Who are the U.A.’s recommended students in My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia sometimes allows U.A. students to enroll through a recommendation.

U.A. High School is considered a hotspot for top hero prospects. However, more than a few students got in through recommendations.

These students have fully mastered their powerful Quirks. Even their respective peers cannot help but admire them.

Each of these recommended students is expected to achieve greatness in My Hero Academia.

Recommended students in My Hero Academia that are a step above everybody else

Recommended students are generally hyped up in My Hero Academia.

U.A. High School doesn't just enroll any student through recommendations. The youngsters have to be the very best of the best.

1) Shoto Todoroki

Shoto Todoroki is destined for greatness in My Hero Academia. He is the son of Enji Todoroki, a top hero in Japan.

Shoto has always surpassed expectations. He is able to control two different elements at the same time.

Shoto has the ability to manipulate fire and ice without damaging his body. This versatile Quirk can be used offensively and defensively.

It should be noted that Bakugo only won the Sports Festival because Shoto allowed it to happen. Needless to say, he was the top prospect in Class 1-A before Izuku Midoriya came along.

2) Momo Yaoyorozu

Momo Yaoyorozu is a top student who scores highly on every single test. Her genius intellect is the main reason she can use her Creation Quirk.

With a full understanding of molecular science, Momo can materialize objects from her body. Here are a few examples of what she can make in My Hero Academia:

Swords

Tracking devices

Catapaults

Gas masks

Dynamite

Flash bangs

Momo is a great support unit for most situations. Her ability is very complex, but her S-ranked intelligence allows her to pull it off.

There is a reason why Momo is highly respected in Class 1-A.

3) Juzo Honenuki

Juzo Honenuki is a Class 1-B student with boundless potential. During the Joint Training arc, his team managed to draw with Shoto Todoroki's.

It's no surprise that Juzo got in through recommendations, given the creativity of his Quirk. He can soften anything he touches, just as long as it's non-organic.

Juzo can easily trap opponents by getting them stuck in the ground. He can even swim through his surrounding environment.

4) Setsuna Tokage

Setsuna Tokage is only the second recommended student in Class 1-B, right behind Juzo Honenuki. She is a master strategist, given her penchant for unpredictable movements.

Lizard Tail Splitter allows her to split into 50 different body parts. She can move them around freely as she flies through the air. She can even regenerate with her special abilities.

Monoma fully believed that she could defeat Bakugo in the Joint Training arc. Unfortunately, this was proven false, as Setsuna lacks the ability to adapt to situations.

5) Inasa Yoarashi was also recommended for the U.A.

The best students in My Hero Academia don't always have to be from the U.A.

Inasa Yoarashi is a very talented athlete who has mastered his Whirlwind abilities. He once eliminated 120 other students in the Hero License Provisional Exam.

Given his potential, U.A. High School wanted Inasa to join their ranks. However, he ended up withdrawing his application and making his way to Shiketsu High School instead.

Inasa greatly disliked Enji Todoroki for his cold attitude and unheroic qualities. That same resentment also extended to Shoto, who refused to become friends with Inasa.

After getting a top score on the Entrance Exam, Inasa decided not to go to the same academy as Shoto.

