10 strongest female characters in My Hero Academia

Although My Hero Academia is a somewhat male-dominated series, it does have its fair share of powerful female characters.

Strength in the series can be determined through several factors. These include specific Quirks, overall statistics from the data book, and placements within the Pro Heroes ranking system.

Regardless of their heroic or villainous alignment, some of My Hero Academia's female characters have a major role to play in the series. These characters range from high school students to highly ranked heroes. Either way, not a single one should be underestimated.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and contains major spoilers from the manga

Strongest female characters in My Hero Academia

10) Eri

Eri's Rewind Quirk should realistically place her much higher on this list. It's among the most broken abilities within My Hero Academia.

However, Rewind is a difficult power that requires years of experience, and Eri is a young child who is still learning how to use her Quirk.

Rewind allows the user to revert a person's body to a previous state. For example, during the Shie Hassaikai Raid, Eri canceled out the negative effects of Izuku Midoriya's One for All. Midoriya was able to use most of his power attacks without damaging himself since Eri simply reversed the adverse effects of his Quirk.

9) Setsuna Tokage

Setsuna is a brilliant student from Class 1-B who came into the school highly recommended. The Ultra Analysis databook revealed that she maxed out all her main stats, except for power.

Her Quirk is the Lizard Tail Splitter, which allows her to split her body apart and control those pieces. Theoretically, Setsuna can regenerate her limbs, although the process does exhaust her.

Unfortunately, she tends to be underrated due to her disastrous performance in the Joint Training arc. During the fourth round, Katsuki Bakugo and his team made quick work of Setsuna's.

8) Himiko Toga

Himiko is arguably the biggest female antagonist in My Hero Academia. The League of Villains member is considered a very dangerous threat. Her Transform Quirk is exactly what the name suggests. She can transform into anybody, just as long as she consumes their blood.

When she fought the Meta Liberation Army, Himiko awakened her powers to a greater extent. She can now use the abilities of whoever she transforms into, such as Zero Gravity from Uraraka Ochaco.

7) Nejire Hado

My Hero Academia fans don't see much from Nejire Hado. Nonetheless, she is classified as a member of the Big Three. That alone makes her a top student from U.A. High School. Her Wave Motion Quirk releases very powerful shockwaves.

Nejire was able to grab the attention of Ryukyu, one of the best Pro Heroes within the state of Japan. Despite being a young student, she is strong enough to stay on the front lines for the Shie Hassaikai Raid and Paranormal Liberation War.

6) Yu Takeyama (Mt. Lady)

Mt. Lady is undeniably powerful with her Gigantification Quirk. She can grow to a maximum height of 2,062 centimeters.

Although she was no match for Gigantomachia during the Paranormal Liberation War, she was strong enough to slow him down briefly. That alone speaks volumes to her overall strength, in addition to her fierce resolve and determination.

5) Ryuko Tatsuma (Ryukyu)

Ryuko is the number 10 ranked hero in Japan. She personally trained the likes of Nejire Hado, Ochaco Uraraka, and Tsuyu Asui.

Her Dragon Quirk gives her a significant boost in strength and durability. This was particularly evident during the Shie Hassaikai Raid, where her vitality was stolen by Rikiya Katsukame.

Despite the disadvantage, the Pro Hero withstood Rikiya's most powerful attacks. When he was knocked out by her student Nejire, Ryuko was completely unaffected by the Wave Motion blasts.

4) Rumi Usagiyama (Mirko)

Mirko is ranked number five in the Pro Hero rankings. It's a well-deserved honor, given her immense physical stats and creative use of her Quirk.

She can do anything a rabbit can do, but with extreme force and precision. For example, her leg power allows her to jump very high and land powerful kicks.

During the Paramornal Liberation War, Mirko took on several High End Nomu by herself. Despite taking severe damage, she displayed a high pain tolerance and put up a great fight. Mirko is among the most determined characters in the My Hero Academia series.

3) Kaina Tsutsumi (Lady Nagant)

Lady Nagant is arguably the best sniper in My Hero Academia. Characters like Snipe have outrightly admitted that she is in a class of her own. A former Pro Hero, she turned villainous after becoming disillusioned with the system.

Nagant can use her Rifle ability to fire shots within a three-kilometer range. She can also control the trajectory of her bullets. Last but not least, she was given the Air Walk Quirk by All For One, which allows her to levitate.

Nagant puts her deadly skills to great use during the Tartarus Escapees arc. When she tried to capture Izuku Midoriya, he had a very hard time dodging her attacks.

2) Nana Shimura

Nana is the sole female recipient of One for All. She was the seventh user, having trained All Might to become the eighth.

Like every single user of One For All, she possessed a superhuman level of speed, durability, and strength. She could also float in the air with her other Quirk.

Nana was taken out by All For One before the events of My Hero Academia, so fans never got to see her in action. Regardless, she was highly regarded by strong characters like Gran Torino and All Might.

1) Cathleen Bate (Star and Stripe)

The number one Pro Hero in the United States, Cathleen Bate was directly inspired by All Might himself. She truly proved herself during the Star and Stripe Arc, where she had to confront Shigaraki and All For One.

New Order is quite possibly the strongest Quirk in My Hero Academia. With a few limitations in place, users can set two different rules in their surroundings. Cathleen is able to change the cause and effect of various attacks.

When Shigaraki tried to steal the Quirk, Cathleen set a rule that would cause all his Quirks to revolt. Although she lost her life in that battle, she did manage to leave the villains in a severely weakened state.

