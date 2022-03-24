Rent-a-Girlfriend: Season 2 releases teaser and visuals featuring Sumi Sakurasawa

Reiji Miyajima's most beloved rom-com manga series Rent-a-Girlfriend made its anime debut on July 11, 2020 and has steadily gained immense popularity. The peculiar storyline and the captivating animation done by TMS Entertainment simply took the breath away from its viewers. On September 26, 2020, the anime concluded its final episode.

Shortly before the release of its first season finale, the anime announced that Season 2 had been greenlit for production and would be released in 2021. Due to the COVID pandemic, the series and other anime to be released the following year were disrupted. Later on, Crunchyroll announced that Season 2 would finally be released in 2022.

Rent-a-Girlfriend releases special teaser and visual featuring Sumi Sakurasawa

With its rising popularity, Rent-a-Girlfriend has taken the fourth spot in Netflix Japan’s highest-ranked programs. Even the writer and illustrator of the anime, Reiji Miyajima, posted this on his official Twitter handle.

On January 14, 2022, the official website posted a teaser promotional video and a visual for the second season, announcing that it will premiere in July. However, the exact date is still undisclosed by the production house.

After a brief period, the anime got yet another special teaser and a visual featuring the character Sumi Sakurasawa on her birthday. The visual shows Sumi at an aquarium, surrounded by penguins.

What will be the plot for Season 2

The first season of the anime focused on the three main heroines Chizuru Mizuhara, Mami Nanami, and Ruka Sarashina, excluding the fourth heroine Sumi Sakurasawa.

The Season 1 finale ended with some baffling events between the heroines. Kazuya starts developing feelings towards Chizuru, which he confesses to her by saying she’s more than just a rental girlfriend to him.

Season 2 will focus on exploring the relationships between the characters featured mostly in the previous season. Whilst putting a spotlight on the fourth heroine, Sumi Sakurasawa.

Although she was majorly excluded previously, she will play a vital role alongside others in the upcoming season. The Special Teaser and Visual seemed to be welcoming the character properly this time.

How many episodes can be expected in Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2?

Season 1 consisted of 12 episodes adapted from the 7 volumes of the manga comprising 50 chapters. With 25 volumes of the manga released, the anime has a surplus amount of source material to adapt from.

If Season 2 of the anime adapts 50 chapters, fans can assume that it will have as many as 12 episodes, only if the series doesn't change its patterns.

