smile of the Arsnotoria the Animation will premiere its first two episodes internationally, while BLUELOCK will debut their first episode as a North American premiere. Viewers will also see the first episode of YUREI DECO as an international premiere.

The day will conclude with the Fuuto Pi world premiere panel at 7:30PM PDT (10:30PM EDT/8AM IST/11:30AM JST). Fuuto Pi serves as the sequel to the Kamen Rider W series, and will debut their first two episodes at the convention.

Sunday, July 3

モブサイコ100 @mobpsycho_anime

Come join our panel on Sunday July 3rd at 6:30PM.

We will be showing you the OP of season 3 and it will not be going up else where after the panel!!!



Hope to see you all soon🥦

Crunchyroll



MORE: From panels to world premieres, we're planning some amazing things for @AnimeExpo MORE: got.cr/CRatAX2022-tw From panels to world premieres, we're planning some amazing things for @AnimeExpo!✨ MORE: got.cr/CRatAX2022-tw https://t.co/iJe8tmrbKI AX is back and so are we!Come join our panel on Sunday July 3rd at 6:30PM.We will be showing you the OP of season 3 and it will not be going up else where after the panel!!!Hope to see you all soon🥦 AX is back and so are we!Come join our panel on Sunday July 3rd at 6:30PM.We will be showing you the OP of season 3 and it will not be going up else where after the panel!!!Hope to see you all soon🥦#mobpsycho100 #AnimeExpo2022 twitter.com/Crunchyroll/st…

Sunday’s packed schedule begins at 11:30AM PDT (2:30PM EDT/12AM IST/3:30AM JST) with a Crunchyroll industry panel, bringing news about the upcoming series from the service. This will be followed by the Ranking of Kings panel at 1PM PDT (4PM EDT/1:30AM IST/5AM JST), featuring the series’ director and animation producer for a Q&A session.

Quickly following at 1:30PM PDT (4:30PM EDT/2AM IST/5:30AM JST) will be the Jujutsu Kaisen focus panel, featuring the team behind the anime and the film adaptations. While it’s unlikely that any information related to Season 2 will be revealed, we cannot deny the possibility altogether.

Afterwards, at 3PM PDT (6PM EDT/3:30AM IST/7AM JST), we will see the Crunchyroll New Simulcast Premieres Round 3 Panel. The first episode of Classroom of The Elite Season 2, the first episode of In/Spectre’s Seasob 2, and the first two episodes of Shoot! Goal to the Future will premiere internationally.

Sunday ends with the 6:30PM PDT (9:30PM EDT/7AM IST/10:30AM JST) event, which is the Mob Psycho 100 III kickoff panel, hosted by Warner Bros. Japan. The panel will clue fans in on what to expect for the upcoming season, and reveal the opening theme song for the season.

Monday, July 4 and speculations

Monday’s mundane schedule begins and ends with the Chainsaw Man panel by MAPPA and Cruncyhroll at 11:30AM PDT (2:30PM EDT/12AM IST/3:30AM JST). Not much has been revealed other than it being a “producer’s” panel, but many fans are speculating that a lot will be discussed here.

It is likely that the voice cast for the Chainsaw Man anime adaptation will be revealed here. Fans can expect the core four characters of the series to have their voice actors revealed, namely Denji, Power, Makima, and Aki. While the Chainsaw Man anime trailer is also a possibility, chances are that it will release at a later date.

Other potential reveals will likely center around My Hero Academia, and fans are hoping to witness the release of some Season 6 information during the series’ panel. No trailer or preview has been released for the upcoming season, leaving My Hero Academia fans clamoring for details.

However, this is all speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt. My Hero Academia and Chainsaw Man fans may not ultimately get the info they’re hoping for at Crunchyroll’s Anime Expo 2022.

Be sure to keep up with all Crunchyroll, My Hero Academia, and Chainsaw Man news, as well as general anime and manga news, as 2022 progresses.

