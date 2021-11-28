My Hero Academia Chapter 335 explained: Possible U.A. Traitor and upcoming Training arc

My Hero Academia Chapter 335 was officially released today and like the leaked raw scans suggested, the last page contained a shocking reveal. However, many other important points were also stated, and the chapter also sets up what is probably going to be the very last Training arc of the manga.

Below is a thorough breakdown of My Hero Academia Chapter 335.

My Hero Academia Chapter 335 confuses readers about U.A. Traitor theory, foreshadows a Training arc

My Hero Academia Chapter 334 recap

Shigaraki calling out to Deku (image credit: Shonen Jump)

In My Hero Academia Chapter 334, fans see Star and Stripe’s final goodbye as her vestige form disappears after New Order wears itself out battling AFO’s many quirks.

The pilots inform All Might of Cassie’s passing and that Shigaraki’s development is severely delayed. All Might informs Class 1-A that, thanks to Star and Stripe, that instead of one day, they have an entire week to get ready to fight Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia Chapter 335

My Hero Academia Chapter 335 marks the end of the Star and Stripe segment of the current arc, and moves into a new arc. The Chapter is titled “Yuuseiran” in Japanese, translating directly into “Fertilized Egg”, but more aptly into “Fledglings.”

Upcoming Training arc

The heroes evacuating civilians. (image credit: Shonen Jump)

My Hero Academia Chapter 335 starts off from where the last chapter left off. All Might clarifies that Star and Stripe did indeed destroy many quirks inside AFO, but it is still unknown how many quirks AFO has left.

The heroes are then shown evacuating and guiding citizens in the next panel of My Hero Academia Chapter 335. Rocklock, Manual, Mount Lady, Edgeshot, Gang Orca, and Fatgum are seen amongst others. All Might then proceeds to list the villains, Shigaraki, AFO, Dabi, Toga, Six Near High-End Nomus, and all the escapees from Tartarus Prison (sadly, no mention of Spinner yet again).

All Might's list of villains. (Image via TCBScans, Color: eYuler)

There might even be more villains, while the heroes’ number has been cut in half. All Might seems reluctant to send the students out to battle. However, Lida and Uraraka remind him that while he was busy looking after Midoriya, the students of Class 1-A had been practicing with the Pro Heroes and had gotten stronger.

As Midoriya excitedly requests their help with mastering OFA, Bakugou tells him that he wants to try his new technique, Cluster, on Midoriya. As class 1-A discuss their upcoming training amongst them, All Might realizes that his little eggs hatched a long time ago.

Fledglings (image credit: Shonen Jump)

The villains’ hideout

My Hero Academia Chapter 335 then cuts to the villains’ hideout, where Shigaraki is writhing in pain. He proclaims his hatred for Star and All Might will persist as long as even one person remembers All Might.

AFO, due to their amalgamation, can now sense Shigaraki’s thoughts and feelings. AFO congratulates Shigaraki for defeating Star, but says that they will have to wait while Shigaraki recovers from his Quirk factor being damaged.

Dabi and AFO (image credit: Shonen Jump)

After nearly 30 chapters, My Hero Academia Chapter 335 then shows Dabi, who is impatient and outraged by Endeavor still roaming around freely.

AFO tells Dabi that he has plotted the war for over a decade, making many plans that all converge to the same goal. And that despite being of similar personalities, what ensures his victory is the key difference between them, which is that unlike Dabi, AFO has friends.

Is the traitor really Hagakure? (image credit: Shonen Jump)

As AFO says that, Shigaraki’s eyes catch a light, and My Hero Academia Chapter 335 cuts to a long-distanced shot of U.A. AFO’s last line “I have a lot of Friends” is seen written in bold letters over a shadily drawn picture of Hagakure Toru in the last page of My Hero Academia Chapter 335. The chapter end-note says,

“A shocking reveal! Is the traitor really H…?”

Breakdown and speculation

There will be a Training arc next. (image credit: Shonen Jump)

My Hero Academia Chapter 335 clearly sets up what is going to be the last Training arc. Fans will get to see how much the students of Class 1-A have improved, and how Midoriya masters more of OFA. Bakugou’s new technique will also be revealed, and readers might get to know more about the Quirks of the Second and Third Users of OFA.

If there is going to be a Training arc, Aizawa’s return can also be expected. On the villains’ side, Dabi seemed really impatient, and he might act out on his own.

The highlight of My Hero Academia Chapter 335 is clearly the reveal of Hagakure Toru as the U.A. Traitor. The theory had been in the fandom for a long time, and it finally seems to be confirmed.

The end-note in My Hero Academia Chapter 335, however, may be indicative that Hagakure may not be the real traitor, that she might just be the next target, or might be spying on the traitor on behalf of U.A. authority. These answers will be made clear in the upcoming chapters.

My Hero Academia Chapter 335 is available for reading on Viz.com and Shueisha’s website, as well as in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

My Hero Academia Chapter 336 is clearly the most anticipated chapter in the manga since the reveal of Dabi as Todoroki Touya, and is said to have a full color spread.

The chapter will be out on December 5, launching a day earlier for some regions, and will be available on the same platforms as My Hero Academia Chapter 335.

