An explanation of Eri’s Quirk in My Hero Academia

Eri may be a seven-year-old child in My Hero Academia, but she possesses an extremely dangerous Quirk.

First introduced in the Shie Hassaikai arc, Eri was used as Overhaul's test subject. He needed to create bullets that could erase people's Quirks.

Thanks to the heroic efforts of Izuku Midoriya and Mirio Togata, Eri was eventually rescued.

Eri's Rewind Quirk is unlike anything else in My Hero Academia. Very little is known about it, which means Eri can barely control it. Her small horn is the only indication that she is using the Quirk.

Eri plays a very crucial role in the series. She's caught the attention of heroes and villains alike.

Note: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Eri's Quirk is dangerously powerful in My Hero Academia, but it does have potential

Now that she lives at U.A. High School, Eri's safety is a top priority. Villainous organizations would love to use her Quirk in My Hero Academia.

This article will explain how Eri uses her Quirk and how dangerous it is.

How it works

Whenever Eri activates her Quirk, her horn will start to light up. She can revert a physical body's state to a previous one through contact alone. She can effectively heal wounds in My Hero Academia.

Rewind cannot be copied by Neito Monoma since Eri stockpiles her powers through unknown means. Monoma only copies the nature of the Quirk, so he wouldn't have the materials on hand.

It should be noted that Rewind is affected by Eri's current emotions. Despite her potential in My Hero Academia, she needs to be in the right state of mind when using the Quirk. If she is filled with hope, she can freely use her Rewind abilities.

It's very difficult to train

Training Eri's deadly Quirk is extremely difficult in My Hero Academia. She can easily lose control at any moment. In such a scenario, Shota Aizawa has to be on standby so he can Erase her Quirk.

The main problem is that Rewind only works on organic creatures. There is no way to safely train it without risking somebody's life. To compensate for this setback, Aizawa trained Eri by using little bugs and lizards. She would be tasked with restoring their broken limbs or tails.

At the end of the day, Eri is still a young child with very little experience. Since her Quirk cannot be copied by Monoma, she is the only one who can use it.

Eri must be under constant adult supervision in My Hero Academia. Even then, she can only train with professionals like Aizawa.

Rewind has a lot of potential

Rewind is specifically useful in preventing injuries since Eri can revert bodies to a previous state. For example, Izuku Midoriya can use the full extent of his OFA Quirk without damaging himself. This allowed him to defeat Overhaul with his ultimate technique, Full Cowl - 100%.

Eri can also Rewind previously lost Quirks. Mirio lost his when he protected her from a Quirk-destroying bullet. However, right before the Paranormal Liberation War, she restored his powers.

Without a doubt, Eri will grow up to be a very powerful figure. She has several years to train her powerful Rewind Quirk.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh