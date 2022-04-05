My Hero Academia: 4 students who can become Top 10 Pro Heroes (and 4 who never will)

Very few My Hero Academia characters will ever become Pro Heroes, let alone make the top 10.

Nevertheless, Japan's next generation of heroes has a great deal of potential. Whether it's Shoto Todoroki or Inasa Yoarashi, the students in the series are highly regarded for their powerful Quirks and brave attributes. Fans should definitely expect these students to fully realize their potential in the near future.

Of course, not every student in My Hero Academia can reach All Might levels, and that's perfectly okay. Some of them are better suited for supporting roles, while others simply don't have the right personality for the job.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

My Hero Academia students who could become Top 10 Pro Heroes

4) Inasa Yoarashi

The highly recommended Inasa Yoarashi is right up there with Shoto Todoroki in terms of power level. During the Provisional Hero License Exam, he eliminated 120 examinees just by using his Whirlwind Quirk.

When he teamed up with Shoto, he almost defeated Gang Orca in the final stage. Keep in mind that Orca is the 12th-ranked Pro Hero. However, Inasa ended up failing the exam due to his overly competitive rivalry with Shoto.

Thankfully, Inasa figured out his flaws during the Remedial Course arc. In the arc, Inasa and the rest of the students managed to calm down a classroom full of little kids. Hatred is a never-ending cycle in My Hero Academia, so he avoided using violence. Instead, he won over their hearts with his mind.

3) Katsuki Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo is a top Class 1-A student, given that he won the Sports Festival. His potential is so great that the League of Villains even kidnapped him in the Forest Training Camp arc.

Despite his tendency to lose his temper, Bakugo eventually learned to work together with his fellow students. This was best seen in the Joint Training arc when his team overcame Setsuna Tokage. She made the mistake of thinking Bakugo only fought for himself rather than for those around him.

Bakugo's Explosion Quirk is also surprisingly versatile for a highly offensive Quirk. He can use it to fly, which is useful for transportation purposes. Pro Heroes require mobility in My Hero Academia since there is always somebody who needs to be saved somewhere.

2) Shoto Todoroki

The son of Enji Todoroki already has very high expectations set for him. Shoto Todoroki has been trained by Japan's top Pro Hero for several years now. He inherited both his parent's elemental Quirks, giving him resistance to both fire and ice. This will allow him to surpass his father in My Hero Academia.

Shoto has never been in the game for fame or fortune. Whether it's defeating Stain the Hero Killer arc or rescuing Bakugo in the Hideout Raid, he does truly care about saving people.

The sky is truly the limit for this hero. With a very powerful Quirk, Shoto can easily achieve success.

1) Izuku Midoriya

There is a reason why Toshinori Yagi chose Izuku Midoriya to be his successor. The main character of My Hero Academia is completely devoted to upholding All Might's values.

Back when Midoriya was Quirkless, he still risked his life to save Bakugo from a villain. With undying determination and a willingness to put his life on the line, Midoriya is the perfect candidate for the One For All Quirk.

When the odds are stacked against him, Deku never finds the word "quit" in his dictionary. Whether it's Overhaul or the entire League of Villains, he never backs down from powerful villains.

If anyone can overtake All Might, it's someone like Deku.

My Hero Academia students who will never be Top 10 Pro Heroes

4) Toru Hagakure

Elite Pro Heroes must be physically strong combatants like Rumi Usagiyama. They are expected to encounter Japan's worst villains, particularly in combat situations. This is not the case for Toru Hagakure, who is among the weakest students in My Hero Academia.

Given her invisibility powers, her primary specialty is stealth missions. She is not meant to deal with enemies like the Nomu. Instead, she would have to sneak into places and provide useful intel.

With that said, Hagakure would be a great sidekick in My Hero Academia.

3) Koji Koda

Koji Koda is a very shy person in My Hero Academia. While he does have some heroic aspirations, he likely won't survive in the spotlight. Japan's top Pro Heroes are widely regarded as celebrities in their culture. Koda is better off being a support unit on the sidelines.

Speaking of which, his Anivoice is way too situational. He can directly control animals, but it all depends on the location.

Pro Heroes will likely be called into action from anywhere and at any time. Koda cannot be relied upon for these specific duties, especially if he goes to a location with very few animals.

2) Seiji Shishikura

Seiji Shishikura is a firm believer that heroes must be dignified. It's no surprise that he got into it with Bakugo during the Provisional Hero License Exam. However, while Bakugo underwent character development in My Hero Academia, Shishikura doesn't seem to learn from his mistakes.

The Shiketsu High student could've easily passed the license exam if he wasn't so focused on taking out "unworthy" heroes. All he needed to do was put aside his grudges and look at the bigger picture. Instead, he ended up failing when Bakugo and his friends knocked him out.

My Hero Academia makes it clear that Shishikura needs to reform himself before he can reform others.

1) Neito Monoma

This Class 1-B student isn't a direct fighter by any means, but his intelligence and technique are highly praised. Unfortunately, his biggest flaw is his abrasive personality since he barely gets along with anyone.

Neito Monoma's inferiority complex stems from insecurities regarding his Copy abilities. He outrightly stated that he could be nothing more than a supporting character.

During the Joint Training arc, Monoma told Hitoshi Shinso that society would never look up to them as heroes. For that very reason, he tends to act anti-heroically.

Truth be told, the only person holding him back is Monoma himself. He could become a top Pro Hero if he toned down his tendencies.

