My Hero Academia: 10 characters to look forward to in Season 6

My Hero Acadeemia fans cannot wait to see what Season 6 has in store for them.

Withourrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrt" saying too much, Kohei Horikoshi has some very big surprises planned for the anime. The new season is set to release this October 2022. In the meantime, fans can only hope to avoid spoilers from the manga, so this article will avoid mentioning any.

Season 6 will completely redefine the My Hero Academia series. Both the heroes and villains will get their chance to shine. Some will stand in the sunlight while others fade into darkness. Either way, My Hero Academia fans should definitely look forward to October.

My Hero Academia characters that fans should watch out for in Season 6

10) Gigantomachia

Shigaraki has finally proven himself to be a worthy successor to All For One. By defeating the Meta Liberation Army, he convinced Gigantomachia that he was the real deal. Of course, this is a major cause for concern.

This brute force is among the strongest villains ever seen in My Hero Academia. Now that Gigantomachia is working alongside Shigaraki, the Pro Heroes will have a very difficult time dealing with them.

The stakes will be raised with this monster's presence.

9) Doctor Ujiko

This villainous doctor is certainly up to no good. Ujiko is currently finishing up his preparations for Tomura Shigaraki. If the surgical operation is successful, then Shigaraki will obtain the ultimate power.

My Hero Academia fans should definitely be worried. Shigaraki is already dangerous enough with his Decay Quirk.

Ujiko will be pivotal to the Paranormal Liberation Front. He takes great pride in his scientific work. For that very reason, he intends Shigaraki to be his greatest masterpiece yet.

8) Shota Aizawa - Eraser Head

Aizawa is dealing with several issues right now. Last season, he found out that his childhood friend was turned into a mindless Nomu.

The Pro Hero doesn't have a very high opinion of the public safety commission, since he believes they are hiding something from him. In the meantime, Aizawa is determined to figure out where the Nomu are being created.

On a related note, Eri's Quirk training is also not going particularly well. Nonetheless, Aizawa still fully believes in her potential. My Hero Academia fans will have to wait and see if he's correct in his assumption.

7) Rumi Usagiyama - Mirko

The Rabbit Hero is among the best Pro Heroes in Japan right now. She has a solid ranking of number five in the hero charts. With that said, My Hero Academia fans want to see her combat abilities.

Mirko is strong enough to scare away Dabi back in the Pro Hero arc. Without spoiling anything, she will definitely surpass the expectations placed on her. The villains should not underestimate her in the slightest.

Female characters don't always get the chance to prove themselves in My Hero Academia. Mirko will definitely break a few barriers next season.

6) Enji Todoroki - Endeavor

Between family life and a difficult job, Endeavor doesn't have it easy. All Might's retirement placed a heavy burden on his shoulders.

Endeavor needs to live up to some very high expectations. The villains will only get much stronger in My Hero Academia. Remember, the League of Villains and Meta Liberation Army have recently formed the Paranormal Liberation Front.

It goes without saying that Endeavor will have a huge target on his back. He needs all the help he can get at this point.

5) Jin Bubaigawara - Twice

This lovable villain has recently warmed up to Hawks, who is secretly a double agent in the Paranormal Liberation Front.

My Hero Academia fans already know about his fragile mental state. One can only imagine how Twice would react to finding out Hawks' true motives. He went through so much heartbreak in these past few arcs. Season 6 could potentially be the worst one yet for Twice.

Beyond that, Twice is also a very useful asset for the villainous organization. There is a frightening possibility that he can make copies of Gigantomachia, Re-Destro, and other powerful monsters.

4) Keigo Takami - Hawks

Hawks is playing a very dangerous game right now. He is a double agent currently infiltrating the Paranormal Liberation Front. Hawks made it his mission to uncover their secrets and ruin their plans.

He recently gave crucial information to Endeavor, in hopes that the Pro Heroes can strike first. With that said, more than a few villains are very suspicious.

Hawks will have to tread very carefully in My Hero Academia. Otherwise, he could be risking his very own life here.

3) Dabi

Dabi personally met with Hawks right after the Paranormal Liberation Army was formed. The villain has taken great interest with the hero.

Of course, Hawks will have to keep his distance from Dabi. The latter would not hesitate to burn those feathers to a crisp. He is also very good at reading people in the room. Dabi is not prone to foolish mistakes like Twice.

My Hero Academia fans will eagerly anticipate their future interactions. It's going to be like a cat and mouse game.

2) Izuku Midoriya - Deku

One For All has yet to fully realize its potential. Slowly but surely, Deku is mastering the multiple Quirks of previous OFA users. His villainous counterpart is already growing in power. It's only fair that Deku catches up to Shigaraki.

This young student has learned a lot from previous OFA users. With his constant training and quick learning skills, Deku may finally have what it takes to fight Shigaraki. These extra Quirks will serve him well in the long run.

1) Tomura Shigaraki

The main villain of My Hero Academia is undergoing a painful surgery right now. Doctor Ujiko wants to power him up far beyond his body's limits. Without a shadow of doubt, Shigaraki is the most dangerous threat in Japan right now.

With the backing of a powerful army, Shigaraki is truly a force to be reckoned with. This is not the same man who used to be hungry and homeless. Shigaraki will eventually replace All For One as the "epitome of evil" in My Hero Academia.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

