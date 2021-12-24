My Hero Academia: 10 youngest students from class 1-A

My Hero Academia is a well-known anime and manga series that is considered to be one of the most popular shonen series of this year. The manga readers have had an eventful set of weeks as some of the chapters revealed some major details that have been kept secret since the beginning of the show.

The show is quite popular for its character design and the chemistry that is seen during the interactions. Here are some of the youngest students in class 1-A My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia class youngest 1-A students’ age

All the students mentioned in the list were 15 years old when they first appeared in My Hero Academia. Therefore, the order depends solely on the month and day. The list is in descending order of age.

10) Iida Tenya

This character from My Hero Academia is the class representative of class 1-A and is one of the hardest working individuals in the series. He was inspired by his elder brother and decided to become a hero that would strive to protect the people around him.

Date of birth: August 22

9) Yaoyorozu Momo

One of the most beloved characters among fans of My Hero Academia, Momo was born on September 23. She is also the president of class 1-A who has shown her combat capabilities during tests and missions.

Her creation quirk allows her to create inanimate objects by utilizing the fat cells present in her body. This paired with her intellect makes her a strong hero, capable of taking down enemies with ease.

Date of birth: September 23

8) Mineta Minoru

Mineta Minoru might not be the best when it comes to combat, but he has great control over his quirk. He can use his Pop Off balls which are small and extremely sticky, and can also be used by Mineta to gain height. He is one of the sources of comedic relief in My Hero Academia.

Date of birth: October 8

7) Kirishima Eijiro

One of the My Hero Academia fan-favourites is a character who is boisterous and loves the concept of manliness. His hardening quirk makes him a tough opponent to deal with. He might not be the smartest one in the class, but his mental toughness is unparalleled.

Date of birth: October 16

6) Fumikage Tokoyami

Compared to Kirishima and the rest of his classmates, Fumikage is quite reserved and is serious about every task that is assigned to him. His quirk, Dark Shadow, allows him to engage combatants from afar. His intellect and the level of control over his quirk makes him one of the strongest characters in his class.

Date of birth: October 30

5) Uraraka Ochaco

Another My Hero Academia fan-favorite, Ochaco is a bubbly girl who gives her best and tries her hardest. Despite her laid-back and cheerful nature, her ability to perform under pressure is outstanding.

She comes from a family that is economically challenged and aims to provide them a better life. Her quirk, Zero Gravity, allows her to remove the weight of an object by touching it. She infuses martial arts along with her quirk making her a strong hero.

Date of birth: December 27

4) Shoto Todoroki

Shoto Todoroki is one of the strongest characters in class 1-A of My Hero Academia. He excels in every aspect of the program, including academics. He has consistently displayed his combat prowess and is also capable of making quick decisions on the go.

His father, Endeavor, was one of the strongest pro heroes in My Hero Academia.

Date of birth: January 11

3) Koji Koda

Despite his appearance, Koda is a shy character. His quirk, Anivoice, allows him to communicate with the animals that are around him. He might not be one of the best when it comes to combat in My Hero Academia, but his quirk allows him to provide assistance and support to other heroes.

Date of birth: February 1

2) Tsuyu Asui

This character from My Hero Academia has a frog-like appearance and gives an honest opinion no matter how blunt it could be. Her quirk allows her to extend her tongue just like a frog. It is a quirk that can be used in multiple situations. She is the perfect hero for missions that involve rescuing.

Date of birth: February 12

1) Mezo Shoji

Shoji is the youngest character in class 1-A of My Hero Academia. He is a strong and capable hero whose quirks allow him to have six hands while each can act as another sensory organ such as eyes, noses and ears. This character has great combat and recon abilities, making him a well-rounded hero.

Date of birth: February 15

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha