My Hero Academia Season 6: Early release date, What to expect, OVA poster, and more

My Hero Academia Season 6 will forever change the course of the entire series.

A brutal war is fast approaching the state of Japan. Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front are going to make their move very soon. Pro Heroes will have to act quickly if they want to stop them.

Based on promotional materials, Deku and Shigaraki are set for a major confrontation. Between My Hero Academia Season 6 and the summer OVA, 2022 will be an exciting year for the fanbase. Kohei Horikoshi will have quite a few tricks up his sleeve over the next several months.

Fans cannot wait for My Hero Academia Season 6

Studio Bones released the My Hero Academia Season 6 poster last year in 2021. Of course, it's been a long wait for fans. The Paranormal Liberation War may just be the most highly anticipated event in the series. Here's a quick look at what fans should expect this year.

Early release date and time

beau @arobakugou just found out mha season 6 comes out october this year, in my birth month which i appreciate just found out mha season 6 comes out october this year, in my birth month which i appreciate

The My Hero Academia Season 6 release date is currently set for October 2022, so fans have to be a little more patient.

That said, they can also get a sneak peek of the first episode at this year's Hero Festival. The live event will be held on June 24, 2022, and it will feature guest appearances from the voice actors themselves, as per the Japanese website for the Hero Festival.

What to expect from the next season?

My Hero Academia Season 6 will mark a historical turning point in the series. The heroes will square off against the villains in a full-scale war. Several characters will finally get their chance to shine in the upcoming battles.

Deku and Shigaraki have only grown stronger in the recent arcs. My Hero Academia Season 6 will likely culminate in their fated encounter. Fans have been looking forward to it for several years now.

The stakes will be very high as neither side can afford to lose this upcoming war. Either way, we can expect some major casualties along the way.

The OVA poster also looks promising

While fans wait for the next season, they can look forward to the upcoming OVA, entitled "HLB," which may or may not stand for "Hero League Baseball." The official Twitter page released the poster not too long ago.

It will feature Pro Heroes and U.A. students competing in a baseball game. The poster seems to imply the following team divisions:

Orange team: Kaminari, Mineta, Ojiro, Sato, Mt. Lady, and Shishido

Blue team: Kirishima, Jiro, Shoji, Amajiki, Fat Gum, and Gang Orca

It's notably missing the main characters, including Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo. Nonetheless, fans can fully expect their presence in the OVA. The release date is set for June this year.

My Hero Academia Season 6 will hopefully bring the hype

Heroes and villains will duke it out in a major war (Image via Studio Bones)

The previous season ended with the villains building up their forces. However, the heroes won't be caught unaware since Hawks is a double agent in the Paranormal Liberation Front. Without spoiling anything, this next season is bound to have several twists and turns. Rest assured, the series will undergo some massive changes.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee