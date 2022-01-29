My Hero Academia fans celebrate birthday for Ochaco’s VA Ayane Sakura

More than a few My Hero Academia fans took the time to wish a happy birthday to Ochaco's Japanese voice actress.

My Hero Academia is a very popular series in both the East and the West. It's not a surprise that so many fans would appreciate the characters, along with their respective voice actors. Back in Japan, Ochaco Uraraka is voiced by Ayane Sakura, who is highly regarded for her work in various animes.

January 29 marks the 28th birthday of the young voice actress. Fans have taken to social media to express their gratitude for her work. Having placed at number 12 in a recent poll, Ochaco is a well-liked character in her own series and Ayane certainly brings her to life with a cheery performance.

Voice acting is taken very seriously in Japan, which is why so many anime watchers prefer subs over dubs. My Hero Academia fans on Reddit have already posted birthday messages to Ochaco's voice actress. Many others also did the same on social media platforms like Twitter.

Fans express their gratitude on this fine day

The Seiyuu Café @theseiyuucafe SEIYUU BIRTHDAY)



Your face beaming with smiles never fails to brighten up the day. Happy 28th birthday to our queen, Ayane Sakura! May all your heart desires be granted!

Whether it's for her work in My Hero Academia or Attack on Titan, Ayane is quite the popular voice actress and is probably getting a lot of heartfelt wishes from dedicated fans around the world, the above tweet just one example of the many flooding her social media handles.

Who is Ayane Sakura?

My Hero Academia fans who prefer subs may recognize Ayane Sakura as the voice actress of Ochaco Uraraka. Since 2010, Ayane's storied career has spanned numerous anime shows and video games. She even won an award for Best Supporting Actress, back in the 12th Seiyu Awards.

Here are a few examples of her biggest roles to date (in no particular order):

Ochaco Uraraka (My Hero Academia)

(My Hero Academia) Gabi Braun (Attack on Titan)

(Attack on Titan) Yae Miko (Genshin Impact)

(Genshin Impact) Natsumi Koshigaya (Non Non Biyori)

(Non Non Biyori) Secre Swallowtail (Black Clover)

(Black Clover) Saiko Yonebayashi (Tokyo Ghoul:re)

(Tokyo Ghoul:re) Shimakaze (Kantai Collection)

(Kantai Collection) Tsubaki Sawabe (Your Lie in April)

(Your Lie in April) Phoena (Chain Chronicle)

Her diverse vocal range allows her to work on multiple shows. Regardless, many anime fans appreciate the time and effort it takes for this line of work. Despite being under 30 years of age, her career has been quite successful thus far.

Her role as Ochaco Uraraka is one of her most popular

Ayane has done almost all the voice acting for Ochaco, having performed in all the movies and video games. Clearly, she has managed to perfectly capture the energetic spirit of the plucky character.

Her relationship with Izuku Midoriya is also popular among My Hero Academia shippers. Naturally, this would also make her voice actress popular by association. Fans cannot think of Ayane without thinking of 'Uravity.'

It doesn't get fully translated overseas, but Ochako has a regional accent that she tries to hide. Ayane does a great job showcasing this in the Japanese versions of the popular series, which gives the character some hidden depth.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

