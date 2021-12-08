My Hero Academia chapter 337: Release date, where to read, speculations and more

My Hero Academia chapter 337 is one of the most anticipated chapters in the My Hero Academia manga so far. With mangaka Horikoshi Kohei leaving readers on yet another cliff-hanger after chapter 336, readers can expect several questions to be answered with My Hero Academia chapter 337.

Regrettably, no My Hero Academia chapter 337 raw scans or spoilers have been released at the time of writing, but speculations run rampant in the fandom.

My Hero Academia chapter 337: All details available so far

Release date and where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 337 is slated to be released on December 12, Sunday, and will be available for reading for free on both Viz.com and Manga Plus, although only the latest three chapters can be read for free on either platform. According to Manga Plus, My Hero Academia chapter 337 will be available for reading at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

European Time: 4 PM

India Time: 8.30 PM

Philippine Time: 11 PM

Recap of My Hero Academia chapter 336

In My Hero Academia chapter 336, Bakugou and Todoroki have some improvement, and U.A. returns to a moderately peaceful ambience.

Picking up from My Hero Academia chapter 335, Hagakure Toru is seen spying on Aoyama Yuga, who is revealed to be the true U.A. traitor.

It is further elaborated that Aoyama was born quirk-less, like Midoriya Izuku. His parents made a deal with AFO to give Aoyama a quirk, but in exchange, Aoyama was to do AFO’s bidding all his life.

AFO frequently makes threats on Aoyama’s parents’ lives, forcing Aoyama to betray his peers. As Hagakure moves to get a teacher, Midoriya Izuku comes out to the forest, and together, they confront Aoyama. My Hero Academia chapter 336 ends with Aoyama breaking down and calling himself a disgusting villain. My Hero Academia chapter 337 will pick up from here.

Speculations

Fans have long speculated that there ought to be a counterpart to Midoriya amongst the villains- someone who was also born quirk-less. While Aoyama fulfills that role, any reader will find it difficult to call him a villain.

There are plenty of similarities between Aoyama and Midoriya: they were both born quirk-less; they had parents who wanted them to be happy, at least initially; they both came into contact with powerful men who gave them quirks that were incompatible with their bodies.

Shonen Jump @shonenjump This week's chapters: Major bombshell in My Hero Academia that shocked fans worldwide. What was your reaction? Read the chapter here for FREE! bit.ly/3hdwlPm This week's chapters: Major bombshell in My Hero Academia that shocked fans worldwide. What was your reaction? Read the chapter here for FREE! bit.ly/3hdwlPm https://t.co/qJI6lXRHKj

But the main similarity between them is that they are both earnest young men who do not want to cause intentional harm. Instead of being guided by All Might or being supported by a morally upright parent like Midoriya Inko, Aoyama was backed by parents who valued his happiness, but not more than their own lives, and fell into the clutches of a manipulative mastermind like AFO.

Atsu @Atsushi101X HQ version of My Hero Academia’s 7th popularity poll artwork! HQ version of My Hero Academia’s 7th popularity poll artwork! https://t.co/G4SCYa5Gyh

In My Hero Academia chapter 337, Midoriya will have to consider all of these factors, and then come to a decision on what to do. Midoriya’s naturally kind and heroic disposition will almost certainly lead him to empathize with Aoyama, trying to save him.

Also Read Article Continues below

But Horikoshi can just as likely throw his readers a curveball in My Hero Academia chapter 337, and take a more tragic route. Either way, the resolution to this confrontation will take place in My Hero Academia chapter 337, and it will be clarified whether the “U.A. Traitor Reveal” would be a proper arc, or just a small segment.

Edited by Saman