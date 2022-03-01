4 strongest male students in My Hero Academia (and 4 strongest female students)

Whether they are male or female, My Hero Academia's young characters are the future of Hero Society.

U.A. High School is a top hero academy for bright young students in the series. From Class 1-A to Class 1-B, everyone has a role to play in the future. These students have only begun to master the full capabilities of their Quirks. In the end, the old guard will eventually give way to the new.

This article provides a brief overview of the strongest male and female students in My Hero Academia. While the former has far more screentime than the latter, all of them are still relatively powerful.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views and contains spoilers from the Joint Training arc.

Strongest male students in My Hero Academia

4) Juzo Honenuki

Juzo Honenuki put up a great showing against Shoto Todoroki during the Joint Training arc. His versatile Quirk allows him to soften the area of anything he touches. It proved useful in many situations, such as when he took out a giant ice wall from Todoroki.

Juzo is among the few My Hero Academia students who were recommended into the U.A. This puts him at a very prestigious level.

3) Katsuki Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo is a fearsome competitor who relies on his explosions to deal massive damage. Even at the beginning of My Hero Academia, it was made clear that he was a major threat. He placed third in the Quirk Apprehension Test and even won the U.A. Sports Festival.

During the Joint Training arc, his team made quick work of Setsuna Tokage's, despite her brilliant strategies.

2) Shoto Todoroki

The son of Japan's top Pro Hero has very high expectations to live up to.

Unsurprisingly, Todoroki Shoto came into the U.A. highly recommended. He can easily control ice and fire at will via Half-Cold Half-Hot. This makes him very difficult to approach during combat situations.

Shoto can also change up his battle strategies whenever he wants. His fire has very potent attacking power, while his ice can be used defensively.

Had he not allowed himself to be defeated by Bakugo, Shoto could've won the Sports Festival tournament.

1) Izuku Midoriya

Izuku Midoriya, the main character of My Hero Academia, didn't always start off strong. He was born Quirkless before All Might bestowed on him One For All.

After several months of training, Deku finally got the hang of his powerful Quirk. He is now among the physically strongest fighters in the series.

By the end of the Joint Training arc, Deku was given access to multiple Quirks from previous users of One For All. This gives him a considerable advantage over his opponents, who can only rely on a single Quirk.

Strongest female students in My Hero Academia

4) Momo Yaoyorozu

Momo Yaoyorozu prefers to fight on the sidelines rather than on the frontlines. Nonetheless, her exceptional intelligence allows her to formulate winning strategies. She placed first in the Quirk Apprehension Test, ahead of characters like Bakugo and Todoroki.

Momo's Creation Quirk allows her to materialize various objects, such as cannons and giant metal doors.

Momo is a great support unit in My Hero Academia, simply because she can help out the heroes in various ways. She may not be physically strong, but she is a versatile fighter.

3) Tsuyu Asui

Tsuyu Asui can use a wide range of abilities, thanks to her Frog Quirk. She can do anything from jumping long distances to grabbing objects with her tongue. She can also swim, camouflage herself, and stick to walls.

Not many heroes can deal with watery environments like Tsuyu can. Alongside Uraraka, she was good enough to be mentored under Nejire Hado, a top student from the U.A.

2) Ochaco Uraraka

Using her Zero Gravity Quirk, Ochaco Uraraka can remove gravity's effect on anything she touches, forcing them to float in the air.

Bakugo took her very seriously during the Sports Festival, which speaks volumes about his respect for her. That is exceedingly rare to have in My Hero Academia.

Uraraka is also very creative with her Quirk. For example, during her fight with Bakugo, she tried using a Meteor Storm to distract him with falling debris.

Uraraka has plenty of room to grow in My Hero Academia.

1) Setsuna Tokage

Despite a poor showing in the Joint Training arc, Setsuna Tokage is still a recommended student with a lot of potential.

Her Lizard Tail Splitter allows her to detach body parts and control them kinetically. She can also recover lost segments via the regeneration process. My Hero Academia fans shouldn't write her off just yet.

The only reason Setsuna's team lost against Bakugo's was because her strategy relied on her opponent's previous behavior. She didn't take into account that Bakugo had become more of a team player.

