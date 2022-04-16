My Hero Academia: 4 plot twists that fans loved (and 4 that were divisive)

My Hero Academia is full of twists and turns, yet their overall reception varies.

Kohei Horikoshi likes to surprise his readers with shocking revelations. Of course, plot twists radically change the audience's perception. My Hero Academia is full of them from beginning to end. If done correctly, it rewards fans who rewatch the series and look for clues.

These curveballs are major turning points in the story. With that said, it's no surprise that a few of them are controversial. My Hero Academia fans will argue whether or not these plot twists worked.

Note: This article will contain major spoilers from the manga.

My Hero Academia fans loved the following twists

4) League of Villains teams up with the Meta Liberation Army

Shigaraki has always been a brutal man when dealing with his enemies. When the Yakuza were defeated in the Shie Hassaikai arc, he personally maimed their leader Overhaul and took his life's work. Fans definitely expected the same to happen with Re-Destro and the Meta Liberation Army.

Instead, following Re-Destro's defeat, he ordered his army to follow Shigaraki. Both forces decided to form the Paranormal Liberation Front.

It was quite the character development for Shigaraki. He finally learned to work alongside others for the sake of his goal in My Hero Academia. Re-Destro is very lucky that he didn't end up like Overhaul.

3) Tomura Shigaraki is the grandson of Nana Shimura

In their final battle at the Hideout Raid, All For One had one last trick up his sleeve. He wanted to demoralize All Might by revealing a dark secret about his mentor, Nana Shimura. It turns out that she had a grandson named Tenko who grew up to be the villainous Tomura Shigaraki.

All Might was very close to losing his resolve. However, he found the strength to fight back after rescuing a civilian in need. Even though All For One was soundly defeated, he set the stage for Shigaraki's tragic backstory. He could've become a hero, but ended up being a villain instead.

2) Kurogiri’s true identity

In their younger days, Shota Aizawa and Hizashi Yamada had a childhood friend named Oboro Shirakumo. Sadly, he was killed in the line of duty, long before the events of My Hero Academia.

It was later revealed that his corpse was restructured into a Nomu. Shirakumo now goes by the name of Kurogiri, a captured villain who worked under Shigaraki. He is now staying at the maximum security prison Tartarus.

In a very emotional scene, Aizawa tried to talk sense into his old friend. He believed that Shirakumo was still there, inside a new body.

1) Dabi is part of the Todoroki family

This has been a very popular theory among the fanbase for a long time now. Not only can Dabi use fire powers, he is also deeply invested in the Todoroki family.

He was very interested in Shoto during the Forest Training Camp. Dabi also went after Enji in the Pro Hero arc. For years, fans speculated that he was Toya Todoroki who went missing in action.

My Hero Academia outright confirmed this during the Paranormal Liberation War. Dabi finally revealed his identity to his family, which completely broke their hearts. This was a long overdue moment for the villain, along with the fans.

Meanwhile, My Hero Academia fans were divided over these moments

4) Aizawa didn’t expel his students

Aizawa's teaching methods have always been controversial in My Hero Academia. He regularly expels students if they fail to meet his expectations. However, during the Paranormal Liberation War, it was revealed that he simply re-enrolled them back into the school.

Some fans believe that Aizawa simply uses tough love on his students. He wants his class to achieve greatness in My Hero Academia. Meanwhile, others think it's excessively brutal and leaves a permanent stain on their records.

Interestingly, Class 2-A is fully aware of this and even discusses it.

3) Hawks kills Twice

This is a hotly debated topic in the My Hero Academia community. Pro Hero Hawks snuck into the League of Villains with the sole intent of bringing them down. During the Paranormal Liberation War, he was forced to kill Twice because his cloning ability was simply too dangerous.

Some fans believe that he took advantage of a mentally ill man for several months, only to finish him off when it was convenient. Meanwhile, others think that lethal force is necessary in this case as Twice could potentially make copies of Gigantomachia, which justifies his immediate removal.

2) Deku gains multiple Quirks

For better or worse, My Hero Academia walked a very different path following the Joint Training arc. Izuku Midoriya would now inherit multiple Quirks from previous users of One For All.

Supporters consider this a necessary development for the young hero as he can finally change up his fighting style in My Hero Academia. Having multiple Quirks would bring variety to his combat strategies.

Detractors believe that Midoriya has become way too strong and that it hurts the story. He is no longer a plucky underdog in My Hero Academia. Not even the likes of Bakugo and Todoroki can keep up with him. The problem of power creep would finally settle into the series, just like it did for Dragon Ball Z.

1) Aoyoma is the traitor

For several years, My Hero Academia fans tried to figure out the identity of the U.A. traitor. The suspects ranged from Denki Kaminari to Toru Hagakure.

During the aptly-named U.A. Traitor arc, the culprit was revealed to be none other than Yuga Aoyama. He was blackmailed by All For One the entire time. The impact of this surprise twist depends on whether or not fans were attached to Aoyama.

Supporters believe that Horiskoshi carefully laid out the breadcrumbs for his readers to follow, so it made perfect sense. On the other hand, some detractors couldn't get themselves emotionally invested as Aoyama was a very minor character who has lacked prominence for years now.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul