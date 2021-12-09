Hagakure face reveal finally happens in My Hero Academia Chapter 337, Twitter erupts

My Hero Academia fans are having a field day, as Invisible Girl/ Hagakure’s face has been revealed. The character has been present since the inception of the manga, and fans have taken to social media to express their excitement over this news.

Raw scans have always made their rounds on the internet a few days before the release of the respective chapter. But in this case, My Hero Academia fans finally got to witness the face of Hagakure from Class 1-A.

My Hero Academia is a popular manga and anime series known for its well-designed characters. Hagakure, from Class 1-A, is a character who has been introduced in some of the earliest chapters of the manga.

336 chapters later, Invisible Girl’s face has finally been revealed, and fans are going berserk. Fans took to Twitter, and some of the tweets read:

MaesieDaisies @maesie_daisies @Atsushi101X HAGAKURES FACE REVEAL I REPEAT HAGAKURE FACE REVEAL ITS NOT A DRILL FOLKS SJBFNFJEHSBNC @Atsushi101X HAGAKURES FACE REVEAL I REPEAT HAGAKURE FACE REVEAL ITS NOT A DRILL FOLKS SJBFNFJEHSBNC https://t.co/oRII44C5wv

Naturally, fans had a lot to say about the face reveal. While My Hero Academia fans were commenting about her physical appearance, some were trying to process the fact that she had the option to turn off her invisibility.

Some of the fans recollect a time when a fanart made its rounds on the internet, and people believed it to be the face of Hagakure. But fans confirmed that it was fan art of the main character from Saguri Chan Tankentai.

About Toru Hagakure from My Hero Academia

Toru Hagakure is a talented Hero from class 1-A of UA High. As the appearance suggests, her hero name is “Invisible Girl.” She is energetic, bubbly, and is a person who enjoys socializing with her classmates and friends.

Unlike some heroes who rush into a fight without a plan, she is extremely smart and strategic. She has repeatedly proven her stealth combat prowess.

She has always remained invisible until now. Now that her face has been revealed, fans speculate about her having the option to turn off invisibility when she wants. While her quirk might be perfect for stealth missions, there is a significant drawback.

It requires her to undress completely, which can hinder missions when the user is exposed to extreme conditions such as intense temperatures.

