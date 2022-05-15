Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2: Release date and time announced, where to watch, and more

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 was announced earlier today via the series’ official website, which posted a promotional video featuring a release date and time for the upcoming sequel. Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 character Chizuru Mizuhara was featured in the promotional video, released alongside a “date visual” for her.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 is the highly anticipated follow-up to the series’ first season, from July to September 2020. The first season was praised by critics and fans alike, becoming one of the highlights of the summer 2020 season.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 finally receives its long-awaited release date

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned above, the official website for the anime revealed the Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 premiere date and time. The release date and time are scheduled to be on July 2 at 1:25 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST).

As of this writing, no information is available on whether Crunchyroll and other services will Simulcast the anime. However, if these services do end up Simulcasting the series, then the premiere episode of the second season will be available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 9:25 AM PDT (July 1)

Eastern Time: 12:25 PM PDT (July 1)

British Time: 5:25 PM BST (July 1)

European Time: 6:00 PM CEST (July 1)

Indian Time: 9:55 PM IST (July 1)

Philippine Time: 12:25 AM PHT (July 2)

Australia Time: 1:55 AM ACST (July 2)

Crunchyroll has already been announced to be handling licensing and streaming of the anime outside of Asia. There seems to be no concrete information currently available regarding the anime's second season for who’ll handle streaming within Asia.

However, the first season was licensed by Muse Communication and released via the streaming service iQIYI in Asia. Asian fans can expect to be able to stream the second season in the same manner, barring any unforeseen complications, which have yet to be announced as of this writing.

Cast and crew

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 will see many of the cast and crew from the first season returning for the project’s sequel. The main cast includes:

Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara

Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanami

Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina

Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawae

Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita

The return of the production staff and crew begins with Kazuomi Koga, returning to once again direct the anime at TMS Entertainment, with Studio Comet also collaborating. Mitsutaka Hirota returns to supervise scripts, while Kanna Hirayama reprises her role in character design, and HYADAIN once again composes the series’ music.

Sound director Hajime Takakuwa, art director Minoru Akiba, color key artist Fumiko Ishiguro, compositing director of photography Shintaro Sakai, and editor Yumiko Nakaba are also slated to return. With such a large swath of returning staff, in key areas no less, fans can expect the same exceptional level of quality that they saw in their first season.

Series synopsis and what to expect (spoiler-free)

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 will continue the story as seen in season one, following the source material, Reiji Miyajima’s original manga. The series follows Kazuya Kinoshita. A 20-year-old boy is called a “failure of a college student” in Crunchyroll’s story description.

After kissing his girlfriend Mami Nanami, she dumps him after a date for a month, making Kazuya feel worthless and undesirable. Out of spite, he decides to use an online dating app to rent a girlfriend, who ends up being the aforementioned Chizuru Mizuhara.

Chizuru is a beautiful girl who began dating Kazuya as per the details of their arrangement. However, the latter gives her a low rating after their first date due to believing her to be “inauthentic,” resulting in her berating him upon their next meeting.

Without warning, Kazuya’s grandmother is hospitalized from a collapse, prompting Kazuya to bring Chizuru and him to visit her in the hospital. Upon meeting the young girl, his grandmother loved her, resulting in Kazuya needing to continue renting her to keep up appearances with family and friends.

The first major complication of the series comes when the two discover themselves to be next-door neighbors and attend the same college. As other girls from the rental girlfriend business are introduced, Kazuya and Chizuru must find a way to navigate their personal lives while keeping up their rental agreement on the side. At the same time, Kazuya’s legitimate feelings for Chizuru continue to grow.

The first season ended with Kazuya attempting to confess his love to Chizuru, only to go back on his word and say he meant he wanted her to be his rental girlfriend. With the former not realizing the latter’s feelings for him and vice versa, Chizuru returns to her apartment, flustered over the situation.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 will likely continue to see the two explore their true feelings for one another in secret while keeping up the facade of their arrangement. It’s unknown as of this writing how many episodes Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 will be, but the season will most likely match the first’s 12, if not surpass it.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 will also likely see Mami Nanami continue to get more involved in Kazuya and Chizuru’s arrangement and true feelings. The foremost was confirmed towards the end of the first season to be aware of the true nature of her and Kazuya’s relationship, which means fans will likely see her continue to meddle in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2.

Finally, a major aspect of the first season that fans can continue to see is Kazuya and Ruka’s relationship, both fake and real, continuing to be explored. The two will likely continue working at the same karaoke bar as in Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2, meaning Ruka’s feelings will only continue to grow. At the same time, Kazuya becomes more and more tired of her clinginess.

Keep up with all Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 news and general anime, manga, film, live-action, and video game news as 2022 progresses.

